15 Movies That Fans Wish Would Be Removed From Existence

People wish to remove movies from existence for a variety of reasons. Sometimes a film is so bad that people want their money back. Other movies, however, movies kickstart trends or movements that we hate.

A recent online discussion lists the films moviegoers wish were never made, including their reasoning why.

1. Birth of a Nation (1915)

The Birth of a Nation is an American controversial Civil War epic film. One person says it might be the worst movie ever, impact-wise, because it got the KKK reformed. For context, the Ku Klux Klan, shortened to the KKK or the Klan, is an American white supremacist, right-wing terrorist, and hate group. Even though it had a notable impact on filmmaking, most people think it's “extremely racist and extremely terrible.”

2. Iron Man (2008)

It is an eternal debate whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now more focused on creating “eye-candy” films dripping with excessive CGI than actual movies with solid storylines. I say, why can't we have both?

3. Jaws (1975)

When a great white shark terrorizes the seaside community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist, and an old seafarer go on a hunting quest. According to a fan, this 1975 classic by Steven Spielberg may have had a negative impact on aquatic life. But in the aftermath of Jaws, even the directors wonder whether this was the right story.

4. The Hobbit (2012 — 2014)

Despite it being a treat seeing The Hobbit come to life on the big screen, fans are confused why the novel was spread out into three movies.

5. Reefer Madness (1936)

This movie centers on two high school students, Bill and Mary, who become addicted to “reefer” cigarettes and are pulled into a world of drugs. No, fans don't think this movie portrayed a realistic depiction of cannabis use.

6. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is about two ill-fated lovers of different socio-economic backgrounds. It gained wide critical acclaim and was based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks — the only book he ever published. Many fell in love with the movie for the same reason as another person thinks they should remove it from history.

7. Music (2021)

Music is an American musical drama film directed by singer-songwriter Sia. The film also stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Maddie Ziegler, who also stars in the movie. Music is Zigler's debut directorial role and another classic example of when a musician tries to branch into the movie industry.

8. A Serbian Film (2010)

A Serbian Film is an exploitative horror film that centers on the life of an aging porn star who agrees to take part in an “art film” to make a clean break from the business, only to discover she has gotten into something worse.

9. Ready Player One (2018)

Adapting Ernest Cline's novel Ready Player One was a brilliant attempt to connect with a younger audience. But for many critics, it was Spielberg “at his weakest” and a “desperate” attempt to stay relevant.

It also doesn't help that it inspired “the worst trend in movie history,” according to one cinephile. Space Jam (2021) and Free Guy (2021) also fall under this category of “awful bottom-of-the-barrel cynical pieces of consumerist garbage.”

10. Human Centipede (2009)

The Human Centipede is a horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Tom Six that goes “where few films have dared to go.” It centers on two stranded women who become the missing pieces in a psycho doctor's fantasy.

11. Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull (2008)

With the Indiana Jones movie seeing a new release in 2003, many fans joke that this is the fourth film in the franchise, not the 2008 adventure.

The long-awaited return of Indiana Jones saw the return of Marion Ravenwood, but also a lackluster plot and disappointing ending. Moviegoers were also none too pleased with the Mutt Williams character, played by Shia LaBeouf.

12. Batman Forever (1995)

The Tim Burton Batman movies are beloved, and many fans lament that he never got to finish a trilogy.

Instead, we were treated to the Joel Schumacher films that were so bad they almost killed the Batman movie franchise.

13. Mystic River (2003)

Nothing against the film, but one moviegoer has a unique opinion as to why they'd remove this film for history.

They wanted Bill Murray to be the Best Actor instead of Sean Penn.

14. Star Wars (1977)

George Lucas had already seen success before the release of Star Wars. 1971's THX 1138 is an ambitious debut film, and 1973's American Graffiti is a beloved teen movie. After Star Wars, though, everything changed for Lucas and the entire movie industry.

Some fans lament what unique stories were lost due to Lucas being involved in the future of franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Furthermore, some point that Star Wars marks the beginning of making kids' movies that act like they're not for kids.

15. The Crow (1994)

This one is pretty simple. If The Crow was never made, Brandon Lee would still be alive.

Source: Reddit.