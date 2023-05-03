13 Movies People Had the Pleasure of Viewing Alone in the Theaters

When you think about it, movies are made for solo viewing. Unless you're there for the girl you're crushing on, or you are just killing time with friends, a distraction-minimal viewing experience is a superior viewing experience.

Viewers who watched movies in empty theaters confirmed that these 12 movies are worth seeing alone—in a theater with nobody around if you can.

1. Cats

One open-minded ticket buyer saw Cats in a virtually empty theater. This is surprising because we could've sworn Cats sold no more than one ticket during its brief theater run. All three of you should be embarrassed.

2. It

It has to be a real kick in the groin when you walk into It and realize you're the only one in the theater. The whole point of going to the theater for a movie like It is to take comfort that Pennywise isn't going to sneak up behind you without others to warn you.

It is perhaps the worst movie to see in an empty theater, but this steel-nerved horror fan said they enjoyed it.

3. The Avengers

Superhero movies are always better on the big screen. You can even slip your Thor helmet on without shame when you're all alone in the theater.

4. Little Nicky

Little Nicky is one of those comedies you should go out of your way to watch without others around. That way, you'll avoid the wayward glances of disapproving viewers when you laugh at one of the devilish jokes made by Lucifer (aka Rodney Dangerfield) or his sons.

5. Leaving Las Vegas

The alcohol-fueled spiral Nicolas Cage's sad sack Ben Sanderson undergoes in Leaving Las Vegas is best witnessed alone. Not only will you want to pay full attention to the vibrant Vegas-tinged cinematography and smoky soundtrack. You'll also want to feel the same solitude that Sanderson experiences in his booze-drenched hell.

Leave the bottle of Pinot in the fridge for this one.

6. 1917

1917 for an audience of 1? That sounds awesome, and one history buff confirms that it was awesome.

7. Reign of Fire

One fan of modern-day dragon movies saw the Christian Bale-led Reign of Fire entirely on their lonesome. They said the experience was fire.

8. The Exorcist

So long as the preacher doesn't walk in the theater, it's all good? Am I right??

9. The Whale

Though The Whale has left most theaters, you only need to find the biggest screen in your house. It's not sprawling landscape scenes or high-octane action that demands you watch this on the 70-inch TV. It's the main character you must see in all his lonely, voluminous splendor.

That's not to make fun of anyone. Brendan Fraser's gargantuan size is kind of the point of the film.

10. Dredd

Don't dread watching Dredd on your own. In fact, solo viewing only heightens the apocalyptic doom of the Dredd universe.

11. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

While most audiences typically point to the big screen as a reason to see movies in theaters, Dolby surround sound deserves more love. With Sweeney Todd, one lucky theater-goer got to experience the (too) close shaves and the menacing musicals in their full glory.

12. The Sixth Sense

One poor soul had the misfortunate of watching The Sixth Sense in an empty theater. It's unfortunate because, you know, the dead people.

13. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Is any movie more appropriate to watch in an empty theater than Solo: A Star Wars Story? Maybe The Soloist? Or Home Alone?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.