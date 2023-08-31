Reel Regrets: 24 Films That Aren’t Worth Your Precious Time

Even the biggest blockbusters can’t please everyone. Nothing is more annoying than being bullied into watching a movie that you have zero interest in seeing, but society tends to become obsessed with movies and behave as if not seeing them is a moral failing. Below are 24 movies that aren’t worth watching if you’re not interested in them, no matter what everyone tells you.

1. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

I genuinely thought this movie would be good when I went to see it because everyone raved about the books, and I’m a Dakota Johnson fan. However, it was awful, weird, and boring. Nevertheless, people still hype this movie up and act like it’s a must-see when it’s definitely not.

2. Twilight (2008)

I have no qualms with Twilight, but to imply that it’s a movie everyone should see is simply ridiculous and obtuse. It’s a cheesy vampire love story literally designed for teen girls, so it’s not something that is going to appeal to anyone. Feel free to ignore the person in your life telling you to watch it.

3. The Hangover (2009)

I think The Hangover is a decent comedy and makes me chuckle a few times throughout, but people go overboard when calling this one of the best comedies ever made. If you don’t enjoy goofy, raunchy, and dumb humor, this movie will not satisfy you, and you’ll be wasting your time.

4. Star Wars (1977)

Believe it or not, you’re not missing out on much by skipping this movie. People act like the Star Wars movies are masterpieces and super culturally powerful, but they’re not. They’re dorky sci-fi movies that can be really fun if you’re into that sort of thing. Otherwise, don’t bother.

5. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is a great movie, and I can admit that I cry every time at the end. However, if you don’t enjoy romantic movies, this film is not going to be the one that sways your opinion. It’s a mushy movie with lots of emotions and drama, which isn’t always the most entertaining or captivating.

6. Avatar (2009)

Why do people act like not seeing Avatar is unlawful? First, James Cameron needs to spend more time in the editing room because his movies do not need to be this long. Second, this is yet another rip-off of Heart of Darkness, except it features millions of dollars of CGI. So when I say it is nothing special, I’m being literal, as many movies use the same premise.

7. Knives Out (2019)

I enjoyed Knives Out thoroughly, but the convoluted storytelling and the complex case can be taxing for some people. If you don’t enjoy those complicated plots with many flashbacks and different perspectives, the film will be nauseating and probably boring. But it’s a delight for mystery movie lovers.

8. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

I was bullied into watching The Fast and the Furious recently, and I was pleasantly validated in my assumption that this movie is garbage. They’re stupid and simple, with horrendous dialogue and accidentally comical performances that are painful to watch at times. I see no reason to watch this movie unless you love cars and Vin Diesel.

9. Frozen (2013)

Frozen is such a lovely kids’ movie with charming music and an endearing story. But if you don’t like kids’ movies, animation, or musicals, why would you watch this movie? People act like it’s weird when people haven’t seen this film, but unless you enjoy the things above, you’ll be woefully bored and disinterested.

10. La La Land (2016)

Another movie I enjoyed, La La Land, is touted as a must-see for everyone, which strikes me as odd. It’s a playful yet emotional movie with plenty of song and dance numbers that can be cumbersome if you don’t enjoy musicals. The subtlety and nuance in the film can be anticlimactic, so it’s not ideal for fans of bold movies and action-packed films.

11. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

On the other hand, people who enjoy more refined and emotional movies will not like Top Gun: Maverick. The OG Top Gun is a decent film, but I wouldn’t even consider that one a must-see. Top Gun: Maverick is overhyped simply because the original film was loved, but even Top Gun fans don’t need to see this movie, as it’s underwhelming.

12. Barbie (2023)

Like many, I adored Barbie, but I don’t think it is for everyone. Right now, everyone is going to see Barbie and basically shaming those who aren’t interested in it or have no plans to see it. Yes, it has a powerful feminist message, but the silly humor and whimsical plot are not for everyone.

13. Citizen Kane (1941)

Cinephiles and film students are specifically shamed for not seeing Citizen Kane, but I watched it and saved you the time: it’s boring. I understand the significance of and artfulness in the movie, but I would never watch it again and would never recommend it to someone. Many other movies capture the beauty of filmmaking without putting you to sleep.

14. Les Misérables (2012)

Les Misérables is honestly so depressing. I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone who didn’t want to be turned into a puddle of tears. Even though it was a beautiful film, I can barely even remember it today, so it’s not as important and impactful as many people, mostly theater fans, made it seem.

15. Joker (2019)

Another movie I have no interest in ever watching again, Joker, was well done and interesting but not particularly impressive. I put this in the same category as Barbie because it’s excellent if you’re into this type of movie and genre but bland if it’s not a vibe you enjoy.

16. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

John Green is a wonderful writer who can capture raw emotions in his words. However, this beautiful intensity gets lost in translation when adapted into movies. The Fault in Our Stars is depressing and not as romantic or endearing as people say it is. I saw it and was thoroughly bored throughout and disappointed by the end.

17. Shazam! (2019)

Some people are obsessed with the Shazam! movies, but it’s extremely unclear why. They’re pretty boring, considering they’re superhero movies. Both films flopped in theaters, and online film fans report the movies weren’t terrible, but they were also forgettable and underwhelming.

18. Inception (2010)

Similar to Knives Out, Inception is great for people who love a complicated plot with lots of twists and turns. But if you prefer more straightforward movies, Inception is not for you. Despite what everyone yells at you, you can still live a happy, fulfilled life without seeing the movie Inception.

19. Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Many consider the Weekend at Bernie’s movies quintessential comedy films that everyone will love from the first scene. Like The Hangover, this movie isn’t for everyone and is definitely not a must-watch for all. I don’t recommend it and will likely never watch it again because it really isn’t very funny.

20. Dune (2021)

Holy moly, this might be the most boring movie I was ever forced to watch. The whole movie is basically shades of grey and brown, and the plot moves at a painfully glacial pace that will have you ready to bang your head against the wall. This, paired with Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet’s terrible performances, make this a must-skip, not a must-watch.

21. The Blind Side (2009)

The Blind Side was such a big deal when it came out, and while it’s entertaining and enjoyable, it’s not a must-watch. The lead character has white knight energy, and the plot can feel dragged out and predictable. The film has not aged well, and if you haven’t seen it by now, there is probably no point in ever watching it.

22. The Help (2011)

Another movie featuring a white savior, The Help, was a wildly popular book and film that people were obsessed with. It has some powerful moments but also some tasteless ones. The acting is sensational, but the story itself can be unsettling and leaves a lot to be desired in giving the black maids the voice they deserve.

23. Die Hard (1988)

People tend to make Die Hard their entire personality, and while it’s a fun movie I love to watch every couple of years, it’s not exactly art. If you want a gritty action movie with subtle humor and great acting, this is for you. If you don’t like action movies, you won’t enjoy Die Hard because it’s pretty rudimentary.

24. Deadpool (2016)

Another movie people love to use to define their personality, Deadpool, is such a mediocre film that I can’t understand why people are obsessed with it. Ryan Reynolds plays himself, as always, and the plot isn’t even memorable. I struggle to understand why this movie is captivating enough to bully someone into watching.

Source: (Reddit).