24 Films That Should Have Never Been Made

There's no universal definition of a great movie. What one person considers a masterpiece, another might see as a complete flop. But honestly, some movies make you wonder who approved their script. Whatever the case, here are 24 films that movie buffs online felt should have never been made.

1. Jack and Jill (2011)

Is Adam Sandler playing both Jack and Jill? That's like seeing double the mediocrity in one sitting. And for the whole sibling rivalry plot thing going, we've seen more believable conflicts in a kindergarten sandbox. It got even crappier when Al Pacino joined the train wreck. We guess even the best have their off days.

2. The Room (2003)

Tommy Wiseau's vision didn't quite translate onto the screen. The film's plot was a love triangle so confusing, you'll need a GPS for directions. Lines like “You're tearing me apart, Lisa!” will forever be remembered because the movie tore expectations apart. It was a bizarre interactive experience that you couldn't repeat.

3. Son of The Mask (2005)

When you have a sequel to a classic like The Mask, you expect some semblance of the original magic. Instead, what we got was a hot mess of CGI disasters. Just imagine the baby with the mask powers. Was it supposed to be cute or horrifying? It felt more like they took everything that made the first movie charming and threw it out the window.

4. Gigli (2003)

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but even the most generous beholders would struggle to find any redeeming qualities in this film. It made viewers question the life choices of everyone involved: actors, directors, producers, the whole shebang. It had Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, two big names at the time, yet their chemistry was about as convincing as a unicorn riding a unicycle.

5. Batman & Robin (1997)

The most unforgivable offense was the complete disregard for Batman's dark and brooding nature. Instead, they presented a neon nightmare filled with over-the-top action sequences. To top it all up, they added excessive bat-themed gadgets that made the screenplay look more like a toy commercial than a Batman movie. Holy product placement, Batman!

6. Going Overboard (1988)

An excuse for this movie would be that Adam Sandler was still finding his comedic footing back then. Nevertheless, he stumbled hard and went “overboard” with this one. It went horribly wrong, and you couldn't help but feel sorry for everyone involved.

7. Movie 43 (2013)

You know you're in for a ride when the opening scene involves Hugh Jackman sporting a pair of testicles hanging from his neck. What a way to set the tone for the rest of the movie. And it only gets worse from there. We have to hand it to the filmmakers, convincing many A-list celebrities to participate in this project. We're talking Halle Berry, Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts, Richard Gere, and many more.

8. The Emoji Movie (2017)

We love a good animated film as much as the next person. But The Emoji Movie appeared to be a frantic stab at cashing in on the popularity of emojis. It lacked originality, substance, and any semblance of a compelling storyline. We think you should watch a two-hour loop of a blinking cursor on your computer screen rather than sit through that movie again. What do you say?

9. Super Mario Bros. (1993)

Some people believe the best way to adapt a video game into a movie is to ignore everything that made the game great. Well, these filmmakers did take the advice to heart. Maybe they were going for an updated version of Mario battling mortgage payments and plumbing emergencies instead of evil turtles and mushrooms.

10. Troll 2 (1990)

You'd think with a title like Troll 2, you'd be in for a thrilling adventure filled with mythical creatures and epic battles. But no, you're in for a treat of a different kind. Guess what? There are no trolls in Troll 2! Zero, zilch, nada. Instead, you get to witness the terror of goblins. And they look nothing different from something a kid made in art class using papier-mâché and leftover Halloween costumes.

11. The Last Airbender (2010)

Some fans love the animated series, and we can understand why. It had a fantastic story, engaging characters, and cool action. So, naturally, when news broke that a live-action adaptation was in the works, hopes were high. However, those hopes were crushed like a boulder dropped by an earthbender.

12. Disaster Movie (2008)

Disaster Movie was just an excuse for the filmmakers to cram in as many pop culture references and celebrity cameos as possible. We've got everyone from Hannah Montana to Iron Man making appearances because a disaster movie isn't complete without some shameless name-dropping. Its most unforgivable sin would be being plain lazy. The filmmakers obviously didn't put much thought or effort into creating a cohesive story or compelling characters.

13. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Battlefield Earth had everything you never wanted in a movie: over-the-top acting, a convoluted plot, and weird-looking special effects. Someone shared this was the only movie they've walked out of the theatre on.

