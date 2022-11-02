10 Movies Featuring Dark People Who Are Master Manipulators

“Movies where a person manipulates and shows no empathy towards others? I am looking for films with a manipulative person with no compassion. The main antagonist, Lorne Malvo, in Fargo season 1, is a great example.”

They continued, “I want to see the dark side of human behavior. I want more everyday people who do stuff like getting revenge against somebody without them knowing who did it. Examples include spitting in somebody's drink when they aren't looking, puncturing tires, sending creepy letters, etc. So I am looking for that kind of stuff.” The internet responded to deliver this list of incredible movies.

10. The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network is a biographical drama portraying the originating of the social networking website Facebook and the resulting lawsuits. It stars Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Tyler Winklevoss, and Max Minghella also star.

9. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a dark psychological thriller starring Tilda Swinton as Kevin's mother. The story is shared from her perspective as she struggles to come to terms with her sociopathic son (Ezra Miller) and the horrors he has committed.

8. No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men is a neo-Western crime thriller following a hunter in the Rio Grande who discovers a drug deal gone wrong. And the more than two million dollars in cash left behind. Set in the desert landscape of 1980 West Texas. It stars Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. It's been rated by viewers as a 10/10 must-see before-you-die movie.

7. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina is a science fiction film following a computer programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) winning a contest enabling him to spend a week at the private estate of his firm's brilliant CEO (Oscar Isaac). He's chosen to assess whether a humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander) is sentient. She proves to be more self-aware and deceptive than anticipated. It also stars Sonoya Mizuno.

6. There Will Be Blood (2007)

There Will Be Blood is an epic period drama loosely based on Upton Sinclair's 1927 novel Oil! It follows a silver miner turned oilman (Daniel Day-Lewis) ruthlessly seeking wealth during Southern California‘s late 19th and early 20th centuries oil boom. It stars Paul Dano, Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds, and Dillon Freasier.

5. Se7en (1995)

Seven is a neo-noir psychological crime thriller following two detectives partnering up to find a serial killing maniac who kills based on the seven deadly sins. It stars Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and John C. McGinley.

4. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological thriller horror film following a young FBI trainee (Jodie Foster) working with Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), an imprisoned brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer. He helps her understand how to catch another serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). It stars Scott Glenn, Anthony Heald, and Kasi Lemmon.

3. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley is a psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel. Set in late 1950s New York, it follows a deadbeat sent to Italy to retrieve an obnoxious millionaire womanizer. It stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

2. Gone Girl (2014)

David Fincher's Gone Girl is a psychological thriller based on Gillian Flynn's 2012 novel of the same name. It follows a man (Ben Affleck) who becomes the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), on their fifth wedding anniversary. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry.

1. Nightcrawler (2014)

Nightcrawler is a neo-noir psychological thriller following a con man (Jake Gyllenhaal) desperate for work. He works himself into the world of L.A. crime journalism. However, the line blurs between observer and participant to become the star of his own story.

The film demonstrates the mutualistic relationship between consumer demand and unethical journalism. It stars Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, and Bill Paxton.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of movies with dark people being manipulative and holding grudges. Check out these ten terrible movies from the 2000s that are the worst.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.