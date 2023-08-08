20 Emotionally Charged Movies to Watch Right Now and Stir Your Inner Feelings

Are you in need of an emotional rollercoaster? Look no further! We've compiled a list of 20 movies that will tug at your heartstrings when you're feeling a little numb. Whether you're craving heartwarming moments, tear-jerking dramas, or inspiring tales of triumph, these films will touch your soul.

1 – Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine tells the story of the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a road trip to support their young daughter, Olive, in her dream of competing in a beauty pageant. This heartfelt comedy-drama explores the complexities of family dynamics, personal aspirations, and the pursuit of happiness. With its relatable characters, poignant moments, and a blend of humor and heartbreak, Little Miss Sunshine offers a bittersweet reflection on life's ups and downs.

2 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

In this movie, Puss in Boots, the adventurous feline realizes that his numerous daring escapades have depleted his life count, leaving him with just one life remaining. Determined to reclaim his lost lives, Puss embarks on a grand quest to uncover the legendary Last Wish, which holds the power to restore his full nine lives.

This epic journey takes Puss through thrilling adventures as he battles against time and formidable challenges to fulfill his quest and secure his future.

3 – Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar, directed by Christopher Nolan, presents a thought-provoking and emotionally charged story set in a future where Earth is facing a global crisis. A team of astronauts embarks on a dangerous mission through a wormhole, searching for a habitable planet to ensure humanity's survival.

This epic sci-fi adventure explores themes of love, time, and the profound connections that transcend space. With its stunning visuals and emotional depth, Interstellar is a cinematic experience that evokes a sense of wonder and existential contemplation.

4 – Training Day (2001)

Training Day follows a rookie cop, Jake Hoyt, who spends a day under the tutelage of the morally ambiguous and corrupt detective Alonzo Harris. Set in the gritty streets of Los Angeles, this crime thriller depicts the darker side of law enforcement and the moral dilemmas faced by its characters.

Through its intense performances, especially Denzel Washington's Academy Award-winning portrayal of Alonzo Harris, Training Day offers a gripping exploration of loyalty, betrayal, and the choices that shape one's character.

5 – Coco (2017)

Coco, an enchanting Pixar animated film, centers around Miguel, a young boy with a passion for music who finds himself transported to the vibrant Land of the Dead. As he embarks on a journey to unravel his family's ancestral secrets, Miguel learns the importance of honoring his heritage, embracing his passion, and cherishing family bonds.

With its colorful visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and a celebration of Mexican culture, it's a profoundly moving film that explores themes of love, memory, and the power of music.

6 – Arrival (2016)

This Denis Villeneuve-directed science fiction drama follows linguist Louise Banks as she tries to decipher the language of extraterrestrial visitors who have landed on Earth. As tensions escalate between nations, Louise's race against time becomes a deeply personal journey that challenges her perception of time, memory, and the meaning of human connection.

7 – Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Peanut Butter Falcon tells the heartwarming story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. Zak encounters Tyler, a troubled fisherman, along his journey, and the two form an unlikely friendship. This indie gem showcases themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of pursuing one's dreams against all odds.

With its touching performances and genuine warmth, Peanut Butter Falcon offers an emotional and uplifting tale of friendship and acceptance.

8 – Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Bridge to Terabithia revolves around the friendship between two fifth-grade outsiders, Jess and Leslie, who create a magical world called Terabithia in the woods near their homes. This heartfelt coming-of-age film explores themes of imagination, friendship, and the power of escapism. However, the story takes an unexpected turn, leading to a profound exploration of grief, loss, and resilience. This movie resonates with audiences of all ages, reminding us of the transformative power of friendship and the importance of cherishing every moment.

9 – Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a devout pacifist who serves as a combat medic during World War II. As Doss faces the horrors of war without carrying a weapon, his unwavering courage and faith inspire those around him.

This powerful, emotionally-charged war film showcases the power of compassion and the extraordinary impact one can make in the face of adversity.

10 – Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom tells the story of Jackie and Isabel, two strong-willed women brought together by their love for the same children. As Jackie's health deteriorates, Isabel must navigate the complexities of blending a family while dealing with her insecurities and fears.

This touching family drama touches on themes of love, loss, and the unbreakable bonds that can form between mothers and stepmothers. This film explores the profound emotional journey of both women and reminds us of the strength found in compassion and understanding.

11 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky follows the titular character, a small-time boxer with big dreams, as he gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fight the heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed. This underdog story is not just about the pursuit of victory but also about the resilience of the human spirit and the power of self-belief.

Rocky Balboa's journey resonates with audiences due to its themes of determination, perseverance, and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds. The film's emotional core lies in Rocky's personal journey of self-discovery and the relationships he forms along the way.

12 – Aftersun (2022)

After two decades since their last trip to a declining vacation destination, Sophie reminisces about the precious moments she shared with her affectionate and optimistic father, Calum. When Sophie, at the age of 11, begins to perceive the complexities of growing up, Calum finds himself burdened by the challenges he faces beyond being a father.

Through Sophie's memories, their bond is poignantly depicted as she grapples with reconciling the image of the father she knew with the aspects of him she didn't fully understand.

13 – Big Fish (2003)

When Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) has to come back to his hometown in Alabama as his father's cancer is killing him, Will is really reluctant to go home. He and his father (Albert Finney and Ewan McGregor) used to get into it over the stories his dad would tell – larger-than-life stories that are sometimes hard to believe. In order to learn what it's like to be a father himself and to learn more about his own dad, Will has to get to the bottom of all the stories before his dad is gone.

14 – The Fountain (2006)

The Fountain is a love story that spans eons and eons. When a modern-day scientist finds out that his wife is dying of cancer, he rushes to try to find the cure for her disease. But the cure might be something deeper and more magical.

15 – Beautiful Boy (2018)

Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs, Beautiful Boy tells the story of a father and son (Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet) who are just trying to make it through the son's addiction to drugs, and what that process has done to their family.

16 – The Whale (2022)

The Whale talked a lot about during the past award season, as Brendan Fraser came back on the scene with this movie. The story focuses on an English teacher who doesn't leave his home and teaches remotely. But over the years, he's lost touch with his teenage daughter and while she stays with him, he wants to get their relationship back.

17 – Manchester by the Sea (2016)

After his brother dies suddenly, Lee (Casey Affleck) is now the guardian of his teenage nephew, Patrick (Lucas Hedges). The two are forced to come to terms with their new situation, their own grief, and the lives they want to live. It's a heartwarming story about family and fighting for each other every day.

18 – The Swimmers (2022)

Two sisters from Syria decide that in order to fulfill their dreams of swimming in the 2016 Rio Olympics, they need to leave their home country that's torn apart by war and their family. The two have to embark on the journey so many refugees have to take in order to find a better life for themselves and a future they believe in.

19 – Still Alice (2014)

This 2014 movie touches home for a lot of people when they watch it. A professor (Julianne Moore) is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and is now trying to figure out how to navigate her life with her family as she learns more about her disease.

20 – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This beloved movie starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet is about a couple who is going through a breakup, and when they both decide to get a procedure done that will make them forget their memories with each other. But the struggle begins when Joel (Carrey) changes his mind about it all.

