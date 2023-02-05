13 Movies With The Most Heartbreaking Endings

Very few movies can bring me to tears, but there is something special about a film with an ending that leaves no one in the theatre with a dry eye.

Reddit user u/Hopeful-Ad1887 was looking for a tear-jerker when they took to r/AskReddit with the question, “Which movie has the most heart-breaking ending?”

Other Redditors commented on their favorite movies that broke their hearts.

1: Life is Beautiful (1997)

u/brighter_hell responded, “Life is Beautiful.”

“That movie broke me,” u/Snoretortle explained. “Watched it once, and I absolutely loved it and I point blank refuse to ever watch it again. Honestly, I believe that if I think about it any longer, I will start to cry again.”

2: Jojo Rabbit (2019)

u/okietarheel suggested, “Jojo Rabbit.”

“Those shoes hit like a freight train the first time I watched,” added u/TheShark24.

3: Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

u/HelfulRN replied with the documentary, “Dear Zachary.”

Other Redditors like u/normal_jeans agreed. “Also came to say Dear Zachary. Never cried over a film like that before or since.”

u/blurr77 added, “One of the few movies that really made an impact on me and at the same time I would not want any friends to watch.”

4: Million Dollar Baby (2004)

u/alotalotabit suggested, “Million dollar baby.”

“I was expecting this to be a feel-good Rockyesque movie,” added u/rf8350. “I was wrong.”

5: Pan's Labrynth (2006)

u/mackiebobo shared, “Pan's Labyrinth. That's the only movie where I physically cried during the credits.”

u/EvLokadottr saw the film on a date once and said that “everyone left the theatre in silence or tears. We ended up having a deep discussion about childhood trauma and abuse instead of getting laid.”

6: Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

u/HiMaintainceMachine responded, “Grave of The Fireflies.”

“That sh** was depressing from the beginning,” replied u/jbobeffrey. “Beautiful movie, but I don’t think I could ever watch it again.”

But some Redditors, like u/redditcasual6969, take a different approach. “That shit was depressing from the beginning. Beautiful movie, but I don’t think I could ever watch it again.”

7: Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

u/Constant_Ad217 suggested, “Bridge to terabithia.”

More like, “Bridge to Ripping My God Damn Heart Out,” as u/AReallyAsianName put it.

8: My Girl (1991)

u/LaundromatSLO loves, “My Girl.”

“I watched this as an adult. I was an editor making cable edits on movies at the time and this movie came up,” shared u/ukudancer. “None of the women wanted to take it on. I've never seen it before, but I remembered seeing the VHS boxes when I was a kid, so I figured it'd be a nice easy coming of age film. I was soooo wrong.”

“What's worse is that I had to watch it like 5 times because I had to cut the running time, write a commercial, and edit the commercial for the film. I was wrecked for a whole week.”

9: The Pianist (2002)

u/el_tigresa said, “The Pianist broke something inside of me.”

u/bikey_bike agreed. “fr. Adrian Brody has resting sad face. he breaks my heart even in comedies.”

10: Marley and Me (2008)

u/stephaniem44 answered, “Marley and Me 😭”

“Seeing that dog's decline killed me,” added u/DCJustSomeone.

11: Empire of the Sun (1987)

u/Spodson said, “Empire of the Sun. Because of this movie I can never see Christian Bale as a “child actor.” He was just a young actor who could really get into character.”

12: The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

u/1q8b shared, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.”

“I knew exactly how it would end but it still destroyed me anyway,” said u/scattertheashes01. “Such a horrific ending.

13: First Blood (1982)

“First Blood. When I was young, it made me sad to see him crying,” replied u/gaffimaster.”

“Now that I am older, I realize the PTSD and it is just as sad. I think Stallone did an excellent job in this movie. I know he gets a lot of crap but he really nailed that scene.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


