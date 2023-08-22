Turbulent Tales: 25 Movies Where Everything Goes Wrong and Then It Gets Worse

There's something compelling about watching a small misstep on-screen snowball into a massive failure. Someone in a popular online forum asked movie fans for recommendations of films where “stuff just keeps getting worse.” Here are the top 25 responses.

1 – After Hours (1985)

After a man meets a beautiful, intelligent woman in a cafe, she invites him to visit her apartment. But his pleasant evening takes a turn for the worse when his only cash gets swept out of the taxi cab window by a gust of wind. Unable to pay his fare, the man is subjected to a series of increasingly unfortunate events.

2 – Very Bad Things (1998)

When a group of friends visits Las Vegas for a weekend of partying, their vacation soon becomes a nightmare. After one friend kills a woman and a security guard notices, another friend kills him, and the group must hide the bodies. But when they return home, one of the friends is haunted by his actions.

3 – Beau Is Afraid (2023)

This cerebral psychological horror film follows a man on a tumultuous journey to return home after his mother's tragic death. But as soon as he steps foot outside his run-down apartment, a food truck hits him and sends him on a surreal and horrifying expedition to escape his demons and reach his mother's body to give her a proper burial.

4 – Fargo (1996)

Fargo is a classic crime thriller about a failing car salesman with a ton of debt who hires two men to kidnap his own wife. But his plans of profiting off his wife's wealthy father's ransom payment fall flat when his hired goons shoot a police officer.

5 – Good Time (2017)

After two brothers commit a bank robbery, the police catch up with one and throw him in prison while the other manages to escape. The brother on the run tries with all of his might to free his brother from jail, but each plan gets cut short by bad luck.

6 – Black Swan (2010)

When an ambitious ballerina learns that the prima-ballerina spot is open for her company's production of Swan Lake, she enters a vicious rivalry with a new star dancer. As the two fight for the spot, viewers question if they will ever stop their increasingly wild antics in the hopes of landing the role.

7 – Repo Men (2010)

Repo Men is a dystopian sci-fi thriller where technology has advanced to the point where humans can replace their organs with artificial ones when their original organs give out. But these artificial organs are expensive, and if their owners can't cover the payments on time, repo men will find them to take the organs back. When one skilled repo man acquires a synthetic heart, he struggles to keep up with his payments and finds himself on the run.

8 – Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

This hilarious crime drama follows a group of friends, desperate for cash, who decide to pool their money to gamble. But when they inevitably lose, the friends must come up with a massive chunk of change before it's too late. To make money fast, the friends hatch an even wilder plan that gets them into hot water.

9 – Snatch (2000)

Snatch is a comedic crime thriller where circumstances get more sticky at every turn. It follows an illicit boxing promoter who attempts to generate cash by bringing on talented bare-knuckle boxers. But his career puts him in danger with both the authorities and other criminals.

10 – The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

The Banshees of Inisherin is a surreal, dramatic comedy that takes place on a small Irish island. It's about a man whose best friend suddenly rejects him and refuses to speak to him or spend time with him. As the hurt friend chases after his ex-best bud, his rage builds, leading to spiraling events that threaten the ailing friendship and their lives.

11 – Don't Look Up (2021)

This tragicomedy follows two astronomers who discover a comet is hurtling towards Earth, signaling the potential apocalypse. Instead of reacting rationally with plans to save humanity, the government and a massive corporation work together to use the comet in a dangerous strategy for financial gain that risks the world's end.

12 – Green Room (2015)

After an unsuccessful punk rock band performs at a remote venue outside Portland, Oregon, they witness the aftermath of a hate crime. Because of what they saw, a terrifying white supremacist group locks the band inside the venue to begin a night of torture and terror.

13 – Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading is a dark comedy about two gym employees who stumble upon a CD recording of a former CIA agent's diary. The two co-workers hatch a plan to blackmail the CIA agent to pay for plastic surgery. But their efforts only serve to land them in hot water.

14 – The Passion of the Christ (2004)

This biblical drama tells the story of Jesus' betrayer, Judas Iscariot, as he's bribed into telling the Romans where Jesus is hiding. After Jesus is taken to prison, darker and more sinister events unfold that culminate in Jesus' infamous crucifixion.

15 – A Simple Plan (1998)

When three locals discover a crashed plane in the woods by their town, they investigate closer and find a deceased pilot and a massive pile of cash. The friends decide to steal the money, but things take a turn for the worse when their bumbling attempts to cover up their crime fail.

16 – Mother (2017)

Mother! is an experimental horror film about a husband and wife who are expecting a new baby. The husband is a famous artist whose fans flock to his family home, and he invites them inside with grace. But the wife isn't pleased with the visitors who come to her home and leave it worse than how they found it. As more uninvited guests assemble at her home, the wife becomes concerned with protecting her child.

17 – Runaway Train (1985)

This action-packed thriller is about two prisoners who escape their confines and set out to get away on a train. But when the conductor dies of a heart attack, the passengers fear that if the police don't catch up with them first, death will take them instead.

18 – A Serious Man (2009)

A Serious Man is about a professor whose life seems to be taking a turn for the worse in every area. His freeloading brother takes over his home, his wife wants a divorce, and an anonymous enemy dashes his hopes of getting tenure. Hopeless, the professor reaches out to his Rabbi for advice.

19 – Lord of the Flies (1963)

Based on the classic novel by William Golding, Lord of the Flies takes place on a remote island inhabited by a band of schoolboys whose plane crash-landed. Forced to start a new life on the island, the boys soon split into warring factions, with violence and tension rising.

20 – Deliverance (1972)

Deliverance is a terrifying adventure film about a group of friends searching for a brief escape from their tiresome lives on a rural canoeing trip. But when they arrive, they learn the locals aren't fond of newcomers and are intent on ruining their trip. A series of events go from worse to absolutely horrible as the friends' vacation becomes a fight for their lives.

21 – The Vanishing (1988)

A man is left traumatized after his beloved girlfriend disappears with no trace at a gas station in France. Haunted by her startling vanishment, the man becomes obsessed with tracking her down. But when a chemistry teacher contacts the man with information about his missing ex, his world spins upside down.

22 – Open Water (2003)

In search of a way to spend more time together, a loving couple decides to take a trip to the ocean to scuba dive. On the dive, they leave the safety of the group to have some precious alone time underwater. But when a faulty head count causes the boat to return to shore before the couple resurfaces, they're left to fend for themselves in the open waters where sharks loom below.

23 – From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

This compelling crime horror film follows two brothers as they flee from the scene of a violent bank robbery. With plans to escape into Mexico, the brothers abduct a preacher and his family to steal their RV to make it safely over the border. But when they arrive at a bar to hide from the cops, they realize the customers are vampires hungry for blood.

24 – The Man Who Wasn't There (2001)

When a depressed barber in 1940s California discovers his wife is cheating on him, he hatches a plan to expose her infidelity or win her back with blackmail. But his plan goes haywire when deeper, sinister secrets come to light.

25 – The Butterfly Effect (2004)

The Butterfly Effect is a sci-fi film about a student who suffers from painful headaches that allow him to travel back in time. But when he chooses to alter the past, he re-awakens in strange and often terrible alternate realities that make him wonder whether messing with the past was worth it.