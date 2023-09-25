12 Movies People Were Enjoying Until The Ending Completely Ruined It

Some movies have a masterpiece and legendary storylines. But they have false, fake, unrealistic endings that disturb the audience. Here are some movies that are believed to have bad endings.

1. Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 2017 is a legendary movie that keeps its audience full of action and adventure. Its cast, acting, scenes, and plot twists are perfectly remarkable. But its audience claims that its ending ruined it all. It reveals that Patrick Morgan is Ares. Diana killed him with his own lightning.

2. I Am Legend (2007)

I am Legend is a beautiful blend of thrill, adventure, drama, horror, and science. Robert Neville is the hero, a plague survivor now searching for a cure for it. The ending of the movie destroys all the good features of this movie. The death of the hero is always an ending. Neville, a survivor, ultimately commits suicide, leaving the audience disappointed.

3. Us (2019)

One filmgoer stated that he likes the storyline of the US. Psychological horror and mystery are the centers of this movie. A family of Adelaide is depicted in this, who is attacked by a group of clones. The whole film is about fighting these clones. But the end shows Adelaide was an actual clone and is not real.

4. Black Panther (2022)

While reviewing the movie Black Panther, one movie analyst said that the movie's ending makes no sense. T'Challa is the fictional main character about to succeed the throne of his father. Some people claim that the conclusion lacks plot and emotions.

5. Shazam! Fury of The Gods (2023)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an action fantasy latest film launched in 2023. it succeeded in securing people's appreciation. But for the ending, the audience shows dissatisfaction. One film lover expresses that the movie is too predictable. The ending was cold, and I had no surprise at all.

6. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder is full of adventures and thrills. One of the fans of this movie reviewed and said the movie's story is admiring, but the ending is not worth it. It could be better. In Thor, the main character has a quest to find peace but evolves himself into thrills.

7. A Quiet Place (2018)

Belonging to the genre of horror and science, A Quiet Place is a masterpiece movie. A family is haunted by something that kills people on the track of sound. A little noise can bring death. Evelyn is sad about his husband Lee and Son Beau's death, which leaves the audience dismayed.

8. Alien: Covenant (2017)

One filmgoer speaks about the movie Alien: Convent that the whole film is scary with the touch of science. It revolves around the topic of planets and galaxies. It makes the audience not skip even a single scene. But the ending makes the audience feel disturbed. It was an unexpected ending, added the filmgoer.

9. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The action thriller movie The Dark Knight Rises is very popular among the cinephile. In this movie, Batman is struggling to save Gotham City. And at the end, Batman gave his life to keep the peace. One movie analyst stated that a movie ending with the hero's death is unacceptable.

10. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Launched in 2009, Law Abiding Citizen is a thriller and crime-based film. The storyline of this movie is very emotional, but the ending is totally dismaying. The hero, Clyde, struggles to get justice for her daughter and wife, who were murdered. But he ends in his own death.

11. The Game (1997)

The Game is a thriller film. A lot of mystery is hidden in its story. Ortan, the main character, is gifted participation in a reality game by his brother on his birthday. But this game turns chaotic. Ortan loses everything, which can not be considered a satisfying ending.

12. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick is based on a pilot skilled in flying a plane for almost 30 years of experience. And he has to train a group of graduates for this. Action and adventure are depicted in the scenes. One fan of this movie stated that the ending soiled all the charm of this movie. It could be more thrilling.

Source: Reddit.