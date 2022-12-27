10 Top Movies People Want Retold From The View of Another Character

It's no secret that Hollywood has been rebooting movies as if they've run out of ideas sometimes. During my daily internet scroll, I came across this interesting question, “What if instead of rebooting movies, retelling them from a different point of view became popular? Which movie would you like to be retold?” Here are the top-voted responses. POV= Point of view.

10. The Lion King (1994)

One user said, “A Lion King prequel from Scar's perspective. Show what happened before the Mufasa era and see how Mufasa cheated Scar out of the throne.” “Yes, but the audience doesn't know that Scar is older than Mufasa. Mufasa just gaslit the entire pride for power.”

9. The Avengers (2012)

Another person responded, “I want to see a superhero movie from the perspective of an insurance adjuster. It could be a comedy. But like every day, he wakes up and enjoys his morning coffee and a bowl of oatmeal. He flips open the morning paper and sees Iron Man – went full Michael Bay again. Or The Avengers were back in town.”

8. Star Wars (1977)

“Star Wars as a goofy stormtrooper buddy-cop comedy,” one person suggested. “That's kind of the premise of Tag & Blink Are Dead, a two-issue comic series. Almost every stormtrooper in Star Wars is two rebels disguised as stormtroopers after being captured on the Tantive IV.”

One claimed, “I read somewhere of a sitcom idea that just tells the story of some stormtroopers living on the Death Star, and it sounded amazing.” “The Office but on the Death Star,” another user joked.

7. Aliens (1986)

Someone suggested, “From Newt's perspective, I think Aliens would be pretty substantial in how a girl survived all that and the loss of her family alone on a foreign planet.” Another shared, “There s a comic from Dark Horse that has done this. It's two issues long. The early nineties, and it's good: Aliens: Newt's Tale.”

6. Forrest Gump (1994)

“Forrest Gump from Jenny's perspective. It would be a dark and messed up movie,” one person suggested. A second added, “And ALL THE TIME she misses meeting all these famous people/situations.”

“She was stoned out lying on the grassy knoll, taken away by police an hour beforehand. Brought to jail and placed into the transfer car ahead of Oswald. She turns down high school Bill Gates when he asks her out, Etc.” A third said, “And it'd be even worse running into Forrest every few years, and he's happy and loving.”

5. Robin Hood (2010)

“Robin Hood from the Sheriff of Nottingham's perspective,” one answered. “It'd be great to watch a movie about a medieval cop trying to catch a highwayman.”

Another shared, “Apparently, the Russell Crowe Robin Hood movie was supposed to be this. Unfortunately, however, Ridley Scott rewrote the script.” “Such a shame because apparently that original script (called Nottingham, I believe) was supposed to be one of the best scripts circulating Hollywood then.”

4. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial from his point of view,” replied one. “Yes,” a second agreed. “Have his internal monologue voiced by Ron Pearlman, Look Who's Talking style. Another argued, “Nah, man! From the government's pov!”

After others stated, “From the POV of the other E.T. aliens, Another said, “If I remember right, he was banished once he got back to his planet. Idk why. There is a book that takes place after the movie. After that, I believe he tries to come back to Earth. He had a rough life. The book was not nice to him. But, the video game was probably the hardest aspect of his life.”

3. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from Willy Wonka's point of view. I want to hear his wicked thoughts,” one person admitted. “Or from the Oompa Loompas’ POV. They probably have some serious things going on behind the scenes,” another confessed. A third person made it all too real, “Their attempts to unionize being crushed under the heel of Wonka's corporate interests.”

2. Aladdin (1992)

“Aladdin, from Jafar's perspective,” someone replied. “A college theatre group did a very R-rated version that is hilarious, on YouTube under ‘Twisted: The Story of a Grand Vizier.“

“I would enjoy the late 80s/early 90s hand-animated Aladdin. Jafar is the defender of the Sultan's realm against some nefarious interloper bent on stealing the princess' heart and worming his way into the royal family. And he has a genie.”

1. Air Bud (1997)

“Air Bud,” said one. “But told from the POV of the kid pulled out of a basketball game. To be replaced by a dog.” “I'd love to see Air Bud from the POV of the coach who puts the dog in the game. And I'd love to see that team lose, and the coach has to explain to parents why he thought putting a dog in over their kid would be a good idea,” another replied.

Finally, a third said, “Similarly, you could have Stuart Little in the point of view of the other children at the orphanage, having a rodent chosen over them.”

