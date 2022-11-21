10 Dramatic Movies Involving Telekinesis or Psychic Powers

Recently someone asked, “Any suggestions for movies involving Telekinesis or psychic power? Like moving things with your mind, entering other people's minds? Telepathy or controlling objects with your mind?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Scanners (1981)

Scanners is a Canadian science fiction horror film centering around scanners or psychics' unique telepathic and telekinetic powers. A weaponry purveyor (ConSec) hunts scanners down for selfish purposes, and a renegade scanner and friend wage war with ConSec.

2. Push (2009)

Push is a superhero thriller following a group of people with superhuman abilities working to prevent a government agency from enhancing their powers with a dangerous drug. The agency hopes to create an army of super soldiers. Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Camilla Belle, and Djimon Hounsou.

3. Chronicle (2012)

Chronicle is a found footage superhero thriller following three senior high school students in Seattle who, after being bullied, form a bond after gaining telekinetic powers from an unidentified object. Initially, they use them for fun, but one of the trio goes down a dark path.

4. Looper (2012)

Looper is a futuristic action-thriller following contract criminal killers called loopers hired by criminals in the future to assassinate victims who they send back in time. It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Bruce Willis, and Jeff Daniels.

5. Carrie (1976)

Carrie is a supernatural horror film based on Stephen King‘s novel following a shy high school student with telekinetic powers (Sissy Spacek). She has a religious zealot mother (Piper Laurie) who chastises her continuously, and all the kids at school bully and mock her.

After a disturbing prank goes wrong, Carrie unleashes the full extent of her powers on the school's prom. It stars Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, John Travolta, William Katt, P. J. Soles, and Betty Buckley.

6. Fury (2014)

David Ayer's Fury is an epic war movie portraying U.S. tank crews fighting in Germany during the last weeks of the European theater of World War II. It stars Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, Jason Isaacs, and Scott Eastwood.

7. The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dead Zone is a science-fiction thriller based on the novel by Stephen King. It follows a man (Christopher Walken) who awakens from a five-year coma with psychic abilities allowing him to see a person's future with a mere touch. It stars Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Martin Sheen, Herbert Lom, Anthony Zerbe, and Colleen Dewhurst.

8. Lucy (2014)

Lucy is an English-language French sci-fi action film starring Scarlett Johansson as Lucy. After her bloodstream absorbs a nootropic, psychedelic drug, she develops psychokinetic abilities. It also stars Morgan Freeman, Choi Min-sik, and Amr Waked.

9. Possessor (2020)

Possessor is a science fiction psychological horror film following an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who possesses other people's bodies to commit the killings. First, however, she fights to control the body of her newest host (Christopher Abbott). It also stars Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

10. The Speed of Thought (2011)

The Speed of Thought is a thriller following a telepath raised in an NSA foster home who uses his powers to assist the government. The agency explains his powers are a side effect of a disease that will ultimately take his sanity. However, he meets and falls in love with a woman like him with zero signs of illness, forcing him to realize his lifetime deceit. It stars Nick Stahl, Taryn Manning, and Mía Maestro.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of films where people have telekinetic or psychic powers. Also, check out these 90s scary movies that aren't too scary and deserve a re-watch.

