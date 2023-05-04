12 Movies Where The Hero Is Like a One-Man Army

Considering modern militaries' munitions and lethality, the term “one-man army” shouldn't fall lightly upon your ears. We don't take the term lightly, either. We chose carefully when identifying movie characters who were one-man wrecking crews.

If World War 3 does happen, we know who should be atop the draft lists.

1. The Bourne Identity

And if you like Matt Damon as a singular force of destruction in The Bourne Identity, tune into The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum for even more punching, kicking, and general mayhem.

2. Oldboy

Being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years will light the fire of revenge bright and hot. Oldboy proves that indulging your inner vigilante can make for entertaining fare.

3. The Outlaw Josey Wales

Arguably the greatest of a mile-long catalog of Clint Eastwood classics, The Outlaw Josey Wales is one of the most beautiful clinics in butt-kicking you'll ever see. When Union soldiers murder your family, what other choice does one have but to seek unmitigated revenge?

4. The Accountant

A movie with Jon Bernthal, Ben Affleck, and J.K. Simmons is bound to have some serious action. The Accountant lives up to expectations, delivering an epic offensive by a one-man army (who also happens to be a ticked-off math savant/accountant).

He'll prepare your taxes and take your life all by the filing deadline.

5. Dredd

In a world where cops are judges, Dredd is tasked with regulating a massive skyscraper slum manned by a notorious dealer. Sure, he has a psychic trainee along for the ride, but make no mistake: Judge Dredd is a one-man scumbag-whopping machine.

6. Hard Boiled

A favorite of action genre enthusiasts, Hard Boiled is a critically-acclaimed offer from legendary director John Woo. Inspector “Tequila” Yuen is the one-man army in this one, taking on a fearsome mob in the guts of Hong Kong's criminal underbelly.

7. Equilibrium

One cinephile notes that Equilibrium was the first in a line of movies known as “Gun Fu” and that Christian Bale played the role of a one-man army to perfection.

8. Nobody

Can I interest you in a domesticated Saul Goodman kicking butt repeatedly, vigilante style? Nobody in their right mind would pass up that proposition.

9. First Blood

Sylvester Stallone's unique style of, um, discipline has made Rambo into a verb. As in, “If this guy keeps talking smack, I'm going to Rambo his you-know-what.” First Blood is Rambo at his Rambo-est.

10. Crank

Is any actor more qualified to take on legions of adversaries than Jason Statham? If England ever gets into a national conflict, they should just send Statham. He's a trained martial artist, and it shows in movies like Crank.

11. Drive

If you're looking for a beautiful, pulse-pounding movie where one man systematically eliminates those who've gotten on his last nerve, Drive is for you. If you're looking for that protagonist to utter more than 25 words, Drive is not for you.

12. John Wick

Is John Wick low-hanging fruit for a list about lone-wolf vigilante justice? You could say that. Am I including John Wick on this list based on the off chance that John Wick takes offense at being excluded from this list? You could say that.

