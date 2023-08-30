15 Awful Movies People Walked Out On

Choosing the right movie to watch in the movie theater is hard. Not only are we overwhelmed by choice, but movie reviews are also becoming more subjective. A recent online discussion asked people which films forced them to leave the theater early, yielding amusing stories. Not all of them are poor films, though they did repel the thread contributors for various reasons.

In Bruges (2008)

We begin with a humorous entry that testifies how one couple couldn't handle that In Bruges wasn't about Belgium. “I heard the man muttering that this wasn't a film about Belgium at all,” says the witness. “It really tickled me.” Sadly, the fleeing elderly couple missed a great film.

Holmes & Watson (2018)

When Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly team up, it usually means we are in for a treat. However, one fan was not impressed, suggesting they were embarrassed that they had dragged the family along to see it: “I'm still seething about spending $100 to basically die of boredom for an hour and a half.”

Battlefield Earth (2000)

According to most viewers, John Travolta's famous flop is infamously bad, scoring one star in several prominent reviews. Roger Ebert was baffled by this film, saying, “The director, Roger Christian, has learned from better films that directors sometimes tilt their cameras, but he has not learned why.”

Deadpool 2 (2018)

This poster refers to the movie theater staff's mistake. The projectionist accidentally put an Amy Schumer comedy on instead of the fans' much-anticipated Deadpool sequel. “After about ten minutes of the film, the staff came into the theater and explained that they had put the wrong film on and couldn’t undo it because of their tight schedule.” After being offered a refund and a free Amy Schumer movie, “Everyone left,” they reflect.

Frozen (2013)

One moviegoer left the film due to being terrified. However, this is confusing. Do they mean Disney's Frozen or the ski-lift horror vehicle, Frozen (2010)? I will assume they mean the former; otherwise, what is an 11-year-old doing watching a horror movie?

Starship Troopers (1997)

One kid's mom discovered that the innocent-sounding Starship Troopers was anything but when she took her ten-year-old to see it. Even the R-rating didn't deter this mother. “Anyway, we wound up leaving the theater because the violence was too much for me,” reflects her shell-shocked kid, who I assume is now an adult.

Cats (2019)

Where do we begin? The trailer looked so bad I couldn't even imagine watching Cats in an ironic sense. This lady did, much to her regret. “I walked out on it but then decided I wanted to be back inside,” jokes the commenter. “They let me back in, but then I walked out again.”

Private Parts (1972)

The controversial dark comedy about a repressed young woman and her infatuation with a local creep rubbed many people the wrong way. One contributor recalls his straight-laced father was unhappy with a questionable love scene involving a blow-up doll. “He walked out, says the poster. “My brother and myself sat there laughing for about another five minutes before we got up and left.”

Epic Movie (2007)

2007's spook comedy was badly received by reviewers at the time. The spoof comedy cycle of the '80s and '90s was well over when this one came out. This feeling is summarized by our next commenter: “Epic Movie. Wasn't epic at all.”

Spiceworld (1997)

Yes, this one is mine; I am ashamed I went to a Spice Girls movie, and no, the relationship with the girl who took me didn't last long after that. However, I believe I made it through the opening fifteen minutes before realizing my sins. This film consistently finds itself voted the worst movie ever made — I still can't believe I endured 15 minutes of this hideous film.

Downsizing (2017)

You'd think this is a cute movie about a family retiring to a tiny-scale world. Nope! It becomes some weird freedom-fighter story instead.

Green Lantern (2011)

This was one sorry superhero franchise, though it did give us Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's marriage. So, Ryan Reynolds may have bittersweet memories, though “Even Ryan Reynolds acknowledges how bad it is,” jokes one Green Lantern hater.

The Happening (2008)

It was billed as M. Night Shaymalan's first rated-R film. Sadly, the only thing that was happening here was people leaving the theaters. In recent years, people have favorably compared it to B-movies of the past.

Mother! (2017)

The Darren Aronofsky film has been met with a wide range of opinions, including mass confusion. Moviegoers who managed to stay through the entire film complain that the story ends with chaos and screaming; some couldn't sit through it without having a panic attack.

Solaris (2012)

Sorry, George Clooney, but we can't make it 30 minutes into the film without having to change the channel or get out of our seats. No matter how many times we try, it's just too much.