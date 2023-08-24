25 Great Movies That Never Needed Sequels

Hollywood's obsession with turning everything into a franchise isn't new — but there are a lot of movies that never needed sequels. The members of a popular online forum discussed which masterpiece movies should have stopped after the original. Here are the top 25.

1 – Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg's classic thriller about a massive great white shark terrorizing a small coastal town never needed a bigger boat. Its three sequels retread the same ground in increasingly contrived situations, making me think they should have kept the beaches closed.

2 – Saw (2004)

Saw is a film that rocked me to my core when it first came out. It's a slow burn with a small budget, a simple setup, and brilliant performances by Cary Elwes and Danny Glover. While its nine sequels swiftly descended into a farce, Saw remains a masterclass in tension. Two strangers wake up in a grimy bathroom chained to radiators. The only way they can escape is to chop off their feet using the hacksaw left by their captor.

3 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Blues Brothers is one of the greatest musicals ever made, with unforgettable cameos from Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown. It also has some of the greatest car chases and funniest one-liners.

Jake and Elwood Blues are on a mission from God and get the band back together to save an orphanage while dodging the law, Illinois nazis, and Jake's murderous ex. It never needed a sequel, and Blues Brothers 2000 is best ignored.

4 – Anchorman (2004)

Will Ferrell‘s ensemble comedy about a chauvinistic 1970s news anchor's life being turned upside down when a female reporter joins the station is a masterclass in improv. The sequel is entirely superfluous.

5 – Zoolander (2001)

The original Zoolander was a surprisingly clever satire of the ridiculous fashion world. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson's dim-witted male models uncovering a fashion industry conspiracy was hilarious and biting in equal measure.

The world of Zoolander didn't need to get any bigger.

6 – Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is a hilarious absurdist comedy of errors. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, as Lloyd and Harry, have incredible chemistry and their relationship carries the film. That doesn't mean we want to see how they met or what happened to them when they got old.

7 – Donnie Darko (2001)

This subversive time-traveling superhero movie about a troubled teenager plagued by visions of a giant rabbit named Frank who tells him the world will end was a breakout performance for Jake Gyllenhaal. It remains a classic. Its cynical sequel S. Darko is best forgotten.

8 – The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix remains one of the most visually impressive and influential action movies ever. Keanu Reeves' journey from office drone to the chosen one is still as captivating today as it was in 1999. But as entertaining as some of the set pieces were in the sequels, they never hit the high notes of the original.

9 – Highlander (1986)

The tagline for Russell Mulcahy's fantasy epic about immortal warriors fighting throughout history for the ultimate prize was, “There can only be one.” It's a shame nobody at the studio took the hint.

10 – Independence Day (1996)

Arguably Roland Emmerich's best movie, Independence Day is a tub-thumping patriotic romp that cemented Will Smith's credentials as a lead actor. How do you top aliens blowing up the White House? You can't — and ID4 proved that they shouldn't have tried.

11 – Pacific Rim (2018)

Guillermo del Toro's love letter to Japanese Kaiju movies and anime is an action-packed, melodramatic tour de force with a superb ensemble cast and jaw-dropping fight scenes. The sequel is a film made to make more money in China.

12 – The Crow (1994)

Brandon Lee's iconic portrayal of Eric Draven and the circumstances surrounding the rising star's untimely death should have ensured that this was one moody comic book adaptation that didn't spawn several sequels.

Unfortunately, the studio had other ideas, resulting in several straight-to-video rehashes that seem disrespectful and not worth your time.

13 – Robocop (1987)

Paul Vahoven's weirdly prescient satire of corporate culture and the dangers of letting private companies control public services is an almost perfect movie. It's violent and gritty, with incredible action and something important to say.

Unfortunately, Robocop is also the poster child of the one thing it was rallying against, with studio execs seeking to squeeze every last drop of cash out of the franchise with ever-diminishing returns.

