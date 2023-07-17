15 Movies People Insist Are Worth Watching Every Year

Some films age more graceful than others, and not all movies are worth seeing over time. The former has many viewers making a yearly list of re-viewing. Here are what an online community suggests.

1 – Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The main topic of tenacity in the face of blatant injustice and evil draws viewers in. In the months and years leading up to Andy Dufresne’s hard-won escape, Tim Robbins bears the weight of Andy Dufresne’s conviction. He makes us feel like never losing heart. As the title implies, it is a redemption story, and those stories are timeless.

2 – Goodfellas (1990)

Coming off negative criticism from previous works, Scorsese (director) sifted through his Italian background to create one of the best gangster movies with a present-day plot. It narrates a wild, epic, humorous, and ultimately tragic life story in the mob, from a street kid to a snitch. Scorsese demonstrates his mastery of motion pictures with a precisely timed movie that features unforgettable performances by its ensemble.

3 – The Lords of The Rings (2001)

The simple story of a young boy tasked with destroying a powerful ring is best elaborated concisely in this franchise. Squeezing in romance, action, adventure, and humor, it parades the finest actors in classic role performances that constantly leave an impression until your next watch. And the soundtrack? Marvelous.

4 – Groundhog Day (1993)

The plot could have quickly become repetitive, with Phil reliving the same day repeatedly. Still, it remains fascinating in each scene, and Murray gives one of his best performances ever. The movie is deliciously endearing and, owing to Murray, dryly amusing, but it’s also unexpectedly gloomy. The film’s exploration of uncomfortable areas is another reason it has endured for so long.

5 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

From beginning to end, this ‘rug of contention’ story is a singularly entertaining picture that never gets old. It includes classic performances from Jeff Bridges and John Goodman and is deliciously odd without ever being cloying or apparent.

6 – Jurassic Park (1993)

With ground-breaking amazing effects, skillfully designed set pieces, and a cast of endearing people who felt rooted in reality, the film takes viewers to a world of roaming dinosaurs filled with wonders and terrors. It delivers on that promise in every way imaginable. Over a thousand viewings, those characters remain eternal. It is resistant to the effects of time, selling its splendor just as effectively as the day it was launched.

7 – The Matrix (1999)

It’s a rare movie that completely transforms the way you watch it and the things you pay attention to once you realize how it works. Beyond that, it also conveys a liberal message that transcends location, time, and demographic barriers.

8 – Snatch (2000)

Snatch is a fast-moving and compelling story of a criminal combination of arms dealers, thieves, and gangsters. Seasoned actors perform outrageous characters with wise sayings. The movie’s different components and narratives frequently cross paths and come together unexpectedly, which is always intriguing.

9 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

For audiences who enjoy this style of humor, it is undoubtedly never-ending entertainment. You may never fully capture all the hilarious jewels in this movie in your first few viewings. And even if you do, the ‘Oliver Twist’ in you will keep coming back for more of the fun, especially when certain scenes relate to your recent or current situation.

10 – Memento (2000)

Memento established the characteristics of its genre: tense, intelligent, deft plotting, and compelling acting. Memento matches up with the likes of Inception but with a more relatable emotional twist when you consider Leonard’s drive to search out his wife’s slayer.

11 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

This crime thriller runs over two hours and features four distinct but interconnected episodes. Setting the bar for darkly humorous stories about the criminal element that have never been replicated. One could theoretically peel apart and analyze every scene and still find something valuable. It is endlessly fascinating, charmingly weird, and occasionally unbalanced.

12 – A Few Good Men (1992)

A legal drama that fills the void when you need the solace of an intelligible speech. The movie is filled with beautiful moments wrapped up in the cozy confines of courtroom drama. It stands out more for one man’s courageous stand for justice within the intricate military system. A yearly watch if you are to rekindle your bravery.

13 – Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

It’s a movie that’s not afraid to be really bizarre. Perhaps that is why it wasn’t a smash when it first hit theaters. But it has found an audience on home video and entertained its viewers with a prominent anchor who stops enjoying his success when an ambitious lady reporter arrives.

14 – Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Grosse Pointe Blank is a romantic comedy/action hybrid. John Cusack plays a hitman going through a midlife crisis. He meets up with Debbie (Minnie Driver), his only love, and she helps him understand the importance of accepting responsibility for his actions and appreciating human life.

15 – Elf (2003)

Although the tale is absurd, the film sells with nostalgic stop-motion animation effects and empathy for every character. Will Ferrell also provides a character that is absurdly bonkers but to an acceptable degree. While not a masterpiece, Ferrell makes the movie silly masterfully. And that is the main reason to put this on your yearly rewatch list.

