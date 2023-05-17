12 Movies To Put On Immediately if You Are Looking To Feel Something

Are you in need of an emotional rollercoaster? Look no further! We've compiled a list of 12 movies that will tug at your heartstrings when you're feeling a little numb. Whether you're craving heartwarming moments, tear-jerking dramas, or inspiring tales of triumph, these films will touch your soul.

1. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine tells the story of the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a road trip to support their young daughter, Olive, in her dream of competing in a beauty pageant. This heartfelt comedy-drama explores the complexities of family dynamics, personal aspirations, and the pursuit of happiness. With its relatable characters, poignant moments, and a blend of humor and heartbreak, Little Miss Sunshine offers a bittersweet reflection on life's ups and downs.

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

In this movie, Puss in Boots, the adventurous feline realizes that his numerous daring escapades have depleted his life count, leaving him with just one life remaining. Determined to reclaim his lost lives, Puss embarks on a grand quest to uncover the legendary Last Wish, which holds the power to restore his full nine lives.

This epic journey takes Puss through thrilling adventures as he battles against time and formidable challenges to fulfill his quest and secure his future.

3. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar, directed by Christopher Nolan, presents a thought-provoking and emotionally charged story set in a future where Earth is facing a global crisis. A team of astronauts embarks on a dangerous mission through a wormhole, searching for a habitable planet to ensure humanity's survival.

This epic sci-fi adventure explores themes of love, time, and the profound connections that transcend space. With its stunning visuals and emotional depth, Interstellar is a cinematic experience that evokes a sense of wonder and existential contemplation.

4. Training Day (2001)

Training Day follows a rookie cop, Jake Hoyt, who spends a day under the tutelage of the morally ambiguous and corrupt detective Alonzo Harris. Set in the gritty streets of Los Angeles, this crime thriller depicts the darker side of law enforcement and the moral dilemmas faced by its characters.

Through its intense performances, especially Denzel Washington's Academy Award-winning portrayal of Alonzo Harris, Training Day offers a gripping exploration of loyalty, betrayal, and the choices that shape one's character.

5. Coco (2017)

Coco, an enchanting Pixar animated film, centers around Miguel, a young boy with a passion for music who finds himself transported to the vibrant Land of the Dead. As he embarks on a journey to unravel his family's ancestral secrets, Miguel learns the importance of honoring his heritage, embracing his passion, and cherishing family bonds.

With its colorful visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and a celebration of Mexican culture, it's a profoundly moving film that explores themes of love, memory, and the power of music.

6. Arrival (2016)

This Denis Villeneuve-directed science fiction drama follows linguist Louise Banks as she tries to decipher the language of extraterrestrial visitors who have landed on Earth. As tensions escalate between nations, Louise's race against time becomes a deeply personal journey that challenges her perception of time, memory, and the meaning of human connection.

7. Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Peanut Butter Falcon tells the heartwarming story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. Zak encounters Tyler, a troubled fisherman, along his journey, and the two form an unlikely friendship. This indie gem showcases themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of pursuing one's dreams against all odds.

With its touching performances and genuine warmth, Peanut Butter Falcon offers an emotional and uplifting tale of friendship and acceptance.

8. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Bridge to Terabithia revolves around the friendship between two fifth-grade outsiders, Jess and Leslie, who create a magical world called Terabithia in the woods near their homes. This heartfelt coming-of-age film explores themes of imagination, friendship, and the power of escapism. However, the story takes an unexpected turn, leading to a profound exploration of grief, loss, and resilience. This movie resonates with audiences of all ages, reminding us of the transformative power of friendship and the importance of cherishing every moment.

9. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a devout pacifist who serves as a combat medic during World War II. As Doss faces the horrors of war without carrying a weapon, his unwavering courage and faith inspire those around him.

This powerful, emotionally-charged war film showcases the power of compassion and the extraordinary impact one can make in the face of adversity.

10. Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom tells the story of Jackie and Isabel, two strong-willed women brought together by their love for the same children. As Jackie's health deteriorates, Isabel must navigate the complexities of blending a family while dealing with her insecurities and fears.

This touching family drama touches on themes of love, loss, and the unbreakable bonds that can form between mothers and stepmothers. This film explores the profound emotional journey of both women and reminds us of the strength found in compassion and understanding.

11. Rocky (1976)

Rocky follows the titular character, a small-time boxer with big dreams, as he gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fight the heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed. This underdog story is not just about the pursuit of victory but also about the resilience of the human spirit and the power of self-belief.

Rocky Balboa's journey resonates with audiences due to its themes of determination, perseverance, and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds. The film's emotional core lies in Rocky's personal journey of self-discovery and the relationships he forms along the way.

12. Aftersun (2022)

After two decades since their last trip to a declining vacation destination, Sophie reminisces about the precious moments she shared with her affectionate and optimistic father, Calum. When Sophie, at the age of 11, begins to perceive the complexities of growing up, Calum finds himself burdened by the challenges he faces beyond being a father.

Through Sophie's memories, their bond is poignantly depicted as she grapples with reconciling the image of the father she knew with the aspects of him she didn't fully understand.

This thread inspired this post.

