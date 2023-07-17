22 Movies So Good People Repeatedly Paid for The Theater Experience

Many movies are declared masterpieces in the world of cinema. High concepts, unique stories, future predictions, artificial intelligence, and deep emotions are the key factors that make the audience consider these movies more than once. There is a list of such movies that creates new anticipation every time.

1. Embers (2015)

A movie lover claimed to watch this movie over 7 times and said that every time is a new adventure. An epidemic of an unknown type has affected the whole world. Those who survived faced the loss of memory. They don't have any reason to survive, but still, they have to. This movie's emotional and questioning element insists the audience go for it again.

2. Top Gun Maverick (2022)

More fans with a taste of action and adventure have mentioned Top Gun Maverick as the movie that needs to be watched repeatedly. The action in this movie successfully keeps the audience catchy towards the screen. A man named Maverick from a marine background is training a team with high technology to fight. There is also a touch of love in it.

3. Wyne's World (1992)

Wyne's world is claimed to be watched over 10 times by a crazy movie lover. Not only this, but he stated that he had his hat and t-shirt. It is a light and jolly movie that falls in the genre of comedy/music. That's why people go for it more than one time. Director Penelope has created a high comedy sense in this movie. The story revolves around the producer who wants to win the world of commercials and save his female friend from opponents.

4. The Matrix (1999)

A moviegoer has nominated The Matrix as the best storyline from the genre of science and action. As most science movies are made in the future, so it is. The director depicts a fight between the hero and the villain. The hero who wants to save humanity is Neo, and Morpheus is the villain who wants to hinder him.

5. Intersteller (2014)

A movie fan said Interstellar is a beautiful blend of adventure and science. Its story is conceptual and is based on the hero who is in search of a homeland for humanity because mother earth is getting inhabitable due to dust bowls and the death of crops which leaves the viewer in an awful situation, and they feel to give it a second watch.

6. Mad Max: Furry Road (2015)

A statement given by a film aficionado (who claimed to watch it 3 times a week) about Mad Max: Fury Road is like that; it is a complete package for the audience who love action movies. It is a fast-paced movie that brings energy with every new scene, and one can't miss even a single scene of this movie. In this desert environment is displayed where action and thrill are depicted outstandingly.

7. Avatar (2009)

A film that has been watched 7 times by a movieholic and still shows eagerness to watch it again is Avatar. In only 160 minutes director has shown a beautiful combination of adventure, action, science, and fantasy. This movie is based on an alien community who are actually hybrids and is highly intellectual. A love story of a handicapped marine and avatar creates double interest in viewers.

8. Jaws (1975)

Interesting and reality-based movies are the one that needs to be watched more than one time, said a cinephile and mentioning the movie Jaws. This movie shows a silent war between humanity and nature which starts with the murder of a woman by a shark at the vacation beach.

9. John Wick Chapter 4 (2023)

John Wick Chapter 4 got released in 2023. It belongs to a unique genre of films which is Neo-noir. It blends visual and classy themes with a touch of dark concept and modesty. A movie fan comments on this movie. John Wick is the main character. His head is worth a lot of money because he is demanded from one corner of the world to the other as he is in a fight with high authorities of the world.

10. Harry Potter (2001)

Harry Potter is a movie series that is and will always be a center of discussion among people of every age, thoughts shared by a movie lover. It was also added that spending money to watch it again and again is a good spend of money. It's magical, and the scenes are enough to make the audience fan of it. The story revolves around a magician boy who gets admission to a magic school.

11. Jurassic World (2015)

There are a lot of zealot fans of Jurassic World, and they have extreme craziness about this series. One fan said he had watched all movies of Jurassic on the big screen four times and suggested all watch it. This movie revolves around genetically created dinosaurs and experiments on them; the movie ends with interesting action scenes when the dinosaurs get out of their cages.

12. Titanic (1997)

One movie fan stated that he can watch Titanic whenever he is in the mood and wants to watch worthy stuff. Titanic is a wonderful romantic film. Most scenes of the movie depict the ocean and ship, which increases the beauty of the romantic movie. The main characters, Rose and Jack, still rule the hearts of fans.

13. Wizard of Oz (1939)

According to a viewer, any old movie that is perfectly shot with a classic storyline can attract an audience at this time easily, such as the Wizard of Oz. It is the story of Dorothy, a lovely young lady, and her little pet that found themselves in a magical place where she made 3 friends from that place.

14. Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is a family fantasy. In a review about the worth of watching movies, a fan mentioned this movie while adding that he had seen this movie eight times with his friends and family members. The theme line revolves around a boy who is fond of chocolates, and luckily, he discovers a golden ticket that permits him to access the chocolate factory.

15. Inception

When a film offers concept, time travel, dream interpretation, and tragedy, it can attract the audience more than once. In the view of one cineast, if one wants to understand this movie, he must have to watch the movie two times at least. The concept of manipulating others' dreams, having the ability to enter their dreams, and altering things in dreams can baffle the audience, creating eagerness to watch the movie repeatedly.

16. Little Women (2019)

A unique example of romance drama directed by Greta Gerwig is Little Women. Some fanatic viewers said one could often watch this movie to absorb the characters' beauty and performances. Little Women are 4 young sisters named Meg, Beth, Jo, and Amy, who struggles to make their name in the world.

17. Avengers: End Game (2019)

A combination of action/science movies is what people want to entertain themselves repeatedly. One viewer has claimed that he has entertained himself 3 times with the movie Avengers: End Game. It is a 2019 movie based on space and powers. The scarcity of food and water is shown in this movie while they are struggling to save their life in space; foremost of this, oxygen is getting shortened.

18. La la Land (2016)

One viewer of films argued that spending money on the cinema hall is not a big deal if the movie won six Oscar awards. La La Land is the best example of such a description given by that viewer. This a romantic movie in which the couple gets into a love affair by the bridge of common desires. But soon, when they get close to success, things get disturbed.

19. Office Space (1999)

Different film enthusiasts like movies from different genres. One voted for the genre of dark comedy. And for this a unique example is Office Space. Director Mike Judge has shown a man named Peter Gibbon, who is a software engineer at a software company. However, he is not satisfied with his job or with his personal life.

20. Dune (2021)

Science-based movies are mostly made in the future. That's why they gain the interest of genius audiences. One such fan tells the name of the movie Dune to fall into this category. The hero's name is Paul, a superhero by birth, and now he has to use his powers to save the people, and for this, he has to go into the dangerous belt of space. The triumph is based on the ability to beat the inner fear of one.

21. The Dark Knight (2008)

The action and adventure category of movies has a long list of fans and followers. One of these fans named The Dark Knight the perfect movie for this definition. This movie is about the fight between the hero and the villain. Batsman wants to keep the world away from crimes. But the Joker, on the other way, wants to test the deadline of the batsman. The scenes of the movie are chaotic, which leaves the audience uncomfortable.

22. Tron (1982)

No doubt Tron movie is a center of admiration by fanatic movie lovers. One said that this movie can be watched many times and every time with a new sense of excitement. The story is about a son named Sam, who is searching for his father, Kevin. His father was a well-known programmer and got disappeared. While chasing his father, he also gets kidnapped and finds himself in the cyber world.