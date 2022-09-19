10 Movies Fans Watched Once and Refused to Watch Again

Have you ever watched a movie you have only seen once and refused to watch again? Be it good or bad?

Redditor u/Suspicious_Drive6655 wondered, “What is a movie you have only seen once and absolutely refuse to watch again?” So here are the top ten movies Redditors admitted to watching with no intent of watching again.

10. The Human Centipede (2009)

SpiritedEconomist323 nominated “The Human Centipede. Great storytelling and suspense-building (and I usually like horror movies), but dear God, that was the most disgusting, disturbing thing I've ever watched.”

Other people agreed and added disturbing details that I can’t share here. It’s often regarded as one of the worst movies of all time.

9. Tusk (2014)

Msmadmama responded, “Tusk. I can't even explain it to people because it makes me feel so deeply uncomfortable.” Another user, onioning, stated, “I hated that movie. I knew I would hate it early on, but I kept watching just to figure out where they were going with it.”

They continued, “I really wish I had not. The ending was one of the stupidest things I've ever seen on the screen.”

Finally, they said, ”I never figured out if we're supposed to sympathize with the main character. So I ended up sympathizing most with the villain.” NotCandied added, “He's making a sequel! I have no idea who would fund that.”

8. Cuties (2020)

MonkeyType confessed, “I saw Cuties back when I used to follow Sundance pretty religiously.” They continued, “I'd never before or since seen a movie where the lasting impression was “this is wrong.” I remember slapping my forehead when it showed up on Netflix later.”

GreatXs asked, “You really stayed for the whole thing? I would have just walked out if it were possible. And then possibly called the cops.”

7. The Road (2009)

ComprehendReading admitted, “I can't tell what's worse, reading the book and having your imagination fill in details, or watching it and having no control over the pace and delivery.”

SIickestRick added, “That movie and book are great but unsettling. And Cormac McCarthy is the greatest living American writer.”

6. Schindler's List (1993)

Actuaryba answered, “Schindler's List. It's a great and important film, but once was enough.” Redditor zz502chevyII said, “I clicked here to type this. Glad I watched it. Never again, though. Very heartbreaking.”

Another user, gigashadowwolf, replied, “Ooh, this made me remember another one. Doctor Zhivago! Similar experience. Great movie, but once is enough.”

5. Crash (2004)

Omegasedated volunteered, “A movie came out in 2004 called Crash. I really can't remember what it was even about now, but I remember leaving the cinema thinking, ‘I don't want to feel like this again.' It was a heart-wrenching movie.”

4. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Exotic-Confusion nominated “Grave of the Fireflies. I was unprepared when my friends brought it home because they were in an anime mood. I'd never heard of it before. We spent most of the movie crying.”

RagingHolly agreed, “Yeah, that movie will mess up any sensible person.” Eenvy admitted, “I came here looking for this answer and was not disappointed.” AvivaStrom added, “It's even more heartbreaking when you learn that it is based on the author's life.”

3. Midsommar (2019)

Redditor xManisha replied, “Midsommar. Not because it was bad, it just made me very uncomfortable.” Another user, “kikibunnie, agreed, “It's a deeply unsettling movie to watch.” But admitted, It's on my “once-a-year” rotation.”

Phylynxthenis admitted, “I understand this. A very uncomfortable movie, but. I have seen it four or five times. I find it a very intriguing film.”

Finally, Epicen3 stated, “SAME. I saw those Jordan Peele movies Get Out and Us and thought that maybe I was into “scary” movies.” They concluded, “So I tried out Midsommar. Never again. It made me very uneasy.”

2. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

April_Morning_86 nominated “Requiem for a Dream. I can't do it. So uncomfortable.” Redditor rhonabrettin agreed, “Same! It wasn't a BAD movie, but it was like watching multiple trains cinematically crash into each other.”

Another user, dirtyMF696969, admitted, “Requiem for a Dream is one hell of a movie. I love it, and I will not watch it again.” On the contrary, Healthy_Middle_4582 asked, “Is it weird that I've seen this movie 20+ times? The fridge scene is my favorite.”

1. Uncut Gems (2019)

TheTastyHoneyMelon answered, “Uncut Gems. I have never felt so stressed by watching an Adam Sandler movie.”

Algur agreed, “I couldn't even make it through. The plot and acting were good, much better than every other Sandler movie. But, it stressed me so much that I had to stop.”

People were quick to let Algur know they missed a wild ending. But they insisted they couldn't do it and may read the synopsis instead. B-Kong said, “The movie is made to raise your anxiety. The entire thing builds up to the last scene, which is a huge twist ending. Also, the camera is shaky and doesn't focus on one person the whole time.”

They continued, “There's consistently noises and other conversations happening around the conversation you're supposed to be listening to; There's just a lot going on all the time.”