14 – Starship Troopers (1997)

Starship Troopers is a simple and shlocky satire about the role of propaganda in the military-industrial complex. Its camp exterior and silly set pieces belie its anti-war message, as a group of high school graduates is brainwashed into joining the military to fight in a pointless war of attrition against space bugs.

However, its two sequels miss the point entirely and make you wonder whether you really wanted to know more.

15 – American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale's iconic performance as Patrick Bateman should have bagged the actor an Oscar. Watching Bateman navigate a world of 80s excess and yuppie culture while trying to hide his psychotic tendencies remains chilling and captivating.

No one asked for a female lead follow-up starring Mila Kunis as Bateman's one victim who got away.

16 – The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist has a reputation for being one of the scariest films ever made. Linda Blair's incredible performance as Regan was chilling to watch. Although The Exorcist 3 is adapted from the sequel to the original novel, it has very little in common with the original. And the less said about The Exorcist 2, the better.

17 – Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters was the very definition of lightning in a bottle. None of the other films released since the 1985 original about three scientists starting a ghost extermination company and accidentally saving the world come close. The original movie had a pitch-perfect script by Harold Ramis and iconic performances but every attempt to improve or expand it has been mediocre at best.

18 – Men in Black (1997)

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith are iconic as Agents K and J in Barry Sonnenfeld's sci-fi comedy based on a comic book and a conspiracy theory.

The original MiB revealed a hidden world and invited you to peek behind the curtain at the secret organization protecting the world from the scum of the universe. The chemistry between Jones and Smith was palpable and had a bitter-sweet ending that felt definitive, even if it did include a sequel tease.

The other two films never recaptured that same chemistry.

19 – Jumanji (1995)

People were surprised that Robin Williams' children's horror classic got the sequel treatment. When they finished the game, they finished the story, and everyone had learned a lesson. It didn't need a sequel.

As much as I enjoyed Welcome to The Jungle and its sequel, name recognition and a tenuous plot thread is the only thing they have in common with Jumanji.

20 – The Mask (1994)

Jim Carrey's performance is what makes this movie. His ability to go from being mild-mannered Stanley Ipkis to the out-of-control embodiment of the Norse god of mischief on a dime is why it's a classic. It's the simple story of a timid but decent man finding his power. One and done.

The Son of Mask is a stupid sequel trying to be clever — it's an abomination in every sense of the world.

21 – Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is the marriage of superb directing by Chris Columbus, a rock-solid script by John Hughes, and a career-defining performance from Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. With Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the Wet Bandits, it's an almost perfect movie.

It did not need one mediocre sequel. And it didn't need four awful sequels and a semi-reboot that wasted everyone's time.

22 – Hocus Pocus (1993)

The original Hocus Pocus is a Halloween staple I watch every year. The story of the Sanderson Sisters wreaking havoc on modern-day Salem while a pair of siblings, their cat, and a zombie try to stop them from becoming immortal never gets old.

We didn't need a straight-to-streaming sequel that undermined the entire point of the original. Disney needs to let sleeping witches lie.

23 – Jurassic Park (1993)

A landmark film and one of Spielberg's finest, Jurassic Park raised the bar for what was possible with CGI and physical effects. Many fans of the film don't think all of the sequels are necessary but they keep on coming.

24 – Predator (1987)

One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best and, like all significant action movies that never needed a sequel, the setup is simple. A group of mercenaries sent on a mission in Central America become the target of a technologically advanced alien that hunts humans for sport.

Though its sequels are a waste of time, its prequel, Prey, is well worth checking out.

25 – The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project wrote the playbook on how to make a successful found footage film. Three student filmmakers go crazy after getting lost in the woods while trying to make a documentary about the Blair Witch, a local legend that a serial killer blamed for his crimes.

It's tense, foreboding, and the ending is intentionally ambiguous. Although the way it was made is far more interesting than the actual film, the fact the studios greenlit a hasty sequel and a reboot misses the point of the original entirely.

Source: Reddit.