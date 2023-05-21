12 Captivating Movies That Keep Men Hooked for Hours

When it comes to movies, men have a wide range of tastes and preferences. However, some movies seem to have a universal appeal among men. We've compiled a list of 12 movies men have voted as their favorites, and we're confident that all other men will love them too.

1. Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is an action-packed film that follows the story of John McClane, a New York City cop, who becomes embroiled in a terrorist plot to rob a Los Angeles high-rise building during a Christmas party. The movie is popular with men for its high-octane action scenes, thrilling plot, and charismatic performance by Bruce Willis as the lead character, John McClane.

2. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

This war drama is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who served as a medic during World War II. The movie showcases Doss's incredible bravery and determination as he risks his life to save his fellow soldiers during the Battle of Okinawa. The film is popular with men for its depiction of heroism, sacrifice, and the horrors of war.

3. Step Brothers (2008)

Popular with men for its hilarious one-liners, absurd humor, and the comedic performances of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as Brennan and Dale, Step Brothers is one of the few quality comedies that have come out in the past 20 years. It follows the story of two grown men (who act not so grown), Brennan and Dale, who become stepbrothers after their parents get married.

4. The Godfather Part I (1972)

The Godfather is a crime drama that follows the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Italian-American mafia dynasty. The movie is popular with men for its iconic characters, gripping storyline, and powerful performances by Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as the patriarch and son of the Corleone family, respectively.

5. Braveheart (1995)

Braveheart is an epic historical drama that follows the story of William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who leads a rebellion against English rule. This movie's epic battle scenes, themes of freedom and rebellion, and the charismatic performance by Mel Gibson as William Wallace are universally appealing to men.

6. Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)

The Lord of the Rings is a trilogy of fantasy films based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The movies follow the journey of Frodo Baggins and a fellowship of companions as they attempt to destroy the One Ring and defeat the dark lord Sauron. While most people love the Lord of the Rings franchise, its found a particular niche with men, who tend to have a soft spot for immersive fantasy worlds, epic battles, and memorable characters.

7. 300 (2006)

300 is a historical action film that depicts the Battle of Thermopylae between the Spartan army and the Persian army. The movie is popular with men for its stylized violence, epic battle scenes, and the muscular performance by Gerard Butler as the Spartan king, Leonidas.

8. Road House (1989)

Road House is an action film that follows the story of Dalton, a bouncer who is hired to clean up a rowdy bar in a small town. The movie is popular with men for its over-the-top action scenes, cheesy dialogue, and the charismatic performance by Patrick Swayze as Dalton. I get it, honestly. My dad showed me this film when I was a kid, and I fell in love with it.

9. Scarface (1983)

Scarface is a crime drama that follows the rise and fall of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who becomes a powerful drug lord in Miami. Scarface's intense violence, memorable one-liners, and iconic performance by Al Pacino as Tony Montana is a hit with men of all ages.

10. Top Gun (1986)

Top Gun is an action film that follows the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a naval aviator sent to the Navy's Fighter Weapons School to train with the best of the best. The movie is popular with men for its thrilling aerial dogfight scenes, iconic soundtrack, and charismatic performance by Tom Cruise as Maverick.

11. Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas is a crime drama that follows the rise and fall of Henry Hill, a mobster who becomes embroiled in a life of crime. It's one of the most universally praised films for its gritty portrayal of the mafia lifestyle, memorable dialogue, and standout performances by Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci.

12. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is a biographical black comedy that follows the story of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who becomes involved in corruption and fraud on Wall Street. The movie is popular with men, well, because it's a Martin Scorsese movie. This film is iconic for its fast-paced and outrageous plot, hilarious dialogue, and charismatic performance by Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.