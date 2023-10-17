15 Movies That Will Make You Wonder Why You’re Even Watching Them

Movies can evoke emotions, entertain, and leave a lasting impact on viewers. However, some films push comfort zone boundaries and challenge our perceptions of cinema. Here are 15 movies that members of a popular online forum said will make you question why you are even watching them.

1. Tusk (2014)

A truly bizarre experience, Tusk takes body horror to a new level. This Kevin Smith film follows the disturbing transformation of a man into a walrus by a deranged recluse. As the events unfold, you can't help but question why you subject yourself to such horrible imagery and dark humor. Perhaps it's an acquired taste and not for the faint of heart.

2. Happiness (1998)

Few films can be as unsettling and bleak as Happiness. With its dark subject matter and controversial themes, this Todd Solondz masterpiece explores the lives of various dysfunctional characters. Contrary to its title, the discomfort it induces is undeniable, leaving viewers questioning why they even started watching it.

It's not a film for everyone, and many find it too disturbing to endure till the end.

3. Beau Is Afraid (2023)

This lesser-known psychological horror film lives up to its title, inducing anxiety and uncertainty throughout its runtime. The plot has a web of perplexing events that lack a clear purpose or direction. As the movie unfolds, you can't help but question the filmmaker's intentions and ponder over the meaning behind the ambiguity.

4. The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover (1989)

In this controversial film, Peter Greenaway explores the darkest facets of human nature. This visually stunning yet profoundly disturbing tale follows the twisted relationship between a sadistic gangster, his long-suffering wife, and her lover. The excessive violence and graphic content may make viewers question why they continue to watch it.

5. The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

This found-footage horror film blurs the line between fiction and reality, deeply unsettling viewers. As the story of a sadistic serial killer unfolds, the disturbing nature of the content leaves many questioning its authenticity. The film's realistic approach to violence makes even the most hardened horror lovers squirm.

6. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

As this mind-bending Netflix mystery story unfolds, confusion mounts, and viewers find themselves lost. The film's enigmatic nature may leave some feeling lost and disoriented, wondering if they missed a crucial piece of the puzzle.

7. Tar (2012)

This thought-provoking film challenges one to confront their own biases and prejudices. The film's slow-paced narrative and heavy themes had one user almost turning it off after thirty minutes. Upon remaining patient and completing the film, they said it does make one think long after watching it.

8. Babylon (2022)

A movie fan shares that while they love Margot Robbie, they couldn't keep watching the film after twenty-five minutes. The film's apparent lack of direction and purpose makes it feel aimless and self-indulgent, leading to disappointment and frustration.

9. Tetsuo (1989)

A surreal and nightmarish journey into body and cyberpunk, this film demands strong stomachs and open minds. The film's shocking imagery and abstract storytelling make it an unforgettable experience, though not one many would willingly revisit.

10. Mother! (2017)

This psychological horror film leaves audiences perplexed and unsettled with its allegorical storytelling and chaotic narrative. As the film escalates into madness, viewers may question why they subject themselves to the sheer intensity and discomfort it brings to the screen.

11. Lord of Illusions (1995)

According to one film fan, this may be the stupidest movie they've ever seen. Ratings may make you believe this mystical film is an acquired taste, but many viewers think it is just a front for how poorly made it truly is.

12. Last House on a Dead End Street (1973)

Depending on your taste, you may find this movie chilling or completely bonkers. A movie lover highlights that the director and executive producer blew the entire budget, and most people involved with the film didn't even know the absurdity had been finished until twenty-five years later!

13. Martyrs (2008)

One movie buff who recently got into French horror and thriller regretted watching Martyrs. While they viewed Raw, Frontier(s), and High Tension, the only film they never want to watch again is Martyrs due to its gruesome and sinister nature.

14. Rabbits (2002)

This short film by David Lynch isn't for the lighthearted. As one movie enthusiast mentions, you can only sit through this one if you can endure the bizarre visuals and storyline.

15. Llamageddon (2015)

This sci-fi horror movie is a rugged watch for many. A viewer says that despite their best efforts, they couldn't finish watching this film. Understandably, seeing a vengeful llama on screen isn't for everyone.

Source: Reddit.