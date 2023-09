14 Movies Fans Thought Were Great but Have Lost Their Magic Over Time

Have you ever seen a movie that lived up to the hype, but when you watched it again, it didn't seem that great? A film fan in a popular online forum asked, “What movie was a masterpiece right after you watched it but now it's just alright?” Here are 14 movies that fans said didn't impress them on repeat viewings.

1. Avatar (2009)

Avatar was one of the most hyped movies ever, but some fans agree it's not as spectacular as they once believed. One movie lover said that while it was a cool visual experience, the story was “just kind of meh.” Others said it didn't hold up well after repeat viewings.

2. Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Begins was a thrill for many the first time they saw it in theaters, with one person saying it was “the greatest thing I'd ever seen.” When they watched it again, however, they noticed issues with the pacing, dialogue, and writing. Ultimately they were disappointed that it didn't hold up.

3. Tenet (2020)

Anyone familiar with Christopher Nolan's work knows the amount of craft, dedication, and brilliance that goes into it. But in the end, he's only a man. Every Christopher Nolan movie leaves you stunned, mouth agape, and mind grappling to understand the intricacies of the plot long after the film has ended.

Tenet, however, wasn't as impressive when fans watched it a second time.

4. Flatliners (2017)

Flatliners is an American science fiction psychological horror drama film and a remake of the Joel Schumacher cult hit. It follows the lives of five medical students fascinated by the afterlife and experiments with near-death experiences. One person wondered, “Has there ever been a remake made of a worse movie?”

5. Legends of the Fall (1994)

Legends of the Fall is based on the 1979 novella of the same title by Jim Harrison. The movie was nominated for three Oscars and won one. It's a film about a man who moves to the countryside to raise his children — three brothers who share an unbreakable bond.

Fans said the story was lacking, but they could appreciate the landscape and cinematography.

6. North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest is a spy thriller film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Like the rest of the director's work, the movie is suspense and adventure-filled. But according to one critic, that may be the problem. They called the movie out for lacking plot and pacing.

7. Us (2019)

Us is a psychological horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. The psychological horror also deeply explores America's dark history. For many, Us was an enjoyable experience, but possibly overrated due to the strength of Peele's first film, Get Out.

8. A Star Is Born (2018)

This romance musical features the iconic duo of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, so it should be perfect. It follows the story of a struggling artist and an alcoholic musician. It touches on issues like substance abuse and the dark side of fame.

A Star Is Born blew viewers' minds to the point that they wondered if it was the best movie they had ever seen. Now, they don't love it as much.

9. The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys is an American supernatural black comedy horror film directed by Joel Schumacher. The plot revolves around a mother and her two sons in a small town in California. However, mysterious events plague the town, and soon, her two sons are sucked into it.

The older its fans get, though, the less they like the film.

10. Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Forever is a superhero film directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Tim Burton, based on the DC Comics character Batman. Its cast includes Jim Carrey, Val Kilmer, Drew Barrymore, and Nicole Kidman.

It may have hit all the right notes when we were teenagers, but time has not been kind to this film.

11. River's Edge (1986)

River's Edge is a crime drama film directed by Tim Hunter. It showcases the lives of outcast teenagers as they try to figure out what life is, what love is, and what friendship is.

At first, it seemed like an edgier movie that resonated with viewers. Upon further viewings, however, fans find it's just overly angsty.

12. American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty is a black comedy-drama film written by Alan Ball and directed by Sam Mendes in his directorial debut. It centers on a struggling, depressed man who grows infatuated with his daughter's friend.

One film fan said the movie became “meh” to them when they watched it again.

13. Booksmart (2019)

The Olivia Wilde comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever has drawn many comparisons to Superbad. Many fans point out that, at first, the film was just as funny. However, the humor grew stale with subsequent viewings, while Superbad remains just as hilarious today.

14. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Regardless of how you feel about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to deny its popularity. After successfully bringing everyone together in 2012's The Avengers, moviegoers were blown away with 2015's follow-up, Age of Ultron.

As time has passed and we've started to reexamine the MCU, we've begun to think less of the second Avengers film.

