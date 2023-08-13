15 Movies People Watched Just for Credibility — Did You?

Some films come with hefty acclaim, but the spark just eludes you. Then there are those movies where the director's brilliance and overall performance are glaring. Yet, despite the recognition, these movies leave you disinterested and emotionally unengaged. If you can grasp why someone might enjoy a film, even if it's not your cup of tea, that's quite something. As you read further, you'll find 15 films that movie buffs online admit to watching because of their mass appeal.

1 – The Revenant (2015)

In the uncharted wilderness in 1823, famed frontiersman Hugh Glass faces a brutal bear assault. Abandoned by his hunting comrades, Glass must deploy his survival acumen to journey back home while evading indigenous hunters. Driven by grief and vengeance, Glass navigates wintry terrain to hunt down John Fitzgerald, his former ally turned betrayer. The Revenant was exquisitely filmed, boasting exceptional performances. Sounds interesting, right? Some people don't think so. But we'll allow you to decide for yourself.

2 – The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape Of Water is a fantastical tale against the Cold War setting of 1962 America. Trapped in isolation in a secretive, high-security government lab, solitary Elisa finds her life upturned. A clandestine classified experiment, discovered with colleague Zelda, alters Elisa's existence forever. However, most viewers only watched it for bragging rights, not the storyline or brilliant cinematography.

3 – American Hustle (2013)

This film serves notable performances, a clever and engaging narrative, captivating visuals, and high praise. During a major national scandal, cunning con artist Irving Rosenfeld and his alluring British partner Sydney Prosser are coerced into cooperating with flamboyant FBI agent Richie DiMaso. Their experience introduces them to a perilous yet enchanting circle of power players and the mafia. Meanwhile, Rosalyn, Irving's wife, is the most likely to unravel things that bring down the entire house of cards.

4 – Joker (2019)

Socially awkward clown-for-hire Arthur Fleck aspires to be a stand-up comedian, balancing menial clown work and caring for his mother. Delving into his mental ailment unveils a murky past. As societal cruelty and oppression mount, Arthur descends into a downward spiral, birthing his alter ego Joker.

The film was lauded and garnered awards, yet for some, it reflected a society's already well-known state of being. “I get the movie. Writing was great, well shot, the nines. Just didn't like it,” expresses one unimpressed viewer.

5 – The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Three grown prodigies, each a distinctive genius, reside with their mother at the family abode. Their father, Royal, who had long abandoned them, returns to mend familial fences. While the premise sounds touching, many viewers find it hard to connect emotionally. Whether it's Chas looking at Royal, saying, “I've had a tough year, Dad,” or Richie, speaking over “Needles in the Hay” as he gazes in the mirror, contemplating self-harm — emotional attachment seems elusive.

6 – Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Three decades post the occurrences in Blade Runner (1982), a fresh Blade Runner, LAPD Officer “K” stumbles upon a deeply concealed enigma that can thrust the remnants of society into disarray. This revelation propels K to locate Rick Deckard, a former LAPD. Most viewers opine — and are pleased that — Blade Runner vanished without a trace three decades ago.

7 – Inland Empire (2006)

After an unsettling and almost disconcerting encounter, a struggling movie star, Nikki Grace, is excited to secure the lead role in an electrifying Southern melodrama. Yet, as she immerses herself in the intricate character, Nikki's persona begins to merge with that of Susan Blue, gradually messing with her fragile awareness. With Nikki's detachment intensifying, a multifaceted metamorphosis unfolds, intertwining parallel realms, while a lost girl takes form.

Is Stewart's ambitious endeavor destined for failure? Countless voices attest to this film's brilliance. But a few others find it hard to truly appreciate. A cinephile remarks, “Inland Empire takes effort to watch.” Another echoes this sentiment: “I just watched it myself, and there was definitely too much of it. Shave an hour off, and then add a little sprinkle of coherence.”

8 – La La Land (2016)

An up-and-coming actress navigates latte deliveries to A-listers amid auditions. At the same time, jazz artist Sebastian earns a living in dingy bars. As triumphs mount, their relationship faces choices that strain their bond, and the dreams they nurtured in each other edge toward unraveling. La La Land dazzles with remarkable cinematography, intricate set design, impeccable wardrobe, stellar cast, and exceptional performances. But if you don't like conventional musical vocals and dance coupled with basic instrumentation, this might not captivate.

9 – Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

In the 1990s, Jordan Belfort and Donnie Azoff catapulted Stratton Oakmont into a Wall Street powerhouse. Their excesses knew no bounds — wild parties, colossal lies, and an empire built on deceit. Dubbed “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Belfort's lavish lifestyle lands him on Forbes' cover. But the FBI's shadow looms, and as their audacious schemes escalate, Belfort races to safeguard his fortune.

This accurate tale of greed, excess, and cunning unfolds as Belfort battles to uphold his extravagant wealth amid a federal investigation. Many viewers who came for Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie don't think the movie was worth it.

10 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Reporters scramble to unravel the enigma shrouding “Rosebud,” the final utterance of Charles Foster Kane, a millionaire media magnate. The narrative delves into flashbacks from his journey. Meticulous investigation unveils a captivating portrait of his ascent to eminence, interlaced with the inevitable decline from his zenith. Citizen Kane reveals a spellbinding saga of ambition, triumph, and a dramatic tumble from the pinnacle of the world — for credibility or not, many enjoyed this film.

11 – The Lobster (2015)

A romance unfolds in a dystopian, impending future, where individuals face arrest and relocation to a disconcerting hotel. They must locate a compatible partner within 45 days in this peculiar place. The consequence of failure is a metamorphosis into a beast, followed by release into the wilderness. One viewer says, “I just watched this, and I just couldn't laugh. It was just too bleak.” Yet, certain admirers confess to unearthing humor within its narrative.

12 – Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Based on reality, the film shows the exploits of Frank Abagnale Jr. Before turning 19, Frank orchestrated audacious scams, raking in millions through forged checks as a Pan Am pilot, doctor, and attorney. An unwavering FBI agent takes up the quest to bring him to justice. However, Frank's evasion becomes a game, turning the chase into his delight as he dances on the capture edge. And what's not to love about it? It's one movie viewers were glad they bought into the hype.

13 – Oppenheimer (2023)

This film unfolds the true story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his pivotal contribution to the atomic bomb's creation. It gives watchers a captivating blend of drama, history, and biography. And long film enthusiasts had a feast with Oppenheimer. But hardly anyone watched it because they were interested in the story of Oppenheimer — no, bragging rights come first.

14 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

In The Big Lebowski, easygoing “The Dude” Lebowski gets mixed up with thugs over a debt he's oblivious to. In pursuit of reparation for his prized rug, he undertakes a high-stakes gig with his fiery friend Walter. Deception snowballs into chaos, as a bizarre cast, from adult industry moguls to nihilists, clamor for The Dude's attention. Cult movies often come with towering expectations; that's one reason newcomers with their expectations set sky-high may be disappointed.

15 – Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Years after the Na'vi's victorious defense against the RDA, Jake Sully and his family reside on Pandora, enjoying a semblance of peace. However, the RDA resurfaces with invasive intentions, subjugating Pandora. Sully orchestrates a guerrilla resistance to liberate the land.

In his second installment of Avatar, James Cameron delivers another cinematic masterpiece. Some viewers confess to watching it only because the graphics on the silver screen look amazing and not because the movie is impressive. What can we say? It's all subjective.

Source: Reddit.