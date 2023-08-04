15 Movies Critics Love in Spite of All The Hate They Get

One online forum member recently asked other users about the films they love even though everyone else hates them. The community responded spectacularly, providing plenty of examples of films that few other people would rank as their favorite but that they can watch repeatedly. Here are some of the top picks in no particular order.

1- Battleship (2012)

Any action film based on a board game might struggle to be a hit, but Battleship has found some fans. Starring Taylor Kitsch and Alexander Skarsgård, it follows ships from the U.S. and Japanese navies attempting to repel an invading extraterrestrial force.

2- Real Steel (2011)

In Real Steel, Hugh Jackman plays a former champion boxer who tries to connect with his son by constructing and controlling a hulking robot fighter. One person complimented the film, in particular the execution and GCI work.

3- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Even though The Chronicles of Riddick helped establish an entire multimedia franchise, the Vin Diesel-led movie didn't prove to be a substantial financial or critical hit. Yet, the science fiction horror flick is beloved by some.

4- Speed Racer (2008)

Based on an earlier manga series and heavily inspired by the animated series of the same name, Speed Racer faced numerous production difficulties until it was picked up by the Wachowskis.

The story primarily focuses on Speed Racer's attempts to honor his brother's memory by completing a dangerous cross-country race. One user hailed it as the Wachowskis' best film other than The Matrix.

5- The Cable Guy (1996)

Directed by Ben Stiller, The Cable Guy sees Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick star opposite each other in a black comedy film that divides viewers.

The ever more erratic behavior of cable installer Chip against his reluctant friend Steven can sometimes be sinister and uncomfortable. Still, one contributor found lots of hilarious moments, saying, they still think this movie is one of Jim Carrey's best performances.

6- Sweet November (2001)

Sweet November is a remake of the 1968 movie of the same name, starring Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron in the lead roles. After a chance meeting, the two characters agree to a one-month trial relationship, with both able to leave and go their separate ways at the end without any consequences. Of course, the two predictably fall in love — although there is no happy ending for the new couple.

7- Showgirls (1995)

A star-studded drama featuring a cast made up of Elizabeth Berkley, Gina Gershon, and Kyle MacLachlan, Showgirls was a commercial failure when it first hit cinemas. Wanting to become a showgirl, Nomi travels to Las Vegas and soon finds her journey is not as glamorous as she thought it would be.

8- Waterworld (1995)

The post-apocalyptic film Waterworld has become one of the biggest box office flops ever, yet that hasn't stopped it from attracting some fans. Directed by Kevin Reynolds, it stars Kevin Costner as the Mariner, who has survived the melting of the polar ice caps and now lives an aquatic life.

9- The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Adapted from Dan Brown's hugely successful mystery novel, The Da Vinci Code takes viewers through a thrilling adventure as Tom Hanks' Robert Langdon attempts to solve a mysterious murder. The journey involves secret societies, religious conspiracies, and a search for the Holy Grail.

10- Prometheus (2012)

A prequel to the Alien franchise, moviegoers had high hopes for Prometheus. After all, it saw Ridley Scott return to the series as director and producer, with Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Idris Elba making up some of the ensemble cast that sets out to find the origins of humanity among the stars.

11- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Following hot on the heels of the blockbuster hit that was Jurassic Park, this sequel sees some familiar and new faces explore a second site filled with free-roaming dinosaurs. Never entirely living up to the heights of its predecessor, The Lost World: Jurassic Park still has some admirers.

12- The Last Samurai (2003)

Although it has faced a lot of criticism, The Last Samurai was listed by several posters as a film they love despite its problems. The movie stars Tom Cruise as an American army officer sent to train Japan's military in modern techniques.

13- Batman Forever (1995)

Tim Burton brought Batman to the big screen with great success in 1989. He went on to helm a sequel in 1992 before handing over directing duties to Joel Schumacher for the less popular Batman Forever. The superhero film saw Val Kilmer portray the Caped Crusader, fighting against Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and the Riddler (Jim Carrey).

14- Licence To Kill (1989)

Timothy Dalton took over the role of James Bond in 1987 for The Living Daylights before reprising the role in Licence to Kill for his final appearance in the spy franchise. This time around 007 resigns his post with MI6 and instead embarks on a deeply person revenge mission across South America.

15- Dune (1984)

David Lynch's Dune was the first film adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic of the same name, although it proved to be a box office flop when it hit cinema screens.

