15 Movies People Admit They Can Fully Recite By Heart

Have you ever seen a movie so many times you committed the whole thing to memory? A group of film lovers on a popular online forum said that if they were offered $100,000, they could easily quote about 90% of each of these movies. What about you? Could you do it?

1. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

The Emperor’s New Groove is a family-friendly Disney film with some of the best songs to sing along to. Multiple users said their favorite quotes are “No touchy!” and “What?! A llama? He’s supposed to be dead!” I can’t recall some of the lines from the movie, but I can absolutely sing the lyrics to “Perfect World” without missing a beat!

2. Mean Girls (2004)

I love Mean Girls, and many others consider it a tween classic as well. The teen dramedy had plenty of iconic one-liners like, “You can’t sit with us,” “Get in, loser, we’re going shopping,” “Is butter a carb?” and so many more.

Honestly, it’s easy to go word for word on multiple scenes from before Cady Heron infiltrates the clique until she joins them. The dialogue was so catchy in a lot of ways.

3. Shrek (2001)

Many of the contributors on the forum stated that they saw Shrek as an adult and loved it more than their children! Everyone loves the big green ogre and his grumpy personality. There are plenty of laughs all throughout, the love-hate relationship between Shrek and Donkey is priceless, and it’s an overall wholesome film. “What are you doing in my swamp?!”

4. Legally Blonde (2001)

Multiple online respondents said Legally Blonde is such a funny and feel-good movie. It’s hard to forget Elle Woods and her reputation as a “dumb blonde” who was actually quite intelligent and a capable lawyer who achieved her dreams.

Countless movie fans named their favorite quotes, including, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.”

5. WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E was the cutest movie of 2008, in my opinion. The little machine that comes to clean an uninhabitable earth and falls in love along the way. I love the sequence when WALL-E is trying to learn Eve’s name, and he keeps mispronouncing it and finally arrives, “Ee… va?” Or when the Captain says, “I don’t want to survive. I want to live!” So profound!

6. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Sometimes, a movie that relies purely or largely on humor is a hit or miss. Dumb and Dumber, however, does a great job of being genuinely hilarious despite the deep level of stupidity that the two main protagonists display.

I remember the gut-busting laughter I experienced when Harry blurted out, “According to the map, we’ve only gone four inches!” Dumb and Dumber is definitely one of the most quotable movies out there, and it’s a great pick-me-up flick.

7. Spaceballs (1987)

A courageous protagonist and his loyal companion, who is a unique combination of man and dog, embark on a mission to liberate a captured princess from the clutches of an evil tyrant. Who wouldn’t remember that movie?

“I am your father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate” and “May the Schwartz be with you” are two phrases that have stuck out in the minds of viewers everywhere, cementing this film in Hollywood history.

8. Pulp Fiction (1994)

The dialogue in Pulp Fiction goes beyond being solely plot-driven. It’s organic and casual, seamlessly weaving together to create the atmosphere and set the tone for present or forthcoming events.

Simply put, the dialogue is interesting, making it easier to recall or recite while watching. “When I’m trying to figure out something really tricky, I like to say, “I’m Winston Wolfe. I solve problems,” one person commented.

9. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

This one surprised me a bit because you spend so much time on the edge of your seat that I don’t know how you have time to memorize the lines! This espionage thriller involving the United States and Russia, sneak attacks, and intense action isn’t at the top of my list of quotable movies, but a lot of movie fans beg to differ.

10. Ghostbusters (1984)

Occasionally, a truly magical film emerges, seamlessly crafted with a solid script, impeccable production design, a flawless cast, a captivating musical score, and standout direction and cinematography. Think Star Wars, Back to the Future, and The Matrix.

Ghostbusters is among these ranks. Audiences instantly connected with the film and a few film fanatics mentioned that they’ve gotten t-shirts made that say, “He slimed me. I feel so funky.”

11. Aladdin (1992)

The original Disney movie was incredibly successful. Robin Williams’ exceptional voice performance in Aladdin elevated the film and made it as memorable as it is today. Who can forget such lines like “Ten thousand years will give you such a crick in the neck!” On top of that, the soundtrack was phenomenal.

12. Harry Potter (2001-2011)

For those of us who are fanatics and love every one of the books in addition to the movies, this was a no-brainer. From the shared moments between Harry and Dumbledore, Hagrid, Voldemort, Snape, and my beloved Dobby, I can easily recite so many scenes from the top of my head. I’ll always love when Hermione says, “It’s le-vi-O-sa, not Le-vi-o-SAA.” I seriously can’t get enough of the Harry Potter franchise.

13. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

It’s been almost 50 years, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show is as popular as ever, and the cult following is real. It’s fun to grab some popcorn and make a movie night out of it. Start with “I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey,” and go from there!

14. The Little Mermaid (1989)

The story of The Little Mermaid from Disney’s perspective is lovely and empowering. One beloved scene that many say they can recite verbatim is when Ariel finds herself in her secret grotto accompanied by Flounder and, unbeknownst to them, Sebastian.

This pivotal moment is often regarded as the heart of the movie as it unveils Ariel’s dreams and desires. As she swims around her grotto and sings “Part of Your World,” her character is revealed, and her aspirations become the focal point of the audience’s investment in her journey.

15. The Lion King (1994)

If there’s any movie where you know the lines by heart and randomly sing pretty much all the songs, it’s The Lion King. Almost everyone, even younger generations, knows what’s up when you say “Hakuna Matata.”

I’d be shocked if someone says that, and “it means no worries for the rest of your days” doesn’t follow! A few people said they could recite that movie forward and backward with no problems whatsoever.

