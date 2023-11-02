Movie Adventures: 24 Films Guaranteed to Take You Down a Rabbit Hole After Watching

While some movies feel like a comforting blanket on the mind, others are so complex and thought-provoking that they feel more like a boat transversing the rapids or a vortex into a different reality. A user on a popular online forum asked others for suggestions of films that send you down a rabbit hole after you watch them. People replied with their recommendations in the thread.

1. Donnie Darko (2001)

When a sleepwalking teenage boy wanders into the street outside his home, he encounters a terrifying giant bunny who tells him the world will end in 28 days. But was the bunny really there, or was the boy experiencing delusions?

2. Coherence (2013)

A group of old friends reunites for a dinner party at a couple's home in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller. But when a comet passes overhead, the group faces increasingly strange circumstances that make them question everything they thought they knew about the universe.

3. Ex Machina (2014)

When an internet programmer wins a company contest, he's excited to visit the CEO's vast manor. When he arrives, he learns he will play an essential role as the human tester of a new humanoid AI. But as he learns more about the AI woman, he realizes she may be more intelligent and advanced than he was told.

4. Annihilation (2018)

After her husband goes missing during an expedition into the secret Area X, a woman leads a rescue mission hoping to bring her husband home alive. But when the team enters the protected area, they're surrounded by mutated creatures and terrifying obstacles that make the woman fear her husband is long gone.

5. Under the Silver Lake (2018)

Under the Silver Lake is a surreal movie about a man encountering a mysterious woman in his Los Angeles apartment's swimming pool. But when he tries to find her again, the man finds himself on a strange mission through the California city.

6. Primer (2004)

Two talented engineers work together to create what they believe could be a time machine. Hoping to be the first-ever time traveler, the men set out to build a machine capable of transporting something as large as a human. But there are consequences to messing with time.

7. The Lighthouse (2019)

When a young lighthouse keeper takes a new role on a remote island, his only company is the strange old sailor who teaches the young man what to do. But as they spend more time isolated on the dreary island, both men experience a crossover between reality and the imagination that sends them spiraling.

8. Memento (2000)

A man with short-term memory loss searches for the man who abused and murdered his wife on a revenge mission. While he can remember the tragic events from his past, he struggles to keep track of his daily life, which hinders and helps with his mission.

9. Enemy (2013)

When a history professor rents a film to watch one night, he is shocked to see an actor in the movie who looks like his own twin. Soon, the professor becomes obsessed with the actor and becomes increasingly wrapped up in the lookalike's life and secrets.

10. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

A jealous husband enters a sinister underground cult after he learns his wife has fantasized about other men. But his uncontrollable jealousy only serves to put him and his morals in peril.

11. Mulholland Drive (2001)

After a tragic car accident leaves a woman with amnesia, she wanders into the apartment of a fame-seeking woman who agrees to help the other woman uncover the truth about her past. As the two make their way through Los Angeles, the women learn more and more details that help unravel the mystery.

12. The Game (1997)

When a banker's brother, whom he hasn't spoken to in years, reaches out, he offers the banker a gift. It's a voucher for a strange game that takes place throughout his everyday life. But as the game becomes closer and closer to home, the banker wishes he never accepted the gift from his brother.

13. Triangle (2009)

This British psychological horror is about a woman and her friend who embark on what is supposed to be a relaxing boat trip. But when their boat sinks, they must seek refuge on an eerie ocean liner that feels strangely familiar.

14. The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Mothman Prophecies follows a man two years after his wife died in a tragic car accident, just after she saw a vision riddled with moths. While the man drives to an interview, he discovers he's lost in Point Pleasant, where many townspeople witnessed similar moth omens before disaster struck.

15. The Last Mimzy (2007)

This mysterious family sci-fi adventure is about two siblings who find a box of old toys they don't know are devices from the future. One of the toys is a stuffed rabbit who communicates with the children and turns them into intellectual geniuses with incredible powers that shock their parents.

16. Fire in the Sky (1993)

Five workers drive home from a long day and see a bright light in the sky. One of the men exits the car to attempt to figure out what the light could be when aliens abduct him. The four remaining men try to convince the police of what happened, but people still don't believe them even when the abducted man returns and shares his story.

17. Idiocracy (2006)

When the military selects an exceedingly average private to be part of a hibernation experiment in 2005, he's left forgotten in his chamber until 2505. But when he and the other person in the experiment wake, they learn that human intelligence has degraded over the centuries, making this formerly average man the smartest man on the planet.

18. Predestination (2014)

Predestination is a sci-fi action adventure film about a time traveler on a critical mission. Before retiring from his long career as a temporal agent, the time traveler must track down his biggest competitor: a time-traveling criminal mastermind intent on mass destruction.

19. Splice (2009)

When two genetics researchers working for a large corporation decide to include human DNA in their experiments, their bosses say, “Absolutely not.” But the two researchers refuse to give up their plans and secretly raise a human hybrid. But as they bond with the creature they created, they realize she's much more powerful than they planned for.

20. Inception (2010)

Criminals and corporations alike seek out the help of a powerful thief with the unique ability to enter people's minds and unleash their secrets to use against them. But when he's given the life-changing task of planting information inside someone's brain, he tries to make it happen despite enemies on his tail.

21. Upstream Color (2013)

Upstream Color is a surreal sci-fi film about a man who captures a woman and subjects her to a strange mind-controlling substance. When she's released, she notices her bank account is empty and doesn't know why. But a year later, when she meets a man who went through a similar experience, they work together to remember what they endured.

22. The Prestige (2006)

Two rival magicians engage in a battle of wits when one performs a trick the other can only dream of teleportation. Shocked by his competitor's newfound success, the other magician refuses to give up as he becomes obsessed with one- upping his rival.

23. Perfect Blue (1997)

When a clean-cut J-pop star quits her band to start a solo acting career, she struggles with the new expectations. Plus, she discovers an eerie online diary written from her perspective in creepily accurate detail. The actress descends into madness as her new world threatens to swallow her whole.

24. Exam (2009)

Exam is a cryptic psychological thriller about eight candidates placed in a room where the supervisor asks them to complete an exam for a potential job opportunity. However when the participants sit down at their desks, they realize completing the exam may be difficult because they received vague instructions on how to do so.

As they talk amongst one another, the candidates become increasingly competitive in a game they have no idea how to win.

25. JFK (1991)

JFK is a movie that will send you down a rabbit hole and have you looking into your old history textbooks to learn more about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This movie follows a District Attorney who figures out there's more to the assignation story than most know.