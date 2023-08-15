Perpetual Playbacks: 15 Movies That Keep Playing in Your Mind

There are certain things you'd like to forget—that time Mary Goggins rejected your prom invite in front of the entire school during morning assembly, for starters. But these things simply recur repeatedly in your mind, leaving you no refuge as your mental disc jockey refuses to play anything but the classics. A select few movies have this same effect, for better or worse.

1- Ex Machina (2014)

Alex Garland's Ex Machina is one of those rare films you'll never hear anyone say a bad word about, unless you hang around world-class haters. A hermetic tech CEO flies a programmer out to his remote compound, eventually revealing a marvel of artificial intelligence. Eventually, though, the programmer discovers the dark side of being a brilliant recluse with too much time on his hands.

The film's quick-burn pace and final twist will leave you asking several questions. You might even ask yourself: Am I wrong for having the hots for a robot?

2- Being There (1979)

Melvyn Douglas won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Being There, which tells the story of a gardener forced out of his home due to eviction, only to become the unlikely advisor to a wealthy, politically-connected businessman after a chance encounter.

Being There just leaves a mark on viewers, as evidenced by its strong critical reception and nominations for several awards.

3- The Lives of Others (2006)

As the Western world becomes less and less tolerant of rebellious thought and speech, The Lives of Others should be required viewing for anyone who has yet to see the Cold War thriller.

The psychology of those who dedicate their lives to spying on their countrymen is fascinating, if not disturbing. The Lives of Others might change how you look at technology, civil liberties, and even your neighbors.

4- The Fly (1986)

One (fan?) said that The Fly is the only movie that made them puke, which means they probably never watched The Human Centipede. In all seriousness, David Cronenberg's sci-fi take on Kafka's The Metamorphosis has left an indelible impression on many viewers, if not a particularly positive impression.

5- Arrival (2016)

In light of recent disclosures, a tempered depiction of how aliens might act when they suddenly show up twelve massive spaceships deep will leave you scratching your head. Denis Villeneuve has a knack for making genres of film that could easily descend into cliche or absurdity (think Dune and Blade Runner 2049) feel wholly realistic. Arrival is no exception.

6- Children of Men (2006)

Alfonso Cuaron's dystopian take on P.D. James' eponymous novel will stick with you for several reasons. For one, the hopelessness of a world without fertile women places a pit in your stomach that doesn't go away. Secondly, the visual destitution of a world that's gone to complete and utter bollocks makes you wonder if we're in for a similarly bleak future devoid of beauty in all its forms.

Then there's the fact that Children of Men is just a really, really good movie. For all these reasons, the Clive Owen-led movie comes to the top of my mind on Depressing Movie Night.

7- The Worst Person in the World (2021)

A foreign film highlighting the importance of healthy self-examination, The Worst Person in the World will have you reconsidering virtually every decision you've ever made. Save yourself a trip to the shrink and just watch this movie instead.

8- Blue Velvet (1986)

David Lynch's Blue Velvet is a well-regarded movie, but it may ruin the tune forever. Dennis Hopper huffing oxygen while crooner Bobby Vinton's classic plays in the background will have that effect.

9- Drive (2011)

If it's not the high-octane, wordless heist scenes, it's the haunting electronic soundtrack or the gratuitous finale that keeps popping back into your mind after watching Drive. Few films connect each of its parts into a cohesive unit quite as deftly as Drive—not unlike a high-performance vehicle, come to think of it.

10- Taxi Driver (1976)

So much about Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver leaves a mark. The child whose youth has been substituted with a depressing cycle of working the corners. The taxi driver who feels invisible in a world that's going to heck in a handbasket. The cinematography. Robert DeNiro's barely-controlled psychosis as protagonist Travis Bickle.

It's not a movie you want to watch while you're in the dumps, but Taxi Driver is a worthy use of any movie night.

11- Come and See (1985)

Why is a 1985 Russian film about World War II ranked among IMDb's most praiseworthy films of all time? It takes the rare perspective of examining war's capacity to destroy even the most innocent bystander (or participant).

Be warned that Come and See will leave a mark on you, but perhaps not for the reasons you would like.

12- You Were Never Really Here (2017)

Think: a darker, more graphic version of Sound of Freedom. That's what You Were Never Really Here is, and it's a stomach-turning movie with several scenes that you'll be re-watching in your head for all the wrong reasons.

Joaquin Phoenix has done some really dark movies and roles, but this one may be the darkest.

13- Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Some movies leave a lasting impression simply by virtue of how they end. Triangle of Sadness is one of those films that provides plenty of reasons to watch but will leave you feeling some way about the final scene.

14- The Witch (2015)

Director Robert Eggers has developed a captivating cinematic style centered on uneasiness and arresting visuals, and The Witch was his motion-picture debut.

To burn her at the stake or not to burn her at the stake? That is the question you'll ponder as you watch The Witch.

15- Magnolia (1999)

If you want to end a film feeling like your heart just went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson in his prime, check out Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia. It's an unconventional cinematic tour de force that, if nothing else, will leave you thinking, talking, and feeling.

