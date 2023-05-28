25 Movies Fans Grew up Loving but Would Never Let Their Kids Watch

Many parents have those movies that bring back memories of childhood. But as we grow older and wiser, we realize that some of our beloved films may not be suitable for the innocent eyes of our children. Here, we present 25 movies that fans grew up loving but would never let their kids watch.

1. Gremlins (1984)

Who can forget those mischievous little critters causing havoc in a small town? As much as we adored the gremlins, keeping our little ones away from their misadventures is probably best, especially when the film takes a darker turn.

2. The Goonies (1985)

This swashbuckling adventure had many parents dreaming of hidden treasures and buried secrets. However, delving deeper into the film's themes, fans realized it might not be suitable for young audiences.

3. Beetlejuice (1988)

“I don't think I want my kids chanting Beetlejuice three times and inviting a mischievous ghost into our lives. No thanks!” said one parent humorously. This quirky and supernatural comedy captured the hearts of fans when they were kids with its outrageous characters and zany antics. But let's face it; the afterlife can be a tad too creepy for the little ones.

4. RoboCop (1987)

Part man, part machine, all cop. RoboCop‘s dystopian future and ultraviolent content make it a no-no for the younger audience. We might have adored the action-packed sequences, but as one contributor wisely puts it, they'd rather not expose kids to “graphic violence and brutal themes until they're older.”

5. Jaws (1975)

This Spielberg classic took the world by storm and made us think twice about venturing into the ocean. While we marveled at the suspense and stunning cinematography, we'd rather shield our children from shark-induced nightmares.

6. Poltergeist (1982)

The haunting tale of a suburban family terrorized by supernatural forces left us gripping our seats in fear. That is why Poltergeist's paranormal and intense scenes are better suited for mature audiences. Most parents prefer not to have their kids questioning every flickering screen in the house, consequent to watching Poltergeist.

7. The Shining (1980)

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Stanley Kubrick's psychological horror masterpiece gave us chills and an unforgettable performance from Jack Nicholson. Yet, it's not exactly bedtime-story material for youngsters.

8. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Stanley Kubrick strikes again with this disturbing and thought-provoking film set in a dystopian society. The explicit violence and mature themes make it clear why most parents think that it's not suitable for little eyes.

9. Scarface (1983)

Say hello to this iconic crime film that glamorized the rise and fall of Tony Montana. While we might have been fascinated by the charismatic Al Pacino, the excessive violence, drug use, and adult content make it a movie better left for later years.

Scarface made many parents root for the bad guy when they were kids today, but now as adults, they'd rather not have kids emulating his lifestyle choices.

10. Fight Club (1999)

This dark and twisted tale of masculinity and rebellion is definitely not suitable for young audiences at all. A mother of three boys says, “I don't think I want my kids starting underground fight clubs in the basement. We'll save that for their college years.”

11. American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho is another movie most parents don't want their children watching. Christian Bale's mesmerizing performance as the psychopathic Wall Street executive Patrick Bateman left us both disturbed and captivated as kids. However, the graphic violence and explicit content make it clear that this film is strictly adult territory.

12. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino‘s masterpiece of nonlinear storytelling and colorful characters became an instant classic. Still, one parent says that they don't want their kids quoting Samuel L. Jackson after watching the movie, and as such, wouldn't let them watch, at least not while they are still kids. The excessive violence, profanity, and mature themes make it dangerous territory.

13. Basic Instinct (1992)

This steamy thriller featuring Sharon Stone as the enigmatic Catherine Tramell had many on the edge of our seats. However, the explicit adult content and themes are unsuitable for young viewers. You don't want your kids reenacting some scenes with the neighbors' kids, do you?

14. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Tarantino strikes again with this ultra-violent heist film that introduced us to the filmmaker's signature style. While the dialogue and performances are stellar, the intense violence and mature content make it a movie for grown-ups only. It's best to save the ear-slicing lessons for your kids for when they're older.

15. The Exorcist (1973)

Regarded as one of the scariest movies of all time, The Exorcist left audiences trembling in fear. You don't want to experience the trauma and terror as an adult; talk less about kids.

Let's start with the demonic possession and extreme horror elements the movie showcases. For your kids' sake, please allow them to stick to Casper the Friendly Ghost for now.

16. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Stanley Kubrick's final film explores themes of sexuality in a haunting and surreal manner. The explicit sexual content and mature themes make it clear why it's inappropriate for young audiences.

17. Trainspotting (1996)

This gritty British film delves into the dark world of drug addiction, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. There are also very disturbing scenes that may be triggering and negatively affect children.

18. Natural Born Killers (1994)

From the title alone, you can tell why you don't want your kids watching this movie. According to someone, Oliver Stone's controversial film about a twisted and violent couple on a killing spree pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Yet, the extreme violence and graphic imagery make it very much suitable for young minds.

19. Showgirls (1995)

This erotic drama set in the world of Las Vegas might have garnered attention. Still, the explicit sexual content and mature themes disqualify it from being a family-time movie unless you're eager to see your kid taking pole dancing lessons when you're not around.

20. Clockstoppers (2002)

It turns out even a seemingly innocent film like Clockstoppers can have its drawbacks. One contributor says, “Sure, it's a fun adventure, but I'm not sure I want my kids thinking they can stop time whenever they please. Bedtime would never happen!”

21. Resident Evil (2002)

The action-packed video game adaptation introduced us to a world of zombies and relentless survival. However, the intense violence, gore, and horror elements make it a franchise best enjoyed when the kids are older.

You don't think your kids need to have nightmares about the undead chasing them through the house just yet… Or do you?

22. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Freddy Krueger, the iconic dream-invading slasher, haunted our dreams and made us question the safety of our sleep. It's a beloved classic, but let's face it, the intense horror, violence, and disturbing imagery are unsafe for a younger audience, for what it'll do to their young minds.

23. Kill Bill (2003)

Quentin Tarantino's martial arts revenge saga is a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle. Many enjoyed the movie, but the excessive violence, bloodshed, and mature content take it off the list of movies you can watch with your young one.

24. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

In the depths of horror cinema, a film still sends shivers down our spines: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This slasher classic introduced us to Leatherface and his notorious chainsaw-wielding antics. How do you expect young minds to handle Leatherface's unique approach to family butchery?

25. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Great movie, some people may argue. While the film has gained a dedicated fan base over the years, you sure don't want your children viewing it because of its overt adult themes, provocative content, and mature humor.

While these films hold a special place in our hearts, we must recognize the age-appropriate boundaries and protect our children from content that might be too intense, mature, or unsuitable.

Source: Reddit.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.