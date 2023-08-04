Beware: 12 Movies That Parents Discovered Aren’t Kid-Friendly at All

Some movies may appear to be kid-friendly but that's not always the case. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What movie did you think was going to be friendly for kids when you first heard of it, only to start watching it and realize that it wasn't?” Here are 12 of the top responses.

1 – Event Horizon (1997)

One movie fan mentioned Event Horizon. “My dad got me on a sci-fi kick and even as an older kid when I watched Event Horizon I was too young, 10 I think. The horror starts early,” they said. Another movie fan recalled watching the movie at a high school sleepover. “We watched Event Horizon when it got dark and one kid was so traumatized by it he had nightmares for weeks.”

2 – Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Not every animated film is made for kids. “Eight Crazy Nights,” one person said. “My mom rented this movie from a Blockbuster thinking it's an animated holiday story with Adam Sandler. She was horrified after 10 minutes.”

3 – Perfect Blue (1997)

“My parents once went out and decided I could stay home alone,” one movie lover said. “My mom even mentioned a cartoon movie that played on TV that I could watch. So I checked it out, and it was a wholesome little anime movie called Perfect Blue. It disturbed me deeply.” Another exclaimed, “I watched Perfect Blue as an adult and it's still disturbing!!!”

4 – Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

One person shared, “Once upon a time, when I was 11 or 12 and both my parents were working late shifts, I was watching TV and happened on an animated movie. I loved animation, and the art looked gorgeous!”

They continued, “Of course, I knew nothing about it, but I was delighted. And that is how I watched Grave of the Fireflies, Studio Ghibli's movie about two siblings succumbing to deprivation after being orphaned by the firebombing Kobe during WWII.”

5 – Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Many movie fans agreed that Bridge to Terabithia was traumatic when they were younger. One person pointed out, however, “I read Bridge to Terabithia in fourth grade. ‘Ending in a real bummer' doesn't mean it's not kid-friendly. Kids have been reading Old Yeller for generations.”

6 – Gremlins (1984)

“Gremlins was marketed as a comedy but made me afraid of the dark for years. Specifically, the voice-over narration by the father at the end of the film warning the audience that the events in this movie could happen in your town,” one person confessed.

Another said, “I loved Gremlins, but I still hate that ‘Do You Hear What I Hear' song at Christmas. Creeps me out that some gremlins might be hiding in my tree!”

7 – Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

One person noted, “No one has yet mentioned one of the most scarring films ever? Guess I'll say it: Who Framed Roger Rabbit! It's supposed to be for kids, but the plot is way too adult. Then add the Dip scene and, of course, Judge Doom's infamous scene at the end. Judge Doom's eyes gave me nightmares for a month.”

8 – The Sixth Sense (1999)

“The Sixth Sense. I went with a co-worker and her son, who was about 10,” one moviegoer explained. “I thought it would just be a scary movie. But, after that first scene with Donnie Wahlberg, she noped out of there with him. I can't say I blamed her.”

Another added, “Donnie Wahlberg was fantastic in those few minutes of screen time. It was the scene that has made me keep an eye out for similar moments of glory from supporting roles since.”

9 – The Toxic Avenger (1984)

One person shared, “In the '90s, there was a cartoon called Toxic Avengers. I barely remember what the plot of the cartoon was. Knowing I was a huge fan of the cartoon, my mom found a live-action version from the 80s and bought it for me when I was 6. Unfortunately, the movie has some questionable language and nudity within the first 15 minutes.”

10 – Arachnophobia (1990)

One person shared, “My dad thought Arachnophobia was going to be a comedy because it had Jeff Daniels and John Goodman in it. It scared me good. I don't know how old I was, maybe 7.” Another person argued, “To be fair, Arachnophobia is a comedy horror and it's one of the best.”

11 – Starship Troopers (1997)

One person said Starship Troopers was not kid-friendly. “If you don't pay much attention, I can imagine being fooled. Starship Troopers‘ aesthetics seem much closer to GI Joe than to Aliens,” one person noted.

12 – Watership Down (1978)

“Watership Down. Scarred me for life!” one user exclaimed, though they said they later grew to love it when they were older. Another agreed, saying, “It's not Bugs Bunny!”

Source: Reddit.