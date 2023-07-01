13 Exciting Movies Like Enemy of the State

If you're a fan of the action-packed thriller Enemy of the State, you're probably looking for similar movies to satisfy your taste for heart-pumping excitement. Fortunately, Hollywood has produced several high-octane films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From government conspiracies to high-speed chases, here are 13 thrilling movies that will appeal to Enemy of the State fans.

1. Sneakers (1992)

A team of expert computer hackers, led by Robert Redford's character, is hired to steal a black box containing a powerful decryption device. As they complete the job, they realize that the box contains more than they bargained for, and they become embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy that jeopardizes their lives.

2. Three Days of the Condor (1975)

Robert Redford stars as a CIA researcher who returns from lunch to find all of his colleagues dead. He goes on the run, trying to figure out who is behind the murders and why they were committed while also trying to stay alive in a world of spies and assassins.

3. In The Line of Fire (1993)

Clint Eastwood stars as a Secret Service agent haunted by his failure to protect JFK. When a psychotic assassin, played by John Malkovich, begins threatening the current president, Eastwood's character takes it upon himself to stop him, putting himself in harm's way once again.

4. Arlington Road (1999)

Jeff Bridges plays a college professor who becomes suspicious of his new neighbors, a seemingly perfect family played by Tim Robbins and Joan Cusack. As he investigates, he begins to uncover a sinister conspiracy that leads him down a path of danger and betrayal.

5. JFK (1991)

Oliver Stone's controversial film explores the events leading up to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the subsequent investigation. Kevin Costner stars as New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison. He becomes convinced that there is a larger conspiracy at work and risks his reputation and safety to expose the truth.

6. Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The fourth and final installment in the “Lethal Weapon” series finds Mel Gibson and Danny Glover's characters investigating a Chinese organized crime ring that involves everything from human trafficking to counterfeiting.

7. Broken Arrow (1996)

John Travolta and Christian Slater star as Air Force pilots who engage in a dangerous game of cat and mouse after one of them steals a nuclear weapon. They must confront their demons and past mistakes as they race to prevent a nuclear disaster.

8. Spy Game (2001)

Robert Redford and Brad Pitt star in this espionage thriller about a retiring CIA agent who tries to rescue his protege from a Chinese prison. As they navigate the murky waters of international espionage, they must also confront the question of loyalty and the true meaning of the word “patriotism.”

9. All the President's Men (1976)

This Oscar-winning film chronicles the Watergate scandal and the efforts of two reporters, played by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, to uncover the truth behind the scandal that ultimately led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

10. Body of Lies (2008)

Leonardo DiCaprio plays a CIA operative trying to track down a terrorist leader in the Middle East. He forms an uneasy alliance with a Jordanian intelligence officer, played by Mark Strong, but as the operation becomes more dangerous, trust becomes a fragile commodity.

11. Blood Diamond (2006)

Set during Sierra Leone's civil war, this film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a diamond smuggler who teams up with a fisherman, played by Djimon Hounsou, to find a rare pink diamond that could change both of their lives. However, they must also confront the brutal realities of the war and the powerful men who profit from it.

12. Eagle Eye (2008)

Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan star as strangers who become entangled in a dangerous plot orchestrated by an artificial intelligence that controls all the technology in their lives. As they are forced to carry out its commands, they must also try to unravel the mystery behind the AI's true motives and stop it before it's too late.

13. Payback (1999)

Mel Gibson stars as a criminal seeking revenge on his former partner who double-crossed him and left him for dead. As he navigates the criminal underworld to get his money back, he must also confront the corrupt cops and gangsters who stand in his way and threaten his life.

Source: Reddit.