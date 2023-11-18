Effortlessly Entertaining: 20 Movies That Keep You Hooked

Sitting through a prolonged movie can feel like an eternity for many of us. Wonder Woman was a snoozefest that had me sleeping. But this is not always the case. Some movies know how to keep you wide-eyed and engaged. Here is a curated list of 125 or less-minute movies that seize your interest every step of the way.

1. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Charlize Theron is the blonde in this oversimplified spy thriller tasked with tracking down a list of double agents being slipped into the West on the cusp of the demolition of the Berlin Wall in 1989. The film's mild narrative earned much praise, along with the A-list actress, ‘A' also doubling as ‘Atomic' given her impressive show.

2. Payback (1999)

Payback is an excellent action thriller that is interesting and easy to follow because of its fantastic action sequences, dark comedy, chic production design, and twisted narrative.

The pre-shunned Mel Gibson plays the antihero Porter, a man seeking revenge and his share of the loot, in a way that makes you root for the bad guy.

3. Spy (2015)

This movie turns the James Bond movies on its head. Actress Melissa McCarthy finally gets the chance to display her talent as the funniest woman in Hollywood in this unstoppably entertaining film directed by Paul Feig.

Spy skillfully combines action and high comedy as she portrays an unconventional secret agent who tries to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer and stop a global disaster.

4. Old Guard (2020)

Just as an unexpected new member is found, a hidden group of immortal mercenaries is suddenly revealed, and they must now struggle to maintain their secrecy. Charlize Theron again leads the pack in this embodiment of immortal badassery that is a joy to watch.

5. Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

When an assassin (Karen Gillan) leaves her intended target to save a child, she incites conflict with a significant criminal organization. It is a delightful motion picture featuring eye-popping stunts, action, combat scenes, witty comedy, and biting cynicism that is intelligent and intriguing without taking the viewer aback over its comical nature.

6. Hanna (2011)

Saoirse Ronan stars as a young assassin trained by her ex-CIA father to be hard-edged and ready for when another CIA operative comes after them. The creative and witty script keeps the characters well-defined, particularly for the titular character whose toughness is tampered with a sympathetic streak.

7. Kate (2021)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead confirms her transformation taking on the role of a cunning Tokyo assassin who has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and seek retribution after being poisoned on her last job. Acting opposite Cate Blanchett and still stealing the show was graceful.

8. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Robert Downey Jr. brings a lot of chemistry alongside Val Kilmer in this murder conspiracy filled with humor. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is an affectionate satire that follows Harry Lockhart (Downey Jr.), who accidentally winds up in the movie business, auditioning for the part of a private detective.

His Hollywood encounter with a childhood crush and a private investigator entangles him in a homicide plot.

9. Point Break (1991)

Robbery takes a different dimension when a gang of thieves dons the masks of several former US presidents to rob banks in South California. Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) is charged with bringing down this formidable gang. But the odds are further stacked against him when his soft spot for a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, complicates his sense of duty.

10. Overlord (2018)

A sinister plot is unraveled when American paratroopers land behind enemy lines to destroy a radio transmitter. They became outnumbered in an underground lab where the operations of the Nazi-occupied region were more than a simple military operation. It stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, and Mathilde Ollivier.

11. True Romance (1993)

After a nightstand, Clarence and Alabama fall in love. The appearance of Clarence's idol convinces him to kill Alabama's pimp. He obliges the encounter and leaves with a bag supposedly containing Alabama's belongings. That the bag contained a substantial amount of hard drugs stolen from two dealers sets them up as targets of a vicious mob.

12. Upgrade (2018)

Gaining superhuman powers from an artificial intelligence implant he was treated with after a brutal mugging, Grey Trace sets out on a revenge mission to take back what the thugs took from him: his life.

Upgrade is exciting and dramatic, with a surprisingly fun twist.

13. The Game (1997)

Conrad and his brother Nicholas are polar opposites in terms of attitude, the latter being wealthy and obsessed with his job that he forgets the simple joys of life. That was until Nicholas agreed, out of curiosity, to a game Conrad mentions changed his life but only put Nick in trouble. This film seeks to bring your worst fear close to your face and let you know that you are still alive and everything is fine.

14. The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

The romantic nuance of this spy tale reveals the rivalry-turned-affection between Bond (Roger Moore) and Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach), his eventual accomplice in bringing down a common enemy threatening to destroy New York City with a nuclear weapon.

Although Amasova has a score to settle with Bond for killing her lover, an intimate embrace is all she can muster.

15. Free Guy (2021)

Guy is a nonplayer character in a violent video game. But he doesn't know that. He thinks his life is great, until one day, he's shown the truth about his world and himself, and then becomes the unlikely hero of the game.

16. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

When an author takes a trip to the fading Grand Budapest Hotel, he runs into the owner of the grand inn. When the two sit down together, he talks about the former concierge of the hotel, and how that man changed his life and the hotel. Oh, and of course, this is all while the concierge was being framed for the murder of his elderly lover.

17. The Adam Project (2022)

Another Ryan Reynolds film makes this list, and in The Adam Project, he plays the older version of Adam Reed, a time-traveler who is forced to team up with his 12-year-old self in order to save the future.

18. Run Lola Run (1998)

In Run Lola Run, Lola only has 20 minutes to get together a lot of money after a different money delivery went wrong. This German film is fast-paced and will keep your attention the entire time.

19. The Menu (2022)

When a young couple travels to a remote island for an exclusive dining experience, they aren't aware of what they're actually getting themselves into. This comedy, horror film may give the foodies what they want, but not without the consequences.

20. Whiplash (2014)

When a young musician enrolls in a tough music conservatory, he is pushed to the brink by his mentor, who will stop at nothing to get his talented students to reach their ultimate potential.

Source: Reddit