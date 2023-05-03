12 Movies People Admitted To Loving More Than They Thought They Would

Movies can transport us to different worlds, make us laugh, and even bring us to tears. Sometimes, we watch a movie not expecting much, only to be surprised by how much we enjoy it.

That happened when I first saw The Greatest Showman — I even put it off for so long because I didn't think it would interest me much. Interestingly, I cried all the way through. Cinephiles feel this way occasionally, and here are 12 movies people loved more than they thought they would.

1. Paddington 2 (2017)

This charming and heartwarming movie about a lovable bear named Paddington stole the hearts of many. With its endearing characters, witty humor, and beautiful cinematography, it's no surprise that Paddington 2 became a fan favorite.

2. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

This film, directed by Wes Anderson, has gained a cult following for its whimsical storytelling and unique visual style.

A top fan notes they had never seen a Wes Anderson film before and were hesitant because they thought it might be too quirky for their taste. However, they were wrong.

3. La La Land (2016)

Before La La Land, movie lovers share it was difficult for a musical to impress them. However, the movie came and changed the narrative. This modern-day musical about two struggling artists trying to make it in Los Angeles took the world by storm.

With its stunning visuals, catchy songs, and charming performances, La La Land proved musicals are as relevant as any other genre.

4. The Social Network (2010)

This biographical drama about the creation of Facebook and the legal battles that ensued was a hit among moviegoers.

With its sharp writing, intense performances, and relevant social commentary, The Social Network proved to be much more than just a movie about Facebook.

5. Moonlight (2016)

This coming-of-age drama, Moonlight, explores a young man's life growing up in Miami. Folks didn't think they would like it; however, seeing it changed their mind.

With its beautiful cinematography, powerful performances, and thought-provoking themes, Moonlight was a moving and unforgettable movie for many.

6. Whiplash (2014)

This drama, directed by Damien Chazelle, follows a young drummer who enrolls in a prestigious music school and clashes with his demanding instructor.

One movie lover admits that although they are not a huge jazz fan, the music in Whiplash was incredible, and the tension between the two main characters was excellently done.

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

With the hype, some people believed this movie would make little sense. However, the romantic comedy about a man trying to navigate his divorce and find love again was a hit with audiences.

With its relatable characters, hilarious moments, and heartwarming message, Crazy, Stupid, Love could surpass people's expectations and even do much better.

8. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)

After they saw a few clips of the movie before its release, some people concluded the film wouldn't make any sense. However, after its release, the coming-of-age drama about a teenage boy navigating high school and his struggles became a fan favorite.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower did incredibly with its stellar cast, poignant performances, and moving message.

9. Arrival (2016)

You may be the kind who thinks all sci-fi movies are boring — this would change your mind. This sci-fi movie about a linguist trying to communicate with alien visitors received critical acclaim from fans and critics.

With its thought-provoking themes, mind-bending plot, and stunning visuals, Arrival proved to be a standout movie in the genre.

10. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

This action film, directed by George Miller, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world; it features thrilling car chases and stunning visuals. Fury Road is the kind of movie that'll have you glued to your screen, whether or not you love action movies.

11. Her (2013)

Before its official release, many people thought that Her was going to be mediocre of a sort. But this sci-fi romance film, directed by Spike Jonze, blew the minds of these people.

The story told in the movie is of a man who falls in love with an operating system. One person admits, “I never thought I'd be so emotionally invested in a relationship between a man and his computer.”

12. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)

For lovers of action-comedy movies, this film seemed both promising and skeptical. Upon its release, however, the film did not disappoint and soon made a name for itself. This action-comedy about a young man fighting for the love of his life against her seven evil exes became a cult classic.

With its video game-inspired visuals, witty humor, and phenomenal soundtrack, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was fantastic from start to finish.

This thread inspired this post.

