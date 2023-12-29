24 Movies That Are Perfect for Rainy Days

Looking for a perfect rainy day movie? I rounded up some of my favorite flicks for when the weather is wild — from rainy thrillers to chilling horror flicks to offbeat comedies. When you're trapped inside, nothing is more perfect than curling up with an entertaining movie.

1. Twister (1996)

What better movie is there to watch when the wind is howling outside your window? Twister is an iconic movie and one of my favorite Helen Hunt films. Two storm chasers develop a weather tracking machine as a wild twister forms. This movie is one of the best disaster films ever made and will have you worrying about the strength of your windows.

2. Identity (2003)

Probably one of the rainiest films ever made, Identity stars John Cusack and Ray Liotta. Ten strangers hide out in a motel until the rainstorm passes, but they begin to get killed off one by one, making this storm deadlier than anyone thought it could be.

3. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Young Frankenstein is a quirky and hilarious film starring Gene Wilder. It tells a version of Mary Shelley's book Frankenstein, with an added edge of humor and satire. The movie features plenty of rain and rumbles of thunder that always happen perfectly on cue for the characters.

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is the perfect moody and gloomy movie for a thundery night. Two lighthouse keepers begin to lose their grip on reality while staying in a lighthouse, as the movie explores intense themes concerning power and madness, with plenty of complex subtexts for you to decipher.

5. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, follows a climatologist trying to warn U.S. officials about impending doom. The movie features a multitude of catastrophic disasters that will have your heart pumping while the weather rages outside your door.

6. Ponyo (2008)

Most of this list is thrillers, dramas, and horror movies, but if you want something lighter for your thunderstorm, Ponyo is a delightful option. If the weather is making you feel gloomy, this charming movie about a fish that wants to become a human will make you feel cozy and safe.

7. Forces of Nature (1999)

Another departure from the psychological thrillers, Forces of Nature is about two people who meet and seem to be naturally drawn to one another, as well as pushed together by nature itself. The romantic comedy is unique and surprisingly sad at the end.

8. Psycho (1960)

If the storm is making you feel uneasy, why not just fully lean into your discomfort? Psycho is one of the most iconic horror films of all time that will have you feeling unsettled and scared. The main character pulls into the Bates Motel because of a crazy rainstorm, making it perfect for a thundery night.

9. Knives Out (2019)

While it may not rain or storm in Knives Out, the perplexing plot and dark vibe make it a spooky and thrilling choice for a gloomy night. Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and everyone else deliver fabulous and fun performances within the criminal plot.

10. Memories of Murder (2003)

Memories of Murder is a thrilling and chilling crime movie about two detectives in South Korea who realize they're following the first serial killer in the nation's history. The characters are complex and captivating and the storyline will have you hugging a pillow on your couch in suspense.

11. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Another great Daniel Craig film for your next thunderstorm, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a gripping movie that has plenty of twists and turns to distract you from the storm. However, it will likely not make you feel any safer.

12. Get Out (2017)

From the genius mind of Jordan Peele, Get Out is one of the best psychological thrillers of the 21st century. It's about a Black man who goes to meet his white girlfriend's family, only to find himself in a warped state of mind among horrible racists masquerading as friendly, welcoming folks.

13. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Instead of something scary during your thunderstorm, opt for something quirky and eccentric! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is an independent musical with wry and outrageous humor and wild characters that you'll never forget.

14. Cape Fear (1991)

Cape Fear is one of the best psychological movies ever made. Following his release from prison after serving a 14-year sentence, a man seeks revenge against his former lawyer, who he blames for his imprisonment.

15. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners is a tense and complex story about a man whose daughter is kidnapped and the police aren't helping get her back. Instead of waiting for authorities to take action, the girl's father decides he'll find her himself. The movie is fraught with a gloomy and suspenseful atmosphere, with lots of rain and gray skies.

16. Forgotten (2017)

A man's brother is abducted in this thriller movie, but when he's returned, he seems like a completely different person. The abductee has zero memory of where he's been for the past 19 days, but his brother decides to find out the truth about what happened.

17. Pontypool (2008)

This movie follows the story of a deadly infection that strikes a small Canadian town. The film is positively terrifying and will have you shaking in your boots. If you want to scare yourself during a thunderstorm, Pontypool is the perfect flick.

18. Mystic River (2003)

This crime drama starring Sean Penn is about three childhood friends who band together when one of the men's daughters is murdered. The movie is tragic in many ways but has uplifting moments that will help you weather the storm.

19. Gosford Park (2001)

Many compare Gosford Park to Knives Out or Memento, so it's perfect if you're looking for a movie in that vein. The film is set in the 1930s and follows a group of wealthy guests gathered at a country estate for a shooting party. When someone is murdered, everyone becomes a suspect, creating a gripping whodunit story.

20. Being John Malkovich (1999)

One of my favorite weird movies, Being John Malkovich is about two people who figure out how to literally become actor John Malkovich — inhabiting his body and living his life. It's very offbeat and strange, with complex themes that keep you hooked.

21. John Wick (2014)

John Wick seems like the ideal movie for a thunderstorm for some reason. Maybe because the beginning is so tragic and the rest of the movie is an intense journey of revenge that vindicates the main character. Plus, there are plenty of rainy scenes.

22. The Shining (1980)

If you want to scare your socks off during a thunderstorm, watch The Shining. Stanley Kubrick's movie perfectly captures the terrifying feeling of isolation and being trapped inside. The strange happenings are chilling and you'll feel just as scared as Jack's wife and son.

23. Alien (1979)

Is there ever a bad time to watch Alien? As always, Sigourney Weaver is a sensation as she battles a monstrous alien that infiltrates her spaceship. From the alien parasites bursting through people's chests to the dripping saliva of the full-grown alien, the movie is disturbing and terrifying in all the best ways.

24. Misery (1990)

Like The Shining, this movie stirs the helpless and horrifying feeling of being trapped somewhere with no escape. Kathy Bates is a horror revelation in this movie based on one of Stephen King‘s scariest books. Every moment in this movie keeps you on the edge of your seat as the storm rages outside.