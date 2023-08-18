Snooze or Lose: 15 Movies That Failed To Capture Audience Attention

There are certain films you can't afford to take seriously. From plot holes to dialogue duds, these snooze-worthy movies are the kind that will either have you sleeping throughout or getting angry with yourself for the wasted time. According to movie lovers online, these 15 movies fit the narrative.

1- Battlefield Earth (2000)

Here's the 2000 adaptation of L. Ron Hubbard's 1982 novel of the same title. After learning that the movie would transport us to the future 3000, where Earth is a desolate wasteland, fans saved up for theater tickets. But the disappointment was unforgivable.

The flop began with over-the-top acting, then graduated to corny special effects and a plot that failed to connect with fans. “I've never seen such a large percentage of an audience leave a movie by the halfway point,” says a movie lover.

2- Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Despite its promising premise, Andy Serkis' Venom: Let There Be Carnage failed to capture viewers' interest with sloppy visuals, tiresome comedy, and an uninspired plot. “Before it was halfway over, almost everyone in the theater had their glasses off and was just kind of looking around,” someone writes.

3- Suicide Squad (2016)

With an ensemble of brilliant and exceptional actors like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jared Leto, we expected that Suicide Squad would keep us on the edge of our seats from start to finish, but what everyone seemed to agree with in the cinema was that the entire movie was a flop that tops the list of snooze-worthy movies.

Jared Leto disappointed fans with a “weird” representation of the Joker, which got everyone laughing in the theater at the ludicrous film.

4- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Here's one of the most snooze-worthy movies ever created; your perfect therapy for some good shut-eye. We waited to be wowed by the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts series. Well, I guess we truly were. The story's plot is as weak as the characters' inability to come alive. It had one goal: to distract the audience with too many irrelevant characters and a tone that sat all over the place.

5- Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Critics describe this as an unorganized, wasteful, and unimaginative movie that cannot provide the audience with anything fresh. Scattler's habit of fumbling while taking the glasses off (which seems to have become a cliche) was a straight-up giveaway we were in for a boring adventure.

“I walked out of this one, and I never walk out of movies,” one cinephile says. That's saying something.

6- Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

The mistake began when this movie's producers thought there could be a second Highlander. Some people still have not recovered from the trauma that this supposed sequel caused them. We all enjoyed the first Highlander, but this came and made us think even the first one had been a joke. It completely went against the premise of the first movie and had a jumbled narrative.

7- Green Lantern (2011)

An incredible actor, sadly, cannot save a terrible movie. A contributor shares a hilarious story of their experience at the theater. Apparently, they had been snoozing the whole time the film was playing, and when they eventually woke up, they asked their neighbor if they had missed anything, and then the neighbor goes: “I don't know, I just woke up too.”

Green Lantern has a very strong promise upon which they could have built a solid story, but poor scripting that lacked depth, character development, and coherence, poor visual effects, and a lack of chemistry ruined it.

8- The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In The Day The Earth Stood Still, Helen Benson and other researchers are assigned to look into an alien that resembles a human when a spacecraft lands in Manhattan. Such a captivating premise, right? We also saw Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Connelly on the cast list and thought, “Oh yeah, we're in for a sure exhilarating ride.” I guess we got the opposite.

9- Mission to Mars (2000)

Despite its promising premise, Mission to Mars falls flat on several fronts. Fans got lost on a mission that was supposed to lead them into an unforgettable adventure. As one viewer puts it, the filmmakers were rather invested in stamping the impression that they could create something brilliant while creating the opposite, leaving out those tiny details that seemed to matter the most.

10- Movie 43 (2013)

In this movie, we see a series of interconnected comedic sketches, ranging from the awkward to the downright offensive, all brought together by 12 directors. Sadly, a star-stunned ensemble couldn't save the disjointed and crass collection from its lack of comedic timing and substance.

11- The Happening (2008)

“It's the first time I've ever seen an audience stand up and boo at the screen when the movie ended,” someone shares. Interestingly, an outbreak of a mysterious airborne toxin causes people to commit suicide, and as interesting as the premise is, it is not enough to save the movie. Aside from that, the dialogue seemed laughable, and the plot struggled in vain to maintain a semblance of coherence.

12- Brüno (2009)

Larry Charles' Brüno joins the train of snooze-worthy movies ever created. It tells the story of a successful gay fashion guru who moves to the USA with Lutz after publicly downgrading himself in front of his fanbase. To begin, we have seen Sacha Baron Cohen take on a role and excellently execute it.

Then, we're forced to question his talent with such a shallow portrayal of the titular character. Or maybe it is the plot holes that deserve the blame. Also, several viewers did not appreciate the movie's stereotypical sense of humor.

13- After Earth (2013)

Despite its ambitious premise, poor acting, a disjointed storyline, and a general lack of emotional depth plagued After Earth. I mean, Will Smith, who was the movie producer and starred alongside his son, Jaden Smith, called the film the most painful failure of his career. At first, it seemed intriguing — father and son at it again, this time involved in a crash landing — but it soon fell flat.

14- Pootie Tang (2001)

Louis C.K's Pootie Tang was so uncool it survived only a rating of 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's supposed to be a comedy, but it succeeded instead in brooding angry audiences who stormed out of the cinema barely fifteen minutes after they had gone in. It tells the story of a man who tricks the titular character into signing a deal that stops him from pursuing his passion for helping American children.

15- Jack and Jill (2011)

Adam Sandler‘s dual roles, coupled with forced, unoriginal humor and a lackluster plot, turned this movie into a cringe-worthy comedy that made viewers cringe. You could barely tolerate the ridiculous display of unintelligence. The soundtrack is forgettable and often has nothing to do with the movie. Don't get us started on the plot holes.

Source: (Reddit).