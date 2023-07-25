14 Movies With Misleading Trailers That Didn’t Deliver What They Promised

There's nothing worse than when a movie doesn't deliver what the trailer promised. A film fan in a popular online forum asked for examples of movies that had the most misleading ad campaigns. Here are 14 examples of movies that had misleading trailers.

1 – The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The Matrix fans thought The Matrix Resurrections trailer was going to deliver something amazing but they were let down by the movie. “Matrix Resurrections had an amazing final trailer, along with an incredible version of “White Rabbit,” that just crescendos along with edits telling you that you're about to go on the ride of your life… again,” one person wrote.

They added, “All the cool Matrix shots of the movie were in that trailer. The movie itself was reheated garbage.”

2 – The American (2010)

Many movie lovers listed The American, starring George Clooney. “The ads and trailer made it look like it was going to be something along the lines of The Bourne Identity. Instead, it was a movie about an assassin having an existential crisis,” one person said.

3 – The Cable Guy (1996)

Jim Carrey rose to fame in the 1990s by playing a goof in several successful comedies.

Marketing for The Cable Guy led us to believe that Carrey would play yet another loveable goof. In reality, the Ben Stiller-directed film is surprisingly dark.

4 – Unbreakable (2000)

Fresh off the success of The Sixth Sense, advertising for this M. Night Shyamalan film led viewers to think we were getting another horror film with a surprise twist ending.

While the twist exists, Unbreakable is instead a clever take on superheroes and their villains.

5 – Bicentennial Man (1999)

Ads for Bicentennial Man made the Robin Williams film look like a fun, light-hearted story.

In reality, it's a depressing movie with little to no humor.

6 – Click (2006)

The Adam Sandler movie started as a typical comedy before taking a turn halfway through, landing emotional punches we weren't ready for.

7 – Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

When it comes to Will Ferrell, many people expect comedy. The famed Saturday Night Live actor has shown he can deliver dramatic performances, but we just didn't expect that here.

8 – Jennifer's Body (2009)

Trailers made Jennifer's Body seem like a sexualized movie straight from the 90s, but it's actually a clever and enjoyable film with a great script.

9 – Alien 3 (1992)

One movie lover said it best: “I'm still angry at the Alien 3 teaser trailer that suggested the movie would take place on Earth.”

10 – Godzilla (2014)

With Bryan Cranston heavily featured in the trailers, you'd expect him to be a major part of the movie.

Nope. That's not the case at all!

11 – War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

One filmgoer complained, “War for the Planet of the Apes. The trailers portray a film that looks like it's going to be the final war between apes and humans for control of the planet. The actual film plays out more like a prison escape thriller where Caeser and company get captured after a few initial skirmishes and then spend most of the movie attempting to get out of the Colonel's complex.”

12 – Downsizing (2017)

You would think with a name like Downsizing, the film is a lighthearted comedy where people shrink themselves to save money.

You'd be wrong, however. The movie goes way above its means with where the plot goes.

13 – The Grey (2011)

Liam Neeson out in the wild surviving on his own? Count us in. Wait, that's not what The Grey is about? Count us out!

One person explained, “Makes it look like an action movie… In reality, the movie is about a depressed man trying to survive.”

14 – Kangaroo Jack (2003)

One film fan said, “Kangaroo Jack. It is NOT a fun kid's movie about a rapping marsupial.”

Another added, “I'll never forgive Kangaroo Jack for making me think there was an actual rapping kangaroo.” A third stated, “It's a fun kid's movie about Christopher Walken paying Michael Shannon to kill Anthony Anderson.”

