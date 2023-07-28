From Success to Stumble: 12 Movie Franchises With Lackluster Sequels

Sometimes Hollywood can get greedy and push out sequels that are nowhere near as good as the original films. A recent discussion on an online forum revealed some sequels that people think are absolutely terrible. Here are the top responses.

1- Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

Many forum members said that Highlander II: The Quickening was one of the worst movies they've ever seen. One commenter said that this was one of their guilty pleasure sequels because they loved the fight scenes.

2- Cars 2 (2011)

Disney Pixar‘s Cars and Cars 3 are hardly masterpieces, but Cars 2 is the worst. If anything, it should have been a spinoff movie about Tow Mater.

3- Thor: The Dark World (2013)

This may be controversial, but Thor: The Dark World is the least memorable MCU movie. One user said the film was a total waste of Christopher Eccleston's time and talent. However, other forum members were quick to point to Thor: Love and Thunder as proof the Thor franchise isn't doing so hot.

4- John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

One person mentioned they thought John Wick: Chapter 2 to be the weakest movie in the series. They did go on to say that they enjoyed the movie, they just didn't find it as groundbreaking as the others.

5- Ocean's Twelve (2004)

One critic complained that Ocean's 12 was an excuse for the cast and crew to spend time in Italy on the studio's dime. Another person chimed in to say the only thing they enjoyed about the movie was the laser breakdance scene.

6- Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

We know the prequel trilogy isn't super popular, so it's no surprise Attack of the Clones made an appearance on the thread. Movie buffs called it dull, unimaginative, and boring.

7- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

One Harry Potter fan accused this movie of having a terribly convoluted script, nonsensical story, too many subplots, and uninteresting characters. They went on to say Johnny Depp was the worst part of the entire thing.

8- The Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

It's hard to follow up The Exorcist, but clearly someone thought it was a good idea to try. While viewers praised the strong ending, there was no way this sequel was going to live up to the (terrifying) original.

9- State of the Union (2005)

A user said this series would have been better as a one-off, and I agree. The series is hardly a masterpiece, but the sequels tanked the reputation of the first one.

10- Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

One moviegoer said they felt Into Darkness was a watered down version of some of the older Star Trek movies. It can get pretty boring to watch the same plot over and over.

11- Die Hard 2 (1990)

Many fans shared the sentiment that we don't count Die Hard 5 as part of the franchise. Even four was a stretch for some. One user disagreed and said Die Hard 2 was the only one in the series they consider bad.

12- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

The A Nightmare on Elm Street movies are wacky and entertaining, but unfortunately, the second one was voted the dullest by a handful of commenters. The first is iconic, and the third one, Dream Warriors, stood out from the first two installments in a way that made Freddy's Revenge look like a children's show.

Source: (Reddit).