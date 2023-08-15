17 Movies That Inspired Filmmakers To Want To Make Movies

by
spiderman 2
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Passionate filmmakers often point to a movie that inspired them to make their own movies. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What movie made you go, ‘Yes, I too need to make movies'?” Here are the top 17 movies people said drove their passion to be a filmmaker.

1 – Fight Club (1999)

fight club
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Fight Club is one film that many said they found inspiring as filmmakers, with one movie fan calling the visuals so striking, they couldn't get it out of their head after watching it. Another added, “Fight Club sparked something in me for sure.”

2 – There Will Be Blood (2007)

There Will Be Blood
Image Credit: Paramount Vantage.

One film lover called There Will Be Blood “perfect,” pointing out how the movie mastered structure and style. “The film is beautifully composed and executed into a masterpiece,” they explained.

3 – Man on Wire (2008)

Man on Wire
Image Credit: Magnolia Pictures.

Man on Wire is an intense and somewhat stressful documentary. One film buff shared, “After watching it I immediately changed my major in college, got a job as a PA, and now here I am all these years later making my own documentaries.”

4 – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spiderman 2 Toby Maguire
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Spider-Man 2 (and Toby Maguire's Spider-Man movies in general) is one of the most accessible yet exquisite movies. Knowing a superhero film could be so innovative and impactful inspired many future filmmakers.

5 – American Movie (1999)

American Movie Mike Schank
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

This documentary is about an aspiring filmmaker attempting to make his dream project by finishing an older project. The documentary is a cult favorite and shows what it's like to be a lesser-known filmmaker.

6 – Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting
Image Credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment.

Trainspotting is a pretty unsettling and intense film that stirs emotion in anyone who watches it. The quirky action scenes, racy humor, and raw themes make it an iconic film for many filmmakers.

7 – Being John Malkovich (1999)

Being John Malkovich
Image Credit: Universal Studios, Inc.

This movie is wildly weird, confusing, and entertaining in all the best ways. Being John Malkovich showed many potential filmmakers that wacky and eccentric ideas can make for fantastic films.

8 – Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Cinema Paradiso Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret
Image Credit: Titanus.

A film that starkly contrasts happiness with pain and loss, Cinema Paradiso is complex and potent. Many filmmakers put this as their top favorite movie of all time.

9 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane Agnes Moorehead, George Coulouris, Harry Shannon, Buddy Swan
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

Citizen Kane is considered one of the first truly remarkable films ever made. It might be a cliche answer, but the emotional intensity and unorthodox film techniques make this a common trigger for filmmakers' passions.

10 – The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded Keanu Reeves Laurence Fishburne Carrie-Anne Moss
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Many filmmakers felt inspired and invigorated watching The Matrix for the first time. I know I felt that way. The distinct cinematography and cleverly poignant movie sparked many film careers.

11 – Mulholland Drive (2001)

Mulholland Drive Laura Harring Melissa George
Image Credit Universal Pictures.

This mystery film is thrilling to watch, showing many future filmmakers how impactful a movie can be. With breathtaking scenic views and an irresistible plot, it's easy to see why many pinpoint this as the start of their passion for creating films.

12 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction John Travolta Samuel L. Jackson
Image Credit: Miramax.

Pulp Fiction is one of the most memorable movies I've ever watched, and it combines an array of evocative scenes and concepts from the mind of Quentin Tarantino. Many filmmakers saw this and understood the potential of films.

13 – Tremors (1990)

Kevin Bacon
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Tremors is a wild ride from beginning to end, as an isolated town fights against strange underground monsters. This flick was the first example of comedy horror for many, showcasing how contrasting genres can overlap successfully.

14 – Raising Arizona (1987)

Raising Arizona Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

One of the lesser-known Nicolas Cage films and one of my all-time favorites sparked many people's interest in films. This movie breaks many rules, showing potential filmmakers that they can think outside the box.

15 – The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network , Justin Timberlake
Image Credit: Merrick Morton / Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc.

The Social Network is easily one of the greatest films of the 2010s. It offers a distinct rawness but refinement that makes it accessible and impressive. Between the amazing writing, acting, and directing, it's inspired many filmmakers.

16 – Clerks (1994)

Clerks
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

Clerks is a hilarious but low-budget comedy with a certain grunginess that makes it appealing. It showed many potential filmmakers that big budgets don't necessarily make great films.

17 – Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures and IM Global.

One of my favorite horror movies, this film takes a unique approach to perspective, making the viewer feel like they're watching something real. The unorthodox techniques and chilling plot changed the game in horror and possessed many people to go into the film industry.

Source: Reddit.

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Rising Household Debt Fuels Concern About The U.S. Economy