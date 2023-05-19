15 Movies That Will Show You Exactly Where Society Is Headed!

In an era of rapid technological advancements and shifting cultural landscapes, cinema continues to mirror society's aspirations, fears, and potential trajectories. These 15 thought-provoking movies illuminate the intricate tapestry of our collective future, providing glimpses into the uncharted realms of technology, politics, social dynamics, and human nature.

Brace yourself for a captivating journey through the cinematic crystal ball as we explore the films that vividly depict where society may be headed.

1. Gattaca (1997)

Set in a future where genetic engineering dominates society, Gattaca tells the story of Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke), a man born naturally in a world where most people are genetically manipulated before birth. Vincent dreams of becoming an astronaut, but his genetically inferior status holds him back.

The film explores themes of genetic discrimination, determination, and the ethical implications of advanced technology in shaping society's hierarchy.

2. Her (2013)

In a not-too-distant future, Her presents a world where people form intimate relationships with artificial intelligence. Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an advanced operating system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

This unconventional romance explores the complexities of human connection, the boundaries of technology, and the potential consequences of relying heavily on AI for companionship and emotional fulfillment.

3. The Road (2009)

Based on Cormac McCarthy's novel, The Road takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by an unspecified catastrophe. A father (Viggo Mortensen) and his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) embark on a perilous journey across a desolate landscape, searching for safety and hope. The movie is a grim reminder of how fragile the seemingly stable structures and safety nets around us are in the face of societal collapse.

4. Wall-E (2008)

In a distant future, Earth has become a barren wasteland, and humans have abandoned the planet. Enter Wall-E, a lovable waste-collecting robot left behind. When Wall-E encounters EVE, a sleek robot searching for signs of life, their unlikely friendship sets a series of events that challenge society's consumerist and environmentally destructive path.

Wall-E is a cautionary tale about overconsumption, overreliance on technology, and the importance of caring for our planet.

5. Children of Men (2006)

In a world plagued by global infertility, Children of Men follows Theo Faron (Clive Owen), who becomes involved in a dangerous mission to protect the first woman to become pregnant in 18 years. The film explores themes of societal collapse, political turmoil, and the desperate fight for hope and the future of humanity.

It offers a stark commentary on immigration, authoritarianism, and the consequences of a world without children.

6. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina introduces us to Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a young programmer who wins the opportunity to participate in an experiment involving a highly advanced humanoid robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander). As Caleb interacts with Ava, he becomes entangled in a complex web of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and the blurred lines between humans and machines.

The film raises profound questions about the ethical implications of AI and the potential consequences of creating sentient beings.

7. Anon (2018)

Set in a near-future world where privacy no longer exists, Anon follows detective Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) as he investigates a series of murders. In this society, everyone's memories are recorded and easily accessible, but when an unidentified woman (Amanda Seyfried) lacks any digital footprint, Sal is drawn into a dangerous search for the truth.

The film explores the dark side of surveillance technology, the erosion of personal privacy, and the consequences of a society void of anonymity.

8. Minority Report (2002)

In a future where crimes can be predicted and prevented before they happen, Minority Report follows Chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise), a precrime officer accused of a murder he has yet to commit. The film confronts the ethical dilemmas of predictive policing, free will, and the potential dangers of relying solely on technology for law enforcement. As Anderton goes on the run to prove his innocence, he unravels a conspiracy that challenges the very foundation of the system he once believed in.

As we become an increasingly surveilled society where our every move is tracked and recorded, and we increasingly rely more on technology, Minority Report only becomes more relevant as time goes on.

9. The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show revolves around Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a man who unknowingly lives his entire life inside a meticulously constructed television set. Truman's world is a massive reality show broadcast 24/7 to the rest of the world. As Truman starts questioning his reality and yearning for something more, the film explores themes of media manipulation, surveillance, and the boundaries between entertainment and human privacy.

This movie is so interesting when you consider how much the line between reality and entertainment has become blurred with the popularity of reality tv shows. There are children living right now where The Truman Show is almost their reality — serving as unwitting participants in an entertainment scheme they didn't have a choice to consent to, whether for reality television or a family YouTube channel.

10. Idiocracy (2006)

In a satirical and exaggerated vision of the future, Idiocracy follows the story of Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), an average man who wakes up 500 years later in a society where intelligence and critical thinking have significantly declined. The film humorously comments on societal trends of consumerism, anti-intellectualism, and the consequences of neglecting education and intellectual growth. As the years trudge on, people commonly joke about how it's more of a documentary predicting the collapse of society rather than a satire.

11. Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade is a sci-fi action film set in the near future, where technology has become deeply integrated into human bodies. After Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is paralyzed and his wife killed, he receives an experimental implant called STEM that restores his mobility and grants him extraordinary abilities. As Grey seeks revenge against those responsible, the film explores the potential dark side of human enhancement and the dangers of unchecked technological advancements.

12. Elysium (2013)

In a starkly divided future, where the wealthy reside in a luxurious space habitat called Elysium while the rest of humanity struggles on an overpopulated and polluted Earth.

Elysium follows the journey of Max (Matt Damon). Determined to access life-saving medical technology available only on Elysium, Max becomes embroiled in a high-stakes battle against the oppressive system that perpetuates inequality and privilege. I

t's a great commentary on wealth inequality in a future where technology can divide us like never before.

13. 12 Monkeys (1995)

12 Monkeys takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where a deadly virus has wiped out most of humanity. James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to gather information about the virus to find a cure. As Cole navigates a complex web of time travel and uncertainty, the film explores themes of madness, fate, and the fragility of society in the face of a devastating global catastrophe.

Thankfully the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't anywhere near as fatal as the type of deadly virus in 12 Monkeys, but given the state of distrust people have in our institutions, the medical industry, and the science at large, this could pose serious problems for a genuinely lethal pandemic that threatens to wipe out humanity.

14. The Book of Eli (2010)

The Book of Eli presents a post-apocalyptic world where a lone warrior named Eli (Denzel Washington) embarks on a perilous journey to protect a sacred book that holds the key to saving humanity. As Eli faces numerous challenges and encounters those who would misuse the book's power, the film explores themes of faith, resilience, and the importance of knowledge in shaping the destiny of society.

It's an incredibly interesting concept to imagine a post-apocalyptic world where religious scripture has largely been lost or destroyed. The film depicts the loss of hope, a sense of purpose, and meaning without a guiding spirituality.

15. Crimes of the Future (2022)

In a world where humanity grapples with a synthetic environment, Saul Tenser, a renowned performance artist, embarks on a captivating journey alongside his partner to showcase the remarkable transformations and mutations occurring within their bodies.

As Saul's fame grows, an enigmatic group seeks to exploit his notoriety, using it as a platform to unveil the imminent phase of human evolution. This thought-provoking tale explores the boundaries of human adaptation, the power of art in shaping society, and the mysteries surrounding the next chapter of our species.

