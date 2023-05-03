12 Movies the Internet Suggests Will Help You Feel Less Lonely

True Grit Jeff Bridges Matt Damon Hailee Steinfeld
Consider joining a social club if you have the Lonely Boy (or Gal) Blues. Reach out to online forums and find some friends, especially those you can meet up with. Put yourself out there, as there's no substitute for in-person bonding.

If all you can do right now is watch a movie, try one of these.

1. The Goonies

The Goonies is like chicken soup on your screen, if only chicken soup had sunken treasure at the bottom. Between the nostalgia and the good-natured camaraderie of teenagers banding together to outwit a menacing triumvirate, The Goonies hits the spot.

Plus, Chunk.

2. Palm Springs

A modern cure for the blues that the world hasn't quite come to appreciate yet, Palm Springs has that trademark Andy Samberg charm that could make Darth Vader crack a smile

3. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Few movies propel you to make some darned friends like The Lord of the Rings trilogy. If an elf can team up with a hobbit, you're for sure not relegated to a life of loneliness.

4. The Whale

For a much-needed reminder that you're not as alone as you could be, watch The Whale. 

5. Lost in Translation

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson star in a feel-good movie about unlikely connections in Tokyo.

Lost in Translation is especially fit for those who feel most alone in large crowds of people. It may feel like it, but take it from Bill Murray and ScarJo—you're not!

6. Horrible Bosses

It could be worse than the pangs of loneliness you're feeling right now. You could have no friends, no life partner, and a horrible boss. And if you do have an awful boss, remember that you could have one of these horrible bosses.

Perspective. It's all about perspective.

7. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The katana-sharp dialogue in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang will undoubtedly distract you from your woes for a couple of hours. Robert Downey, Jr. and Val Kilmer will have you feeling like one of the guys in no time.

8. Baby Driver

If you put your mind to it, maybe you can trick out a Subaru and becomes best buds with John Hamm and Jamie Foxx, too. It's reason for hope, at least.

9. There Will Be Blood

Paul Thomas Anderson's turn-of-the-century period piece is a cinematic marvel and a brutal reminder of why you should stay in touch with your pals.

10. True Grit

Any movie that makes you want to get the gang back together can temporarily cure loneliness. Let True Grit be your inspiration to actually get the gang of friends back together or even to form a new gang.

11. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

If Steve Carell can find a friend as an asteroid careens towards Earth, you can find a friend. You're not Steve Carell, but you should have far more time than he did to find a buddy.

12. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

If Peter can forget Sarah while they vacation together in the same darned Hawaiian resort, what's stopping you from forgetting whatever ails you?

Where there is a will, there is a way to stop worrying and get happy.

