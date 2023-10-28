12 Classic Movies We Crave Reimagined from a New Character’s Perspective

Hollywood loves a reboot. Someone online asked about what movies people would love to see redone but with a different point of view. Here are the top 12 movies people want to see from the other side.

1. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

Some fans mentioned a different POV for 500 Days of Summer, with one saying, it would be interesting to see Summer's perspective on the relationship. People agreed that it would add a lot more character to Summer, who we only get to know through Tom's perspective.

2. Cloverfield (2008)

One movie fan asked if others like the idea of an adaptation of Cloverfield from the view of a professional camera crew. One person even suggested a series of short films from this perspective, and it would be a really cool way to tell this story.

3. Air Bud (1997)

Air Bud would be interesting to watch from the POV of the child who was pulled out of the same and was replaced by the dog. Really, any other POV would be interesting, especially to see what people thought of a golden retriever playing in a child's sports game.

4. Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin, from Jafar's perspective, would be great to watch, especially as a darker, older-leaning film. He's an interesting character, so it would be really cool to learn more about his backstory and how he wormed his way into the royal family.

5. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

While Harry, Ron, and Hermione are wandering around the woods in hiding, one fan suggests seeing the events at Hogwarts through Neville's point of view. He changes so much throughout the film, and we barely get to see him come into a leadership position and fill in for the main characters.

6. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

While the movie is called E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the movie isn't from E.T.'s s point of view. It would be fascinating to see how he interacts with all the foreign, human thoughts and what he actually thinks of the rescue scene at the end.

7. Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood would be a great film but from the Sheriff of Nottingham's perspective, one movie lover answered. We agree it'd be fun to watch a movie about a medieval cop trying to catch a highwayman.

8. Forrest Gump (1994)

Jenny is such an interesting character who has a lot of adventures and trials herself. It would be a much darker movie than Forrest Gump, but it would really be a great look into the life she lives and all the moments we miss in the movie with her.

9. Aliens (1986)

Someone suggested that Aliens would be interesting to see from Newt's perspective. The commenter said they think the movie would be pretty substantial as a story about how a girl survived all that and the loss of her family alone on a foreign planet.

10. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

One person suggested Star Wars would be great as a goofy stormtrooper buddy-cop comedy. one person suggested. Even as a sitcom, it would be fun to see how these troopers dealt with living on the Death Star and dealing with Darth Vader.

11. The Avengers (2012)

Another person responded they wanted to see this movie but from the perspective of an insurance adjuster. They went on and said it could be a comedy of how this person wakes up every day, and goes to work, but has to deal with the chaos the superheroes cause in their city.

12. The Lion King (1994)

One film fan said that The Lion King would have a great prequel from Scar's perspective about how Mufasa became the king, and not Scar himself. Now that would be a great villian origin story movie.

