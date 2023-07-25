Retro Rewind: 12 Classic Movies That Perfectly Nail the 90s Vibe

Which movies perfectly depict the 90s? A movie fan in a popular entertainment forum asked for recommendations for films depicting the lives of young adults in the 90s. Here are 12 retro classics you don't want to miss.

1 – Clueless (1995)

Alicia Silverstone stars in the comedy Clueless, which follows a rich and popular high school student named Cher and her friends. Paul Rudd makes his film debut in this coming-of-age tale, which also stars Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Jeremy Sisto, and Breckin Meyer.

2 – Go (1999)

Many people agreed that Go perfectly depicts the 90s. One person wrote, “I just rewatched and it is the definition of hip 90s twenty-something.” The movie stars Sarah Polley, Timothy Olyphant, Katie Holmes, Scott Wolf, and Jay Mohr.

3 – Singles (1992)

Singles is a romantic comedy following a young group of Gen X'ers during the early 90s grunge movement in Seattle, Washington. Several musicians make appearances, including Alice In Chains and Soundgarden. The fictional grunge band in the film is played by Pearl Jam rockers Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, and Jeff Ament.

4 – Reality Bites (1994)

Reality Bites is a romantic comedy-drama following aspiring videographer, Lelaina (Winona Ryder), who is working on a documentary bearing the title's name about the indifferent lives of her Gen-Xer friends and roommates. It stars Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, and Steve Zahn.

5 – Empire Records (1995)

Empire Records is a coming-of-age comedy-drama following a gang of record store employees attempting to stop the business from being sold to a large chain store. It stars Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler, Anthony LaPaglia, Maxwell Caulfield, Debi Mazar, Rory Cochrane, Johnny Whitworth, and Robin Tunney.

6 – Clerks (1994)

Clerks is a black-and-white buddy comedy following the lives of store clerks and their friends. It's also Kevin Smith‘s first film in the View Askewniverse, a fictional universe featured in Smith's movies, comics, and television series. Clerks introduces several recurring characters, including Jay and Silent Bob.

7 – Mallrats (1995)

Mallrats is the second buddy comedy in director Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse. It's also the prequel to Clerks. Best friends T.S. (Jeremy London) and Brodie (Jason Lee) go to the mall where T.S.'s ex, Brandi (Claire Forlani), is participating in a dating show.

The friends brainstorm ways to ruin the show. It stars Shannen Doherty, Ben Affleck, Jason Mewes, Joey Lauren Adams, and Kevin Smith. Comic book icon Stan Lee also appears.

8 – Swingers (1996)

Swingers is a comedy-drama film following the lives of single, unemployed people during the 1990s swing revival while living in the Eastside of Hollywood, California. It is written by and stars Jon Favreau alongside Vince Vaughn, Ron Livingston, and Heather Graham.

9 – Party Girl (1995)

Party Girl is a comedy-drama and the first feature film to premiere on the internet. It follows Mary (Parker Posey), a broke party and clubgoer arrested after throwing an illegal rave. She must take a job at the library to pay back her aunt (Sasha von Scherler) for bail money. It co-stars Anthony DeSando, Guillermo Díaz, and Liev Schreiber.

10 – Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion (1997)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is a comedy following two outcasted high school students and best friends attending their 10-year high school reunion. They invent fake careers and dress in business attire to impress their former schoolmates. It stars Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Garofalo, Justin Theroux, and Alan Cumming.

11 – High Fidelity (2000)

Based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, High Fidelity is a romantic comedy-drama with a protagonist's name change and the setting moved from London to Chicago.

After Rob Gordon (John Cusack) breaks up with his girlfriend, he seeks to discover the reason for his failed love life while recounting his past breakups. Rob narrates his story while talking to the camera. It stars Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso, and Lisa Bonet.

12 – Clockwatchers (1997)

Clockwatchers is a comedy-drama following a temp name Iris (Toni Collette) at Global Credit. After the regular employees ignore her, she befriends three other temps: Paula (Lisa Kudrow), Jane (Alanna Ubach), and Margaret (Parker Posey).

