25 Movies Where an Ordinary Joe Gets Caught up in a Dangerous Situation

Many films focus on an ordinary person unwittingly witnessing a dangerous situation. From Blow Out (1981) to Phone Booth (2002), these movies' protagonists have no idea what horrors they walked into.

1 – North by Northwest (1959)

When an ad executive goes out for a drink at a bar, two hired criminals mistakenly identify him as a government agent and abduct him for interrogation. When he manages to escape their grasp, he travels across the country to evade his captors.

2 – Witness (1985)

After an Amish woman and her son witness a murder, police put them in protective custody. But a corrupt cop threatens their safety, so they move to the Amish countryside with an officer, where he and the woman begin to fall in love.

3 – Rear Window (1954)

Rear Window is a mystery film about a bored man who watches his neighbors through his window as he heals from a broken leg. One day, he witnesses a strange event during a heat wave that leads him to believe one of his neighbors murdered his wife. As his girlfriend and nurse dismiss his claims, the man grows increasingly obsessed with exposing the alleged killer.

4 – The Desperate Hours (1955)

As a family goes about their normal daily lives, they have no idea that a group of escaped prisoners is about to break into their home and hold them hostage. With his wife and kids in danger, the husband of the family, who was outside the house during the invasion, urges police to be careful as they attempt to capture the criminals once more.

5 – A Simple Plan (1998)

When a group of locals happens upon the scene of a plane crash while walking through the forest, they look closer and find a deceased pilot with a massive stash of money. Instead of reporting their findings to the police, the friends steal the money and run. But their choices don't take long to catch up with them.

6 – Michael Clayton (2007)

Michael Clayton is a legal thriller about a high-end fixer who helps his corporate clients get out of legal trouble. When he's hired to help cover up a death after a hit and run, he must determine whether he's more loyal to his morals or his clients.

7 – Blow Out (1981)

While a sound effects designer goes about his everyday tasks at work, he witnesses a terrifying car accident when a vehicle careens over the edge of a bridge. He leaps into the water and saves one of the passengers, but the other dies. The man begins a perilous quest for the truth.

8 – Enemy of the State (1998)

When an honest family man finds the tape of a congressman's grisly murder, he discovers that someone is trying to frame him for the crime. The man must prove his innocence or serve time in prison for a crime he never committed.

9 – Collateral (2004)

Collateral is an action-packed thriller about a taxi driver who accepts an excellent payment to take his final passenger of the night to five stops. But the driver is horrified when the first stop results in a horrific murder and he learns the passenger chose him as his getaway driver. As the killings continue, the driver has no idea if he will be the final victim.

10 – Pineapple Express (2008)

This hilarious crime thriller is about a stoner who recently got his hands on a rare strain of cannabis. While enjoying his joint, he watches in horror as someone gets murdered before his eyes. After fleeing the scene, he realizes he dropped the joint at the crime scene and fears that the cops will track him down and arrest him for murder.

11 – Fargo (1996)

When an incompetent car salesman's family wakes up one day, they have no idea what horrors will come their way. Criminals hired by the husband kidnap the family in a scheme to make money and get the family out of debt. But the plan immediately goes wrong, putting the family in actual danger.

12 – The Conversation (1974)