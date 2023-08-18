Satisfying Film Outcomes: 12 Movies Where Justice Is Served

There's nothing more satisfying than watching a movie where nefarious characters get what they deserve. One film fan asked for recommendations for “movies where justice is served.” Here are the top 12 responses (warning: spoilers ahead).

1 – Breakdown (1997)

One movie fan said, “The first moment that sprung to mind is from the movie Breakdown with Kurt Russell. The villain definitely gets his due. But the moment that seals it is when Kurt Russell's character turns everything around on him after being this guy's puppet.” Most notably, Russell kicks the guy in the face. “Definitely one of the most justifiable moments,” they noted.

2 – The Departed (2006)

The Departed was a top pick for many film fans. “I consider the ending of The Departed to be one of the most satisfying, if not the most satisfying endings ever,” one film buff stated. “The loathing the story builds towards the character Colin Sullivan is incredible, and the way they resolve that by getting a seemingly neutral character to avenge the death of the main character by killing Sullivan is remarkable.”

3 – Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Law Abiding Citizen is a vigilante action thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler. In the movie, Butler's Clyde Shelton is forced to watch as his wife and daughter are murdered. After a plea bargain sets one of the killers free, he decides to take justice into his own hands — and he does so emphatically, slowly dismembering the culprit before eventually decapitating him.

4 – Mandy (2018)

The action horror movie stars Nicolas Cage as Red Miller — a man who lives a secluded life in a forest with his artist girlfriend, Mandy. When Mandy is burned alive by a nightmarish hippie cult and their demon-biker henchmen, Red takes vengeance, savagely slaughtering every last member of the cult.

5 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption was another top pick. In this drama based on the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) gets sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite the fact he is innocent.

Justice is ultimately served in two ways in the movie. First, the warden who mistreated Andy is found guilty of money laundering. Second, Andy escapes prison to live a life of hope and freedom with his former prison mate Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman).

6 – The Last House on the Left (1972/2009)

While the 1972 movie and its 2009 remake have the same revenge plot, neither suggests the exploits of its vengeful characters are correct. In each horror film, the murderers of a young girl inadvertently find themselves taking shelter at her parents' home. When the parents discover exactly who is staying in their house, they get justice by killing them.

7 – I Saw the Devil (2010)

I Saw the Devil is a South Korean action thriller about an NIS agent called Kim Soo-Hyun. Soo-Hyun embarks on a mission for revenge when his fiancée is brutally murdered by the psychopathic serial killer Jang Kyung-Chul. The quest for revenge ends when he beheads the killer in front of his family.

8 – Straw Dogs (1971/2011)

Straw Dogs is a psychological thriller based on Gordon M. Williams's 1969 novel, The Siege of Trencher's Farm. It's about a young American (Dustin Hoffman) and his English wife who move to rural England and face increasingly vicious harassment from some violent locals. After the harassment elevates to vile acts, the couple fights back and kills their tormentors.

9 – Hobo With a Shotgun (2011)

Hobo with a Shotgun is a black action comedy based on a faux trailer of the same name featured in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's movie Grindhouse. It's about a homeless vigilante, played by the late Rutger Hauer, who targets wrongdoers such as crooked police officers, pimps, drug lords, and pedophile Santas with his trusty pump-action shotgun.

10 – Michael Clayton (2007)

Michael Clayton is a legal thriller about a law firm that brings in its “fixer” to remedy things after a lawyer has a breakdown while representing a chemical company in a multibillion-dollar class action suit that he knows is guilty. The fixer in question — George Clooney‘s eponymous Michael Clayton — proves the company is guilty by wearing a wire and getting a confession from the company's general counsel.

11 – Revenge (2017)

Revenge is a French action thriller about a young woman who, after being, assaulted by three men, is left for dead in the desert. Once she recovers, she seeks vengeance upon her attackers, brutally killing them all.

12 – In Order of Disappearance (2014)

In Order of Disappearance is a Norwegian action thriller in which Stellan Skarsgård plays Nils, a snow plow driver whose son is murdered by drug dealers. When Nils discovers precisely who killed his son and how he died, he hunts them all down and slaughters them one by one.

Source: Reddit.