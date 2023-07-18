24 Movies To Put on When You’re Having a Bad Mental Health Day 

Comfort movies are a blessing when you’re having a bad day and feeling down. You may already have a list of go-to movies that you put on after a rough day to relax. During an online discussion between moviegoers, hundreds listed their bad mental health day movie picks. Everyone’s tastes differ, but are any of your favorite comfort movies on the list?

1. Hot Fuzz (2007)

Someone stated, “No matter my mood, this is always a good choice,” in a discussion surrounding the movie Hot Fuzz. Another fan added, “Just mindless action and comedy helps me turn off my brain for [a] little while.”

2. Hot Rod (2007)

I was pleased that one of my favorite comedies was listed in the discussion because Hot Rod is a hilarious movie. One person stated, “Hot Rod is one of my favorites ever and is just silly and fun start to finish.” This is an excellent choice if you want something to make you laugh without an overly complicated plot.

3. Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball was listed numerous times, and I never realized people considered it a funny movie. You will likely not be disappointed if you’re invested in sports or simply like a star-packed film.

4. Chef (2014)

Multiple people stated that Chef is their go-to movie when feeling down. Another mentioned that they quote this film often around their house. Someone praised the movie by saying that it gives you hope for the future without beating you over the head with the message.

5. The Muppet Movie (1979)

A surprising number of people listed different Muppet films, including Muppet Treasure Island and The Muppet Movie. One person said, “Any time I’m feeling in a bummer mood, I pop this on. It always helps.” Another movie watcher said that any Muppet movie is enough to cheer them up.

6. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Unsurprisingly, My Neighbor Totoro, among other Miyazaki films, was at the top of many people’s lists for a feel-good movie. With beautiful animation and music, and an uplifting theme of optimism and hope, it’s hard not to feel cheered up while watching this one.

7. Bottleshock (2008)

There were rave reviews for this one, with one person stating, “It’s the right level of energy and enjoyable if you just need some time spent.” Another added, “Well made, lighthearted, not too complex, and just a good sit.”

8. Moonstruck (1987)

It’s hard to go wrong with a movie with Cher. Although the premise was controversial, it’s highly rated and among some people’s favorites. Apparently, Moonstruck is quite the “soothing mood booster,” according to one viewer.

9. The French Dispatch (2021)

This Wes Anderson movie has an incredible cast and story and has been called “a love letter to journalists.” One user who watched this film said it’s “delightful and made me happy, but sad at the same time. Really worked for me and made my mood better.

10. Julie & Julia (2009)

Someone described this film as “hefty enough to keep my attention, but light enough that it cheered me up.” Maybe have your snacks ready because you’ll likely get hungry while watching it, especially during the chocolate cake montage.

11. Uncle Buck (1989)

A few people mentioned that Steve Martin and John Candy movies were among their favorites, and I couldn’t agree more. Uncle Buck is a movie that I grew up with, and I, too, find it incredibly heartwarming.

12. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a classic, and whether you grew up watching it or are seeing it for the first time, it’s likely to make you laugh. One commenter said, “Sweet, funny, uplifting, just kinda perfect. It’s my go-to ‘I’m feeling [censored] and need a pick-me-up movie.’”

13. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Someone said that they recently had a tough week and decided to re-watch Shaun of the Dead. This movie is well-loved, especially by those who enjoy parody comedy. If you’re down on your luck, you can watch this movie and feel grateful that you’re not surrounded by zombies.

14. Step Brothers (2008)

There is no lack of love for Step Brothers, on this forum or otherwise. This is a popular choice that helps viewers feel cheered up any time they watch it. The corny humor and easy-to-follow story is a great choice when you’re not in the best head space.

15. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Although not everyone would agree that this film is funny or cheerful, it has a lot of essential messages within it. You might find this movie cathartic if you’re looking for something more philosophical with deep meaning.

16. My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny is highly underrated and still stands up to the test of time. It’s one of my favorite movies, especially when I need a good laugh. The acting is incredible, and several well-crafted jokes get me every time.

17. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

One movie lover said that The Wizard of Oz is a film that makes them feel secure and puts them in a simple headspace. They added, “It’s always the same, never changes, no surprises.” They also mentioned that it’s cathartic due to the amount of crying in the film, but “not overwhelming.”

18. Spirited Away (2001)

I might be biased since it’s one of my favorite movies, but Spirited Away was listed several times as a pick-me-up. Someone said, “I know it is a cinematic masterpiece, but I enjoy watching no movie more than Spirited Away when I’m going through a hard moment.”

19. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Another excellent Studio Ghibli film that people watch when they’re going through a tough time is Kiki’s Delivery Service. Someone described what they like about it: “It’s just an easy watch. Extremely charming. Kiki goes through some [stuff] but finds her way back to the light, and no one invalidates what she’s feeling.”

20. Paddington (2004) and Paddington 2 (2017)

A surprising number of adults said that Paddington movies are what they watch when feeling down. One person swore that the Paddington movies would lift your spirits, and another said, “One of my go-to movies when I’m sad. The pure joy and wholesomeness is a nice change of pace.”

21. Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express is arguably hilarious, no matter how you feel about the subject matter. There are so many ridiculous moments and adventures within this movie you’re bound to laugh throughout the entire movie.

22. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

One person explained that Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of their most-watched movies. They also said they watched this movie while going through it, so it must have brought them some peace if it stayed in their rotation.

23. Shrek (2001)

According to one user, animated shows and movies are their go-tos when having a bad day. Many people suggested Shrek as an excellent film to cheer up with. Even if you’ve seen it a dozen times or watched it with your kids, the movie is as heartwarming and enjoyable as the first time.

24. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

If you want a good laugh, follow one user’s suggestion to watch or re-watch Hot Tub Time Machine. The film doesn’t take itself too seriously, so you can put it on in the background and probably still find yourself laughing.

