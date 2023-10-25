15 Movies Guaranteed To Have You Laughing Nonstop

Sometimes you need a good comedy movie to lift your spirits. A movie fan in a popular online forum asked fellow cinephiles for comedies that don't skimp on the laughs. These 15 comedy movies are a must-see!

1. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

This horror-comedy film follows two best friends, Shaun and Ed, as they try to survive a zombie apocalypse in London. With its clever script, hilarious jokes, and over-the-top gore, Shaun of the Dead has become a cult classic and a must-watch for fans of the zombie genre.

2. Rat Race (2001)

In this madcap comedy, a group of strangers compete in a race across the country to win a $2 million prize. Along the way, they encounter all sorts of zany characters and absurd situations. With its all-star cast, including Rowan Atkinson, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Cleese, Rat Race is a laugh-out-loud riot.

3. Walk Hard (2007)

This parody of biographical music films follows the rise and fall of fictional rock star Dewey. With its spot-on send-ups of music industry tropes and a hilarious performance by John C. Reilly in the lead role, Walk Hard is a must-watch for music fans and comedy lovers alike.

4. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

After his girlfriend breaks up with him, Peter (Jason Segel) takes a trip to Hawaii to try to forget about her. But when he finds out she's staying at the same resort, things get awkward — and hilarious. With its cringe-worthy humor and endearing characters, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a romantic comedy that's genuinely funny.

5. Tommy Boy (1995)

Chris Farley and David Spade star in this classic buddy comedy about a bumbling heir who has to save his father's company from bankruptcy. With its physical comedy, quotable one-liners, and heartwarming moments, Tommy Boy is a feel-good movie that will have you in stitches.

6. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Sacha Baron Cohen's film follows the titular character, a journalist from Kazakhstan, as he travels to the United States and encounters all sorts of unsuspecting Americans. With its crass humor and biting satire, Borat is not for the faint of heart. But for those who can handle it, it's one of the funniest movies of all time.

7. The Other Guys (2010)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg play mismatched cops who stumble upon a major financial crime. With its hilarious banter, absurd action sequences, and clever social commentary, The Other Guys is a buddy cop movie that breaks all the rules.

8. Blazing Saddles (1974)

This classic Mel Brooks comedy takes aim at Western movie tropes and racial stereotypes in a way that was groundbreaking for its time — and it still holds up today. With its raunchy humor, whip-smart writing, and unforgettable performances by Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles is a comedy everyone should see at least once.

9. Role Models (2008)

In this buddy comedy, two misanthropic salesmen (Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott) are sentenced to community service and are assigned to mentor two troubled kids. With its raunchy humor, heartwarming moments, and unexpected cameos (including one by Kiss frontman Gene Simmons), Role Models is a hilarious and surprisingly sweet comedy.

10. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This absurdist comedy classic follows King Arthur and his knights as they embark on a quest for the Holy Grail. With its surreal humor, irreverent satire, and unforgettable set pieces (including the infamous killer rabbit), Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a timeless comedy.

11. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Set in Depression-era Mississippi, O Brother, Where Art Thou? follows three escaped convicts as they embark on a journey to find hidden treasure. With its hilarious hijinks, witty banter, and fantastic soundtrack, this Coen brothers film is a comedic masterpiece that's both smart and silly.

12. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brooks strikes again with this spoof of classic horror films. Gene Wilder stars as the grandson of the infamous Dr. Frankenstein, who inherits his family's castle and decides to carry on his grandfather's work. Young Frankenstein is a truly electrifying comedy with its brilliant writing, spot-on performances, and hilarious set pieces.

13. Airplane! (1980)

When Ted Striker (Robert Hays) boarded the plane, he didn't expect all of the crew to get food poisoning and for him to be forced back into the cockpit one more time. While his past haunts him as he flies the plane, everything else in the movie doesn't take itself too seriously. It's very funny to watch and to quote.

14. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tropic Thunder focuses on a group of actors who are shooting a war movie and are forced to learn how to survive in the jungle after a series of unfortunate events take place. But none of them have any survival skills and they can only rely on their acting skills to save them.

15. Super Troopers (2001)

When a group of Vermont state troopers find out that their jobs are on the line, these prankster officers need to solve a crime before budget cuts eliminate their jobs. The movie is hilarious and you'll be quoting it with your family and friends for a long time to come.

