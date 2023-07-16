25 Movies People Only Watched Once and That Was Enough 

We watch so many forms of entertainment on repeat for comfort, excitement, or repeated laughs. However, there are some movies that even one watch seems like more than enough. Have you seen any films you wished you’d never watched or would never watch again? These films were listed by movie lovers who think one watch was plenty.

1. Mother! (2017)

The user who listed this movie said it gave them intense anxiety and panic in the theater. They added, “It was a master class in getting your audience to feel, but I don’t want to partake when that feeling is intense dread, injustice, and helplessness. No thanks.” As someone who tried to get through it and couldn’t, I can’t agree more due to the same feelings.

2. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

This film was listed several times and for understandable reasons. Due to the potentially triggering subject matter and very realistic portrayal by the actors, one might not want to replicate the feeling after watching this movie. Someone said, “[It will] make you feel nasty and make you wanna take a shower afterward.”

3. Schindler’s List (1993)

Even though one user has a friend who watches this movie every year on the same day, this is not a film you see on most people’s rewatch list. Some people in the comments argued that it’s an essential film for others to learn about the Holocaust. However, I would still say that one viewing is plenty. According to one user, “Spielberg himself had to walk away from a few scenes.”

4. Tusk (2014)

One moviegoer said Tusk was the most disturbing movie they’d ever seen. While some people enjoyed the film’s comedic aspects, others found it quite upsetting, and some even cried with discomfort. Another person stated, “I love gore and horror, but I absolutely could not stand Tusk. Most horrific movie I’ve ever laid eyes on.”

5. Martyrs (2008)

Due to the disgust and use of expletives, I can’t even repeat what most people in the comments said about this film. However, viewers clarified that this movie should not be on your repeat list. One said, “Just the sheer meaninglessness of absolutely everything that causes so much suffering in that movie made me feel nauseated. I’ll likely never watch it again.”

6. Prince of Tides (1991)

The top comment about this movie was an entire play-by-play of how badly it went for him to watch it on a date in the theater. Apparently, the film was so bad that it led to a verbal yelling match, a physical altercation, and tears.

7. I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

Dozens of moviegoers agreed that this movie was disturbing, especially the opening scene. One specified, “The abuse scene just dragged on and on and on… not my idea of a good time.” Another mentioned that they were talked about watching it and told that the payoff was worth it. Sounds like that was a promise that never got fulfilled!

8. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Animated movies like this one are well-loved, but this one was tough for even the biggest fans. One user said that it was “beautiful but heart-wracking.” Another said, “Important and great movie, but man did it wreck me.” This resulted in a discussion, which had many people agreeing that the film was beautiful and well-made, and they did not want to watch it again.

9. Smile (2022)

I’m not sure what people expected based on the premise and movie poster alone, but people were quite upset with Smile. One comment mentioned that it wasn’t as scary during the movie afterward. They said, “That movie had me imagining that creepy smile in dark corners of my apartment for weeks after.”

10. Promising Young Woman (2020)

The movie’s premise alone seemed like a great revenge film, especially if you’re a woman tired of seeing justice not being served. However, many people who participated in the discussion were not expecting the disturbing twist – and neither was I! Someone stated, “That movie messed me up for weeks afterward. The idea that even the good guys end up being bad hit way too close to home for me.”

11. Precious (2009)

One person said that watching Precious is like a punch in the gut. Another added, “The level of abuse that girl endured was horrendous throughout the movie…even the ending was awful. Hated it.” Another user mentioned that they watched it while pregnant, which was upsetting. Someone said, “I’ll never watch it again as long as I live.”

12. Trainspotting (1996)

Another movie that I watched once and only once was Trainspotting, and I must agree. Although people in the comments said it’s a good film, and they’ve seen it a few times, the subject matter is quite triggering for some. Some would argue that it was one of Ewan McGregor's best acting roles, but that does not negate the fact that the movie was really upsetting.

13. Hereditary (2018)

This well-made film had incredible acting and cinematography, but like most horror movies, it had mixed reviews. Plenty of people said they’d never want to watch Hereditary again. Conversely, some commenters mentioned that despite making them uncomfortable, they’ve watched it several times.

14. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This is one of my favorite movies, but I can understand why people wouldn’t want to watch it again or add it to their favorites list. Several people stated that they confused this film with A Beautiful Mind, which explained much of the discomfort from viewers in the comments.

15. Old (2021)

One person said they wanted their money back; another said it was one of the worst films they’ve seen in years. A commenter stated, “It was supposed to be about the fear of aging and death; the movie took that away by making it about an experiment.”

16. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

People in the comments agreed that while it was a brilliant film, it’s not for the faint of heart, and most wouldn’t want to see it again. This was especially true for those who hoped to see an uplifting boxing movie only to endure a tragedy. According to one user, “This was a phenomenal movie – a compelling story, fantastic acting, beautifully filmed. But just brutal emotionally. I’ve seen it twice but don’t think I could watch it again.”

17. Avatar (2009)

Referring to this movie as “the blue people one,” one user said that they hate Avatar because their ex made them watch it whenever they came over. Another moviegoer said, “I never wanted to see it again or interest in its sequels. I just could not get invested in any of the characters and forgot about them as soon as the credits started rolling.”

18. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is a beloved romance movie for some, like the user who said they’ve seen it 5000 times. However, some people hope to never see it again. Perhaps there is something about an intensely emotional romance movie that makes people feel uncomfortable.

19. A Serbian Film (2010)

There is no good reason to ever watch this film. Most people see this movie after a long night of drinking or after being convinced to check it out for the shock value. However, this movie has correctly earned a reputation for being one of the most horrifying films out there – and you shouldn’t watch it once, let alone a second time.

20. The Last Jedi (2017)

Unlike most movies on this list that are being rejected for a second watch due to disturbing and upsetting, people thought this one was bad. Someone said, “So poorly written and just boring. Cringy. Just bad all around.” Another person went as far as to say that this film “killed Star Wars.”

21. The Elephant Man (1980)

This movie is about a man living as a “side-show freak” with a disfigurement that has left him being treated like a monster despite his intelligence and kindness. One of the commenters said, “Cried like a baby at how cruel people can be. Stuck with me for a long time.”

22. Knock Knock (2015)

Knock Knock is a movie about two beautiful young women who claim to be stranded, and the series of unfortunate events that take place once they arrive. There was plenty of discourse in the comments about whether this movie showcased Keanu Reeves’ acting skills. The consensus, however, was that the film was disturbing. One person even said, “It came close to psychological torture.”

23. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

It’s interesting to think back on this movie now when A.I. is at the forefront of emerging technology. However, most people in the comments were disturbed by this film at a young age. One mentioned that it sent them into a depressive state of existential dread. Another said it messed them up for a long time as a kid.

24. Teeth (2007)

Apparently, it was common for people to watch this film without knowing the subject matter. More than one person in the comments said that they would avoid watching it a second time and wouldn’t have seen it the first time had they known.

25. Buried (2010)

If you have claustrophobia, users do not recommend this one. A commenter mentioned, “There was just the most [censored] anticipation and disappointment. It crippled my outlook on humanity.” Another said, “It kicked my claustrophobia into high gear.”