14. Norbit (2007)

The plot of Norbit was about as thin as a wafer. It follows the life of a man who gets caught up in a love triangle with his childhood sweetheart and her overbearing husband. It's a story we've seen a million times before, but somehow, Norbit makes it appear even more recycled and uninspired. You'd feel like watching a soap opera on a loop but with less drama and much more cringe.

15. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

The original Jaws was a classic because it had suspense, music, and a terrifying great white shark. But somewhere along the way, the franchise took a nosedive. And Jaws: The Revenge was the ultimate belly flop. It went downhill when the filmmakers decided on a psychic connection between the shark and Ellen Brody. Because, you know, sharks totally have psychic powers. It's basic marine biology, right?

16. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Fans lost it when Shia LaBeouf's character, Sam Witwicky, went from being a somewhat relatable teenager to a whiny, annoying mess. Plus, there were racist stereotypes that were somehow deemed acceptable. Just imagine the Autobots speaking in an offensive “urban” dialect. Maybe the filmmakers were trying to compensate for the lack of depth with excessive noise and flashy special effects. But as they say, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig.

17. Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

You might be wondering what went wrong with this film. Just picture a fantastic original movie about immortal warriors battling it through the ages. But then, someone decides to make a sequel and messes it up. They took a story about immortality and turned it into a convoluted mess of time travel and alien planets. To fuel the fire, the special effects were so poor you'd wish you were blind to avoid the sheer torture.

18. Eragon (2006)

Eragon was based on a bestselling novel by Christopher Paolini, and fans of the book were positively buzzing with anticipation. But what they got felt like it was written by a sleep-deprived dragon suffering from a severe case of writer's block. The casting had everything wrong with it. The dragon Saphira was supposed to be majestic and awe-inspiring. Still, she looked more like a reject from a low-budget puppet show.

19. The Love Guru (2008)

When you hear the words “love guru,” you know you should expect some profound wisdom, even some deep insights on matters of the heart. But this wasn't the case here. Mike Myers, the mastermind behind the groovy Austin Powers, decided to take a trip to India, and well, let's just say it didn't go as planned. And poor Jessica Alba looked like she was just trying to survive the ordeal.

20. Leonard Part 6 (1987)

Whoever came up with an idea for a sixth installment when it didn't even have a first, second, third, fourth, or fifth one? Maybe they skipped to number six and hoped nobody would notice. Well, we did! Everyone loves cheesy '80s movies because of the big hair, the outrageous fashion, and the special effects. But this film takes cheesiness to a whole new level. It's a mess of a movie that will only leave you confused.

21. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

We think fans didn't like the idea of Goku being turned into a high school student with bad teenage angst. The last time we checked, Goku wouldn't worry about algebra and prom dates while the world was in peril. Also, the casting choice of Justin Chatwin as Goku? Really? We don't know about you, but when fans think of Goku, we're sure they picture someone with bulging muscles and not some brooding teenager with a bad haircut.

22. The Happening (2008)

First of all, the premise was just downright bizarre. Trees releasing some kind of toxin that makes people commit suicide? Come on, Hollywood, you could have done better! We've seen some outlandish concepts, but this one went too far. But perhaps the most cringe-worthy part of the whole thing was the so-called “twist” ending. We won't spoil it for you, but let's just say it's about as shocking as finding out that your favorite ice cream is made from beetles.

23. A Thousand Words (2012)

More like a thousand low ratings! Some movies are mind-blowing, but this makes you wish you were speechless. It's like a cautionary tale on what happens when a great idea gets lost in translation. Eddie Murphy plays a guy who only has a thousand words left to speak before he dies. Naturally, you'd expect some deep introspection and profound moments to go with it. Instead, it was a series of slapstick gags and forced comedy that would make even the most forgiving moviegoer cringe.

24. The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Who knew portraying a demigod required all the charisma of a sleepy sloth? The lead actor seemed more interested in flexing his muscles than delivering a convincing performance. If you thought the acting was terrible, wait until you see the special effects. The scenes with the mythical creatures looked like discarded pieces from a student animation project. We're sure some viewers half-expected the Hydra to break out into a tap dance routine instead of trying to devour our hero.

