Total Nostalgia Overload: 9 Iconic 80s Movies Referenced in Cobra Kai

The runaway hit show Cobra Kai is a continuation of the stories told in the first three Karate Kid movies. A fan in a popular online forum wondered what 80s movies have been referenced in Cobra Kai, given the show's strong ties to the 1980s. Eagle-eyed fans spotted these 9 references and many more!

1 – Pretty in Pink (1986)

One fan pointed out a sweet 80s movie tribute in Cobra Kai. “Pretty in Pink was referenced in season 2, specifically at the skating rink,” they wrote. “Sam was dressed like the main character from the movie and one of the main songs from the movie, ‘If You Leave,' is also played.”

2 – Highlander (1986)

Among the 80s references in Cobra Kai was a funny remark made when ponytailed villain Terry Silver from The Karate Kid Part III made his first appearance in the season 4 episode “Match Point.”

Bert commented, “He looks like a Highlander.”

Nathaniel responded, “The Highlander. There can be only one.”

3 – Rambo (1982)

In “Miyagi-Do,” Amanda LaRusso calls John Kreese (Martin Kove) “Rambo” because of his military-style appearance and aggression. Incidentally, after starring in The Karate Kid, Martin Kove played Michael Reed Ericson in Rambo: First Blood Part II.

4 – Tango and Cash (1989)

In “Nature Vs. Nurture,” Amanda LaRusso refers to Tango & Cash while searching for Robby with Daniel and Johnny. The film is about two narcotics officers (Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell) working together to take down a drug lord.

5 – Predator (1987)

In “Glory of Love,” Johnny learns about Facebook and types out a long, drunken message to high school sweetheart Ali Mills. After being bumped into, the message is sent inadvertently.

The DM mentioned the 1987 film Predator. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a rescue team dropped in the jungle to save hostages from guerillas.

6 – Dirty Dancing (1987)

In “Party Time,” Robby and Tory (Peyton List) break out some Dirty Dancing moves while at their prom. Also, in an earlier episode, Robby admits his mother loved Patrick Swayze and made him watch the movie all the time.

She loved him so much that Swayze is Robby's middle name. Dirty Dancing tells the story of Baby Houseman and her family vacationing at a summer resort, where she meets and falls in love with Johnny (Swayze).

7 – The Outsiders (1983)

One fan pointed out a great 80s reference. “At the end of ‘Bicephaly,' Johnny's scolding Miguel about not taking more action at the drive-in, then Daniel defends Miguel and says, ‘What did you want him to do? Get in a drive-in switchblade fight?'”

Of course, Ralph Macchio is part of a switchblade fight in The Outsiders. Also, in “No Mercy,” the book Sam is holding in class is The Outsiders. Ralph Macchio starred in the movie adaptation as Johnny.

8 – Bloodsport (1988)

In “Fire and Ice,” Johnny first logs onto the internet. So what does he search for first? You guessed it, “Hot babes!” However, he also Googles the 1988 martial arts action film Bloodsport starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

9 – My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Another person mentioned a reference to another Ralph Macchio movie, though it's technically not an 80s film. “Amanda called Vanessa, Marisa Tomei Jr., which I feel is an off-hand reference to her character in My Cousin Vinny!” they wrote.

They edited their post to say, “Never mind. My Cousin Vinny was 1992!” One fan gave it a pass, however. “That film is so great, it deserves to be counted,” they wrote.

