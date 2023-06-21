24 Movies People Admit They Could Recite if $100,000 Was on The Line.

If completely reciting a movie was the only thing between you and $100,000, would you be cashing a check right now? A popular online community posed the question, and, much to our delight, there were plenty of fan-favorite choices.

1. Mean Girls

Since 2004, “Mean Girls” has been giving us quotable movie lines, including the ever-popular “So fetch!” phrase that is never going to happen.

Many readers quickly added, “You go, Glen Coco!” as one of their favorite lines. Still, mine has always been the epic Gretchen Weiners' monologue comparing Regina George to Julius Caesar:

“Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant while the rest of us try not to get squished under his big feet? What's so great about Caesar anyways, hmm? Ok, Brutus is just as smart as Caesar, and Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. And since when is ok for one person to be the boss of everybody, huh? That's not what Rome is about! WE SHOULD TOTALLY JUST STAB CAESAR!”

2. Shrek

Ahh, the delightful yet, snarky Scottish brogue of our pal, Shrek, and his upbeat Donkey never left us wanting more movie quotes. And it may have been made for children, but as an adult, I giggle at the “Welcome to Duloc” song every time I hear it.

“I have recited it nearly line-for-line all the way through. My brother once asked me how much of the movie I could recite, and I asked him if he wanted to see it. He said yes, and so I went as long as I could. It turns out that was the whole movie.”

3. The Princess Bride

“Have fun storming the castle!” may be one of the movie's most famous lines, but to those of us that have watched it so many times, it becomes a call-and-response-style film; there are plenty of quirky, cool pieces (including the famous Inigo Montoya monologue) that win our hearts every time.

“Then I made other mistakes by explaining it was like one of my friend's three movies on VHS. So we got together to watch it at their house like every week for summer because you know we didn't have a tape player at my house yet.”

4. Back to The Future

I don't care how often I watch “Back to The Future”; I still cringe at the part where Marty McFly misses hooking up the electrical cord to the clock. And Doc's unknowledgeable banter about the future is ideal comedy relief.

“There's that word again, heavy. Why are things so heavy in the future? Is there a problem with the earth's gravitational pull?”

5. Rocky Horror Picture Show – Choreography Included

For true Rocky Horror fans, catching a midnight showing of the film, complete with costumes and props, is the way to view it. And even if you're a casual viewer, singing and dancing along to “Time Warp” will make you smile.

“I see you shivering with antici…”

“… pation.”

6. The Goonies

Celebrating the quirky, nerdy bits in all of us, “The Goonies” told us we can be both and still end up being fantastic – or finding a massive pirate ship filled with treasure.

“Chunk: “I bet you guys thought I was gonna drop it, huh?”

(statue falls off the table)

Mikey: “Oh my God! That's my mom's favorite piece!”

Mouth: “You wouldn't be here if it wasn't.”

7. Anchorman

Will Ferrell's Ron Burgandy character gave us so many memorable quotes from “Anchorman” that it's become a cult favorite. With the polyester suits, shiny dress shoes, big hair, and harmonizing entourage, we'll never think of a news reporter the same way twice – or his humble abode.

“I'm very important. Uh, I have many leather-bound books, and my apartment smells of rich mahogany.”

8. Dumb and Dumber

If poor Billy in apartment 4C and his parakeet fiasco (“I thought he was just really quiet.”) or the matching, colorful tuxedos from the 1970s didn't reel you in, then the slapstick-style comedy or Harry's complex gastrointestinal system probably gave you the one in a million chance to watch it constantly on cable television.

“Just when I think you couldn't possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this… and TOTALLY REDEEM YOURSELF!”

9. The Matrix

Whether you completely understand the plot and complexity of “The Matrix,” one thing rings true: its cinematography and costuming will never wain. As for the quotability, forum users have plenty to say about it.

“My dad loved quoting that Line when we watched that movie. I think I saw him watch “The Matrix” over 50 times one summer. It was on DirecTV all day, every day on repeat.”

10. Clueless

Ahh, Cher Horowitz and her two besties. They're all living because they're super popular, really pretty, and the best dressed at school. But, without the “Clueless” spin that makes them learn otherwise, would Cher ever realize that she loves Josh, her stepbrother, or make us watch it more than sporadically?

“So I know what your thinking, like, is this a Noxema commercial or what?! But seriously, I have a way normal life for a teenage girl. I mean, I get up, brush my teeth, and pick out my school clothes.”

11. Zoolander

Derek Zoolander may have given us a reason to look in our mirrors and lock down his famous Blue Steel pose, but the supporting cast and his lack of IQ put this movie at the top of many people's “all in” recitation.

“Recently, I wanted to watch it with my partner because I hadn't seen it in over a decade, and she didn't really remember too many scenes when I would reference them. I reminded myself that despite the time that has gone by, every word is carved into my brain like it was chiseled into stone.”

12. Napoleon Dynamite

The first time I watched “Napoleon Dynamite” I finished the film with a huge question mark: is it a satire, a comedy, or a terrible attempt at a movie? After the umpteenth time, I knew I'd never forget the lines Napoleon, Pedro, and Deb speak with such passion.

“​​Napoleon, gimme some of your tots.”

13. Twilight

The star-crossed lovers, Edward and Bella, finally get it together in the third movie but, up until then, it's a quote lover's dream of a film. And there are bonus points if you can quote the movie with Edward's disappointed countenance or Bella's hiccuping talk.

“Hold on tight, spider monkey!”

14. Wayne's World

Wayne Campbell, a professional “Joe job” worker and wannabe guitarist, meets the love of his life at a club, but with the dry humor of his sidekick, Garth, the lines and quotes keep flowing, especially when giving love advice:

“I say hurl. If you blow chunks and she comes back, she's yours. But if you spew and she bolts, then it was never meant to be.”

15. Grease

Sure, “Grease” has a massive following (myself included), and technically it's a musical, but that doesn't mean it's not high on the list of easy-to-recite films. We know what comes next when Danny gets “A little drive-in dust” in his nose, feel for Sandy when Frenchie compares men to “amoebas on fleas on rats,” and sing and dance along with the entire cast for the movie-ending “We Go Together” happy song.

16. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Alrighty, then! We're finally to a Jim Carrey movie where he's an intelligent, yet odd and quirky, detective. Of course, he ends up getting the girl (I mean, who can resist that hair?), finds the dolphin, and catches the bad guy, but between the patè, getting pummeled by football team members, and driving his car with his entire head out of the window, we can't get enough.

17. Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

The terrific trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron, in their ripe old age of 11 years old each, and the ability to solve a Hogwarts mystery that the professors can't even manage is the mix for a perfectly fantastical film series. We all love quoting Hagrid's fun lines, including “Isn't he beautiful?” and “No more questions. Don't ask any more questions.”

18. Ghostbusters

Not a trio this time, but the fab four of Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddemore make for unforgettable comedy. With lines perfectly spoken and timed, add in Dana Barrett's countertop-cooked eggs and Louis Tully's speech about medicine savings, and you've got a sci-fi film that goes down in history with more quotes than I can count. Lastly, here is a bit of advice from Peter Venkman:

“Ray, when someone asks you if you're a god, you say YES!”

19. The Room

If it weren't for Tommy Wiseau's lousy acting, oversized suits, and terrible lines, would “The Room” have midnight showings where fans recite the entire movie in real time? Undoubtedly, no. But knowing it was initially supposed to be a serious film makes it all the more hilarious when we yell out, “You're tearing me apart!” in honor of Lisa.

20. Monty Python and The Holy Grail

It would be best if you were a dry, British humor fan to get any of the gags in a Monty Python movie, and “Holy Grail” seems to top the fan list for funny recitation. Add in the dark humor, medieval costumes, and cast hilarity, and it's a movie you'll find watched in this home repeatedly.

“Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked have been sacked.”

21. Beetlejuice

Believe it or not, I watched “Beetlejuice” for the infinity time last night. What's not to love about this Tim Burton movie, right? Between Mr. Beetle Breakfast feeling a “little anxious” to Lydia's depressing, yet hilarious, manner of speech, “I, myself, am strange and unusual.”, it's fun to shout back at the television in time with the characters.

22. How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Not to impune the cartoon version of Mr. Grinch, but, yet again, Jim Carrey shines in his lead role as the mean-spirited, green-furred creature that lives high atop Mt. Crumpet. While we may have enjoyed the 1966 animated film because it meant that Christmas was almost here, it's the year 2000 that brought us his list of daily activities, especially his jazzercise class and wallowing in self-pity.

23. The Birdcage

I've loved this movie since I was a kid, and I am not alone. Robin Williams as Armand Goldman is an absolute genius in his role, and Nathan Lane's Albert adds nothing but perfection to the film. If you learned how to dance “Madonna! Madonna! Madonna!” or thought pirin tablets were the funniest thing ever, you're among countless friends.

24. Titanic

Sure, Rose Dewitt-Bukater's (I'll have to get you to write that one down.”) outfits were jaw-droppingly gorgeous, the scenery stunning, and Jack Dawson's drawings impressive, but the number of quotes that come from “Titanic” is just as remarkable and make for a straightforward 90% recitation. Who can forget, “Jack, come back!” and “You like lamb, right sweet pea?”