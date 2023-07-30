25 Films That Will Absolutely Shatter Your Mind on First Watch

According to an online community, these are some of the most prominent movies that broke away from the familiar status quo of more traditional stories and left spectators perplexed as they sought to process what they had just seen.

1- Horse Girl (2020)

Sarah, a reclusive woman who enjoys horses, arts and crafts, and spooky crime dramas, discovers that her dreams are becoming more vivid throughout the day. In time, that is precisely the conclusion you will reach after seeing the last scene. But it also makes you hope your nightmares don't come true.

2- Cloud Atlas (2012)

A plot that spans hundreds of years, it is an examination of how human acts affect one another in the past, present, and future as one person transforms from a murderer to a hero, and a random act of kindness has an impact that spans centuries and sparks a revolution. While its ambitious scope makes it difficult to grasp, viewers are perplexed at the chain reaction their decisions can potentially start and hope it is for an unseen good.

3- We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

Eva doesn't seem to like being pregnant. What's worse is finally giving birth to Kevin and struggling to form a connection with him. Eva is left to deal with the fallout from her son's tragic conduct as Kevin develops from a fussy, demanding toddler into a psychopathic teenager. Thinking that she gave up her career against her wish to start a family can unsettle viewers' minds contemplating similar compromises.

4- Exam (2009)

Eight candidates for a highly sought-after business position are sequestered in a testing facility and given a final exam that consists of just one question. Even while it looks straightforward, confusion sets in, and tensions rise.

5- Strange Circus (2005)

An erotic author is penning a macabre tale about a family ruined by incest, murder, and cruelty. Her assistant sets off on a quest to learn the truth behind this tale, but the truth may be too painful to accept. The same goes for movie lovers, who will find this very creepy.

6- The Machinist (2004)

Trevor, a lathe operator suffering from sleeplessness, encounters strange events at work and home. His constant battle with paranoia and delusion unfolds like a jigsaw and doesn't reveal its actual significance to the viewer until the very end.

7- Mulholland Drive (2001)

After a vehicle accident, Rita becomes amnesic. She stumbles about Los Angeles's streets in a haze before seeking solace in an apartment. Betty, a lovely Midwestern blonde who has moved to the City of Angels in search of acting glory, finds her there. The two work together to figure out Rita's true identity. The switch between realms in the movie can make it difficult to watch. Compelling nonetheless.

8- Annihilation (2018)

This movie employs the best use of ambiguity, with the director leaving things up for interpretation. A biologist and former soldier named Lena joins an investigation to learn what happened to her spouse inside Area X, a shady phenomenon spreading along the American shoreline. Once inside, the expedition finds a world of mutant flora and fauna that is both life- and sanity-threatening and as stunning as it is frightening.

9- The Prestige (2006)

It tells the tale of two illusionist brothers and the escalating rivalry that endangers their careers. It has one of the most remarkable and masterfully performed storyline twists ever seen in a movie, which might take several viewings to comprehend fully.

10- Tar (2022)

The fictional Lydia Tár (Blanchett), a renowned composer and conductor, is the focus of the movie. She quickly comes to light for her dubious interactions with mentees. Petra, Lydia's adopted daughter, becomes crucial emotional support for her struggling mother when everything seems to be working against her. It will surprise viewers with its unique perspective and delicate storytelling. It is subtle, adventurous, and bold all at once. The movie contains so many hints and minute nuances that it demands multiple viewings.

11- Synecdoche, New York (2008)

In it, Philip Seymour Hoffman plays a sick theater director working on an elaborate theatrical show whose strong commitment to realism causes the lines between fiction and reality to become increasingly hazy. The surreality alone is perplexing.

12- 8 ½ (1963)

Guido Anselmi, a troubled Italian director, battles with a creative block as he tries to start a new film. The filmmaker withdraws into his thoughts when his profession and personal life become too much for him. His thoughts frequently turn to his past and present loves, and he frequently daydreams. Ultimately, Anselmi notices that his work is becoming increasingly autobiographical.

13- The Fountain (2006)

Hugh Jackman leads this tale of an ambitious labor of love that doesn't hesitate to have its viewers work for it. It follows a contemporary scientist desperately trying to find a way to treat his wife's brain tumor, a Spanish conquistador tasked with discovering the Fountain of Youth, and a futuristic traveler guarding a life-giving tree's passage to the center of a dying star. The stories are divided into three thematically related parts.

14- Predestination (2014)

A time-traveling agent chasing a criminal known as the “Fizzle Bomber” through time is followed in this limited, paradoxical science fiction mystery, along with his novice companion, who embarks on a risky voyage of self-discovery. As the individuals learn shocking new information one after another, the twists relentlessly pile on top of one another.

15- Primer (2004)

It centers on two engineers who unintentionally create what seems to be a time-traveling technology and adapt it for human use before learning the unsettling results of their work. The film's raw and gripping edge comes from the director's refusal to simplify the technical jargon and his decision to keep the story primarily grounded.

16- Caché (2005)

The tense mystery film centers on a Parisian family stalked by an unidentified attacker who posts videos of their home on their front doorstep, occasionally with eerie drawings. As the Mystery deepens, the family starts to fall apart. The unnerving movie taps into viewers' anxieties, building suspense and infusing psychological pain and atmospheric dread.

17- Fight Club (1999)

Unhappy with his materialistic way of life, a white-collar insomniac teams up with Tyler, a careless soap salesman, to start an underground combat club. Their business soon turns into something horrible, pulling off an iconic plot twist.

18- 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The Discovery One and its cutting-edge supercomputer investigated a monolith found on the lunar surface. While the movie asks more questions than answers, it presents a grand quest worth returning to try to understand.

19- Waking Life (2001)

In Richard Linklater's rotoscope-animated movie Waking Life, a young man, played by Wiley Wiggins, experiences a series of dream-like scenes. The protagonist explores numerous philosophical, political, and existential concepts as he engages with diverse characters. The film explores issues including the nature of reality, personal freedom, identity, and the condition of humanity.

20- Prisoners (2013)

As the authorities follow numerous leads and the pressure rises, Keller Dover intervenes when his daughter and her friend go missing. The topic of how far you would genuinely go in pursuit of justice and the truth is raised.

21- The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

A young man enrolls at a neighborhood dojo run by a charismatic and enigmatic sensei to learn self-defense techniques after being attacked on the street. Now he must set out on a terrifying and dark trip that will bring him directly into the path of his mysterious new mentor.

22- The Lobster (2015)

In a dystopian future, single people are transferred to The Hotel. There, they must find a romantic spouse within 45 days, or they will be turned into animals and placed in The Woods, following the laws of The City. Good heavens, I have a distopian future.

23- Cape Fear (1991)

Based on The Executioners novel, the movie follows a violent rapist convicted of the crime. He seeks revenge on a former public defender by exploiting his newly acquired knowledge of the law and its many loopholes. He claims the former public counsel is responsible for his 14-year sentence because of inadequate trial defense strategies.

24- Wag The Dog (1997)

A romantic scandal involving the US president is revealed a few days before the elections. Conrad Bean, his assistant, creates a fictitious war against Albania to quell popular fury and media uproar.

25- Goodnight Mommy (2014)

After their mother's reconstructive surgery, twin boys who are endearingly close, welcome her home. But they start to wonder who she is because of the bandages covering her face and her aloof behavior.

Source: (Reddit).Focus Features