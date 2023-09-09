15 Movies With Misleading Trailers That Failed To Deliver What They Promised

It's disappointing when a movie doesn't deliver what the trailer promised. One movie lover in a popular online forum asked for examples of films with the most misleading ad campaigns. Here are 15 examples of movies that had misleading trailers.

1. It Comes at Night (2017)

Some people called out It Comes at Night for not delivering on the trailer's promise. One disappointed movie fan said it was marketed as a horror film but it was actually a “psychological thought piece.” Despite the misleading marketing, many still enjoyed the movie.

2. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The Matrix fans thought The Matrix Resurrections trailer was going to deliver something amazing but they were let down. Fans said the trailer featuring the song “White Rabbit” and cool Matrix shots sold them something more exciting than the actual movie.

3. The American (2010)

Many movie lovers listed The American, starring George Clooney. People thought it was going to be more like The Bourne Identity. Instead, it was a movie about an assassin having an existential crisis.

4. The Cable Guy (1996)

Jim Carrey rose to fame in the 1990s by playing a goof in several successful comedies. Marketing for The Cable Guy led us to believe that Carrey would play yet another loveable goof. In reality, the Ben Stiller-directed film is surprisingly dark.

5. Unbreakable (2000)

Fresh off the success of The Sixth Sense, advertising for this M. Night Shyamalan film led viewers to think we were getting another horror film with a surprise twist ending. While the twist exists, Unbreakable is instead a clever take on superheroes and their villains.

6. Bicentennial Man (1999)

Ads for Bicentennial Man made the Robin Williams film look like a fun, light-hearted story. In reality, it's a depressing movie with little to no humor.

7. Click (2006)

The Adam Sandler movie started as a typical comedy before taking a turn halfway through, landing emotional punches we weren't ready for. Who saw that coming?

8. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

When it comes to Will Ferrell, many people expect comedy. The famed Saturday Night Live actor has shown he can deliver dramatic performances, but we just didn't expect that here.

9. Jennifer's Body (2009)

Trailers made Jennifer's Body seem like a sexualized movie straight from the 90s, but it's actually a clever and enjoyable film with a great script.

10. Alien 3 (1992)

One movie lover said they were angry about the Alien 3 teaser trailer because it suggested the movie would take place on Earth.

11. Godzilla (2014)

With Bryan Cranston heavily featured in the trailers, you'd expect him to be a major part of the movie. Nope. That's not the case at all!

12. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

One filmgoer complained that the trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes made it look like it was going to be the final war between apes and humans for control of the planet. The movie played out more like a prison escape thriller, however.

13. Downsizing (2017)

You would think with a name like Downsizing, the film is a lighthearted comedy where people shrink themselves to save money. You'd be wrong, however. The movie goes way above its means with where the plot goes.

14. The Grey (2011)

Liam Neeson out in the wild surviving on his own? Count us in. Wait, that's not what The Grey is about? Count us out! The trailer made it look like an action movie but it was really focused on a depressed man trying to survive.

15. Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Many agreed that the trailer for Kangaroo Jack was the ultimate betrayal as it wasn't a fun kid's movie about a rapping marsupial. A lot of disappointed movie fans still hold a grudge about this one.

