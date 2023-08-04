15 Movies That Seem to End on a High Note, but They’re Actually Pretty Messed Up

Some film endings seem to be positive; as audiences predict what is to follow, they’re taken aback with horror. With a disclaimer for spoilers ahead, here are fifteen movies that seem to conclude on a high note but are messed up according to film enthusiasts.

1- Back to the Future (1985)

While Marty returns to an improved version of his original timeline, these changes have had considerable effects in the last thirty years. His family will remember a different version of Marty, who no longer exists, and the people he knew are different from how they were when he left.

2- Scream 2 (1997)

As the film ends with an aerial shot of Sid calmly walking away to an upbeat song, viewers are left uneasy, considering she lost her friends again for the second time in a year. According to one member, this is why Scream 3 is underrated, as many fail to see Sidney dealing with PTSD and overcoming her fear.

3- The Truman Show (1998)

As the movie ends, audiences are rooting for Truman as he's finally free. However, he's about to dive into a world where he's the most famous person and will still be monitored and watched 24/7. He's about to discover that he's never, ever going to have an everyday life.

4- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Most Marvel movies like to end on a high note, but a member found it most jarring when everyone is happy with themselves at the end of this film while completely ignoring how many were ruthlessly murdered by a sinister witch in a horrific battle.

5- M3GAN (2022)

One user is convinced that the woman's life is over as her child will be removed from her custody. She will lose her job while possibly getting charged with negligent homicide and sued by the victims' families.

6- Skyfall (2012)

As the scene ends with Bond agreeing to return to work, the retro-styled office references the last films and hints at a reboot of the Bond character. However, a user highlights that under the surface, Bond has lost what he believed to be his last chance at a regular life.

7- Minority Report (2002)

Tom Cruise is given a device that lets him live out his life inside his brain while he rots in prison. It is said to make all your dreams come true. Suddenly, audiences are shown his estranged wife having a change of heart and the two living a happy life with a new baby.

8- Let The Right One in (2008)

As a reviewer highlights, Oskar is only happy because he's a child who doesn't yet understand the life of submission and violence that is yet to come. He's consigned himself to Eli, who is suspected of becoming bored and abusive of him like she did with previous handlers.

9- Career Opportunities (1991)

As Frank Whalley Jr. and Jennifer Connelly flee town with $52k and stolen merchandise, they’re shown lounging in an expensive hotel in Hollywood. However, provided they don’t get caught, they may be able to live off that money for only a few months.

10- Man of Steel (2013)

As much of the Metropolis gets destroyed, viewers wonder how this seemingly uninhabitable place grants a happy ending.

11- Get Out (2017)

One viewer believes there's no possible happy ending to this film. While Chris is shown getting safely away from the racist body swappers, he still has to explain why an entire household of affluent people is bludgeoned to death. His inadequate defense is that they used hypnosis to put old white people in black people's bodies.

12- Elysium (2013)

A movie enthusiast mentions how Elysium being accessible to everyone would mean it will also be as overpopulated as Earth. They also wonder what would happen to the refugees smuggled into Elysium initially, considering their ships were gunned down.

13- Ready Player One (2018)

As the characters escape one problem, another one is lingering around the corner. A viewer highlights the absurdity, mentioning that people take a break from VR to avoid the insanity the real world became while they were occupied. Doesn't make much sense, does it?

14- Baby Driver (2017)

This one ends with a fantasy sequence of Baby getting out of jail. Some speculate that the montage is Baby’s imagination to live out the dreams he dreamt with Deborah. After twenty-five years of prison, he won’t get out as a young man.

15- The Good Dinosaur (2015)

This one brings with it the problem of food shortage as the dad died before harvest, and he was the breadwinner. Even if everyone can harvest for themselves, Arlo missed harvest and returned on time for winter.

Source: (Reddit).